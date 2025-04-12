Carter Page at swanky Washington, DC Restaurant, Bistro Bis - “Waiter, there is a bug in my soup!”.

Bistro Bis Waiter - “That’s not a bug. That’s the device FBI Agent Peter Strzok gave you last week when you ate here”.

Carter Page - “Oh yeah. That Russian girl I met. I am supposed to throw parties with her and get the Trump people to pay for Hillary’s emails”.

Bistro Bis Waiter - “Her name is Maria Butina. You are supposed to meet her here in fifteen minutes.” “Shall I get you a new listening device?” “Your first target is Dana Rohrabacher on the House Intelligence Committee, who is looking to be the National Security Advisor for Trump”.

When I wrote SubSource Carter Page in 2019, we had a lot of fun with Carter Page dropping his FBI wire listening device in his soup at Bistro Bis. Now, with the latest Trump files declassification, the validation is coming in.

The “Eagle” is FBI parlance for a body recorder.

Now, in April of 2025, everyone still paints Carter Page as a victim, with this obvious evidence that he was spying on the Trump campaign staff and trying to get them to buy Hillary’s Libya, Syria, Ukraine, and Iran emails to compromise them.

I wrote a book called SubSource Carter Page that claimed almost all the material in Christopher Steele’s Pee Pee Dossier came from the entrapment operation Peter Strzok was running on Trump since at least 2009 in the Trump Hotel in New York.

I was excoriated by the YouTubers who lapped up the breadcrumbs the FBI leaves out for the fact that Carter Page was “a victim”, even though I had Page as a confidential informant for the CIA back to 2007.

The FBI Agents went through a Kabuki Theater dance, acting like they didn’t know who Christopher Steele was, a long-time MI6 Agent listed above as a CHS, a Confidential Human Source. They should have just said, “Chris.” FURY is Paul Manafort, an informant in Ukraine for almost a decade, and DRAGON is Carter Page, another CIA informant of at least a decade.

We showed how Carter Page was moved into the Trump Hotel with a front position with Gazprom in 2007 to begin the takedown of Trump by Peter Strzok when it was feared he would run against Barack Obama in 2008.

Igor Sechin was the acting partner of Carter Page, the Russian CEO of the Rosneft oil giant, supposedly interested in a Trump Moscow Hotel joint venture with Trump.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/mar/04/igor-sechin-the-epitome-of-power-in-putin-russia-rosneft-economy

Carter Page was used by Strzok again at Trump Tower in 2012 with the same Trump Moscow Hotel entrapment to no avail. Trump was briefly interested in the deal after third parties agreed to do the Miss Universe Pageant there in 2013, after the reelection of Obama.

Strzok’s planned takedown of Trump with two prostitutes during the event also failed. Christopher Steele’s Pee Pee Dossier was simply a rollup of all of Peter Strzok and Christopher Steele’s attempts over a decade to keep Trump out of politics. Christopher Steele was just a British version of the Peter Strzok dossier on Trump - a catalog of his failed compromise attempts with Carter Page.

We went to the Bistro Bis restaurant near Union Station in Washington, DC, where Peter Strzok coached Carter Page and Russian operative Maria Butina.

We showed you the townhouse near the Russian Embassy in DC where Strzok installed Carter Page for the election operations and the Hillary email dangle on Trump.

We even showed you the nearby SCIF at the Naval Observatory where Carter Page took his meeting with Strzok to keep the conspiracy from the rest of the FBI. However, we believe the FBI Agents “investigating Carter Page’s ties to Russia” knew exactly who he was on a first-name basis, along with Sechin.

I have so much more material showing that Carter Page worked for Peter Strzok for at least a decade in New York City, but I am at the Substack limit for email. Return here for additional info.

Notes—Carter Page worked the Buryakov case with Podobnyy. Page ran Russian women, “The Illegals,” including supermodel Anna Chapman, into United National for fake oil and gas deals when not trying to get Trump to bite on a Trump Moscow Hotel (see below).

My 2018 Carter Page Informant slides from the Podobnyy case in New York.

You may recall that we outed Peter Strzok as never having gone to the FBI Academy, instead getting into the FBI through a CIA-created backdoor called the “DTRA Backdoor”. He immediately started recruiting CIA infiltrators into the FBI with an illegal polygraph screening device to keep out honest candidates in 1997.

George Webb in front of the FBI Building in Washington, DC, outing Peter Strzok as an illegal infiltrator into the FBI who recruited other CIA infiltrators into the FBI Counter-Intelligence group, beginning in 1997.