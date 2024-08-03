Thousands of psychologists have taken to YouTube to explain how Thomas Crooks fits into the “school shooter” narrative of loner individuals seeking attention. Apparently, none of them have seen the prescient Crooks “Wrong Guy” video, in which he is foreboding and warns us all, “You Got The Wrong Guy.”

With Crooks being 6’4 and the initial shooter description being a 5’6”, you wonder why it falls on our organization to publish a description of the shooter. Maybe Crooks knew he was getting setup. Maybe this is why we are only seeing third grade pictures of Crooks.

Crooks doesn’t come right out and say he thinks his Antifa groomer, Maxwell Yearick, is going to set him up, but you can see he is allowing for the possibility. Crooks is exhibiting behavior, in fact, precisely the opposite of an attention seeker individual.

A new video has emerged with Crooks walking back and forth to the White Van of his suspected Antifa groomer, Maxwell Yearick.

Crooks appears to be making multiple trips into the American Glass Research parking lot, walking right by the American Glass Research monument sign, back and forth in the direction of Antifa groomer Maxwell Yearick’s White Van.

For about two weeks now, we have been called conspiracy theorists because we have said Crooks was seen walking back and forth to a White Van parked near the Sheetz convenience store. AGR parking lot cameras must have picked up Crooks on these “Green Mile” walks. Crooks had to traipse over a great deal of greenery to go back and forth.

It turns out Crooks walked directly from the White Van's location on Whitestone Road, right past the American Glass Research monument sign, all the way through American Glass Research’s property several times, including at least one bike trip, giving the impression that he was part of some sort of team setting up for the event.

We produce a video where it appears Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy accompanying a long haired tall individual matching Crooks’ description, but the Beaver County Sheriff’s office has shown little interest in this information.

The same can be said for the abandoned bike near an American Glass Research picnic table where Crooks was first spotted at 4:26 PM. The bike looks fully laden with technical gear, and it is hard to believe that American Glass Research would have permitted this intrusion on their property without capturing the intruder on their cameras.

Researchers are still puzzling over the same lack of security camera footage looking over the American Glass Research picnic table. American Glass Research has performed highly classified bulletproof glass research for the Department of Defense in Building Six, which is pictured here, the Building Crooks fired from. Suppression of video evidence to establish a timeline is usually a Brady Rule violation.

We have found in the past that the stunning lack of security camera evidence is evidence of State-sponsored deliberate destruction of evidence. The suppression of the evidence of the White Van that Crooks was making trips back and forth to is equally puzzling.

We identified the exact location of the White Van that Crooks went back and forth to, and Beaver County Police towed the van to an unknown location after the event, but the van has now disappeared. We are looking into reports that up to one hundred cars have been dumped and found in the Ohio River near the Headquarters of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.

Even though we went to the Monaco Township directly across the Ohio River for several days looking for the White Van disposal site, our researchers were unsuccessful in finding the White Van Crooks was walking back and forth to.

Crooks Antifa handler, Maxwell Yearick, had used a White Van before in Antifa operations over the last eight years registered to his father, Roger Yearick, so it seemed the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office would be extremely interesting in the White Van, but this has not been the case.

We accused Maxwell Yearick of hoaxing a school shooting near Thomas Crooks school and impersonating Crooks on social media to develop the “school shooter” narrative. Yearick and his Antifa team may have tried to coax Crooks into committing a school shooting while Crooks was still in high school, but Crooks foiled the attempt with an anonymous warning to his classmates. Currently, six Yearick IP addresses are still being suppressed, which our researchers suspect are other gun clubs that Yearick used in Pittsburgh to recruit shooters.

We also followed Yearick’s phone IP ping from the White Van near Thomas Crooks’s school, but so far, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office does not seem interested in the IP pings of Thomas Crooks’s handler. We implicated three different individuals in the grooming of Crooks as an Antifa sniper, but to this date, the FBI has shown no interest in this information.

I am at the limit of this current Substack email, but I will note the sexual lure in the Yearick Antifa group dies mysteriously in 2021.

Questions -