Tucker Carlson recently had ex-Congressman Curt Weldon on his podcast, a man who openly admits in the first three minutes that he pushed Fusion Centers as a reaction to the 1993 FBI-Terrorist “bombing” of World Trade Center One.

Fusion Centers were a euphemism for the Phoenix Program torture centers in Vietnam.

Phoenix Program veterans like then-FBI Director Robert Mueller and ex-CIA Director William Colby established provincial “fusion centers” to torture suspected Viet Cong sympathizers.

Two RAND Corporation analysts exposed the Phoenix Program torture centers in Vietnam with the Pentagon Papers - Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo.

https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/secret-origins-cias-torture-program-and-forgotten-man-who-tried-expose-it/

Another RAND Corporation analyst, Bruce Hoffman, recommended them for the United States, citing the need for a domestic terrorist incident like the bombing of WTC Building One to get Americans to accept this egregious encroachment of their freedom.

https://www.rand.org/pubs/papers/P7834.html

The idea was simple. Repurpose all the RAND whitepapers written about subduing the Viet Cong and resell those to the US government by substituting domestic terrorism in the United States for the Viet Cong.

Curt Weldon was the key cog in that process. Robert Mueller of the FBI was to stage a Live Exercise of the WTC bombing in 1993, and outraged Congressman Curt Weldon was then cued to come forward and say a “Fusion Center” would have prevented the attack.

https://curtweldon.net/kurt-weldon-biography-timeline/

(to be continued before sending out to Substack subscribers).