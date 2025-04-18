Yesterday, I announced a new series called “NATO, DARPA, WHO,” a ten-part investigation into how experimental military countermeasures are developed into vaccines for you and your children.

We had two significant developments this week. First, the White House acknowledged the manmade source of the CoronaVirus.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/

This White House validation of our work with the Potomac Group in March 2020 is very gratifying. Also, the US Senate report on the first athletes affected by CoronaVirus at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games was also a ringing confirmation of our Potomac Group’s March 2020 findings.

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/biden-administration-concealed-congressionally-mandated-report-on-earliest-suspected-american-covid-cases/

If you put these two events of a man-made virus in a lab with a man-made superspreader event, you have the true origin story of CoronaVirus.

And now the memes are flowing!

But we want to drill deeper and show you the detailed findings of the Potomac Group in March 2020. Here is the big idea. NATO ran the Live Exercise. We list all the names, along with their email addresses and vaccine proposals.

A key to my series “NATO, DARPA, WHO” is that the name Virginia Benassi is used as a placeholder and code name for Jeremy Farrar, the Chief Scientist for the WHO, and former head of the Wellcome Trust, to shield him from illegal Gain-of-Function authorizations.

Here is the ChatGPT Summary -

Webb’s fundamental thesis is that DARPA develops key vaccine countermeasure technologies, such as DARPA ADEPT. Webb’s Potomac Group discovered big rigging for DARPA ADEPT that occurred during the Summer of 2019 in the run-up to the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

Webb then contends that the DARPA technology is then given as a vaccine to NATO soldiers for mass testing. Webb developed whistleblowers at Ft. Belvoir who informed him that the VIP contingent to the 2019 Wuhan Military Games were vaccinated with an experimental nanoferritin vaccine in preparation for the Games.

Webb’s final contention is that Atlantic Council members then commercialize the DARPA-NATO technology for rollout as a commercial vaccine to the World Health Organization.

Webb also focuses on Heinz Feldmann as the key NATO bioagent operative, as well as another German NATO General by the same name (the relationship between them is unknown). Webb contends that Jeremy Farrar of WHO, Heinz Feldmann of NATO, and Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina all conspired in Hong Kong in 2018 for a dress rehearsal of the CoronaVirus rollout in 2019 at the Wuhan Military Games.

End of ChatGPT Summary -

You get the idea. Countermeasures are developed in a military lab like Fort Detrick and Fort Belvoir. They are then tested on US soldiers or soldiers of other NATO countries. Then, depending on how it goes, the Intelligence Command at Ft. Belvoir (INSCOM) creates a mass formation psychosis for the World Health Organization, so we all are required to get the shot.

To make the story easier to follow, I focus on the individuals involved with the vaccine proposals at the Wellcome Trust, NATO, and WHO who handled the bids for moving these military countermeasures from the labs to your arm and the arms of your children. (Virginia Benassi has never surfaced at any WHO event by the way, even though she receives all the Wellcome Trust and WHO vaccine proposals at benassiv@WHO.INT.)

I have spotlighted the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, Netherlands as the key “NATO Shop Of Horrors”, bringing back deadly pathogens like Spanish Flu and making them more deadly with serial passaging.

All Wellcome Trust and WHO vaccine bids are a foregone conclusion to push predetermined DARPA technology like DARPA ADEPT which later became known as mRNA.

Global organizations like WEF and CEPI then politically enforced the mass vaccination policies after the WHO had declared pandemic emergencies.

These military countermeasures can then be experimented on in war situations like Ukraine, and I have outlined the network in the series of some of the operatives involved in USAID PREDICT vaccine testing.

The NATO strategy, ultimately, is utilizing vaccination as a covert method of foreign policy, as outlined by Henry Kissinger in 1973, to gain access and control over countries formerly part of the Soviet Union and now Russia.