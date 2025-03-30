Dr. Soon-Shiong has received over six million views of his interview with Tucker Carlson pushing his new T-Cell based vaccine. Dr. Soon-Shiong certainly has the ear of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, with a new initiative at HHS now studying Long COVID and considering an Anktiva T-Cell trial.

I was in South Africa in April 2023 during the trial of Dr. Soon-Shiong’s T-cell-based vaccine, and to this day, those results are not available to the public. Dr. Soon-Shiong built a one-billion-shot vaccine factory near the airport in Cape Town, and you don’t build a billion-shot vaccine factory unless you plan on making lots of vaccines for Africa. I was researching the Wellcome Trust’s Center for Infectious Diseases, now called CIDRI, housed in an Apartheid prison complex.

I couldn’t help noticing the proximity of the Dr. Soon-Shiong vaccine factory and the Wellcome Trust Institute for Infectious Diseases.

I was in South Africa chasing the Wellcome Trust’s early access to DARPA ADEPT vaccine technology in bid rigging in May of 2019, which turned out to be mRNA vaccine technology a year later in the worldwide pandemic.

Our research group gathered on the Potomac near Washington, DC, in March 2020, and determined that the Wellcome Trust had received early access to the vaccine technology for “Disease X” four months before the WHO.

There was a strange coincidence that all the medical experts who took the stage at the White House in March 2020, like Deborah Birx, had worked for decades in South Africa on an HIV vaccine. Dr. Robert Redfield, the current CDC Director at the time, had also worked for Dr. Robert Gallo on an HIV vaccine. Was the new CoronaVirus vaccine going to reignite HIV in Africa?

The Wellcome Infectious Disease Center is located at an old Apartheid prison near the airport in Cape Town, South Africa.

Our Potomac research group wondered, after finding evidence of the Wellcome Trust's early access to “Disease X” and the DARPA ADEPT bid rigging, if the pandemic was more of a plandemic, specifically a military Live Exercise. Was this some kind of population control experiment or exercise?

Was the new Coronavirus vaccine going to reactivate immune diseases like HIV and TB in Africa? How about all over the world? Was this new vaccine some sinister scheme for Henry Kissinger’s population control memo, NSSM-200? We didn’t know. But I found the fact that Dr. Soon-Shiong's COVID-19 vaccine trial is being run here to be an incredible coincidence.

https://www.dsti.gov.za/index.php/media-room/latest-news/3493-dr-patrick-soon-shiong-and-nantworks-announce-launch-of-covid-19-and-cancer-vaccine-initiative-in-south-africa-in-partnership-with-the-council-for-scientific-research-csir-and-the-south-african-medical-research-council

While I was in South Africa, I was also told that SimEx, the World Health Organization’s Simulation Exercise arm, was active in Cape Town BEFORE the pandemic. SimEx was also a key participant in Event 201, which seemed to foreshadow the rollout of the CoronaVirus pandemic. I am at the limit of email for this substack. I will add more after this email is sent.

I am in the Company Gardens of the Dutch East India Company and later the British East India Company. One hundred fifty years ago, Sir Henry Wellcome sponsored Silas Burroughs to gather infectious diseases around Africa for the “Black Bomb,” a disease that would wipe out the black population.

Wooter Basson continued research on the Black Bomb in the 1970s and 1980s during the border wars in South Africa. Before them, the Erasmus Lab and the Dutch Ministry of Health, led by a man named Lex Van der Eb, had worked on these bioweapons for decades.

Some speculate this sudden push for cancer vaccines is spurred by Elon Musk’s crackdown on USAID with DOGE for HIV bioagent programs like PEPFAR. With Peter Marks resigning from FDA, Dr. Soon-Shiong may have lost his air cover at USAID.

Our UK elite Oxford troll insisted on changing the subject to Suchir Balaji. Again, the AI training hard drive was the only thing taken. As soon as I confirmed that at the crime site, I went to Silicon Valley and delivered a lecture saying Deep Seek would quickly eclipse all other AI players.

I contended that Scale AI training information, which included recorded NSA call data, was added to the OpenAI training dataset, which accounts for Deep Seek’s remarkable understanding of the English language overnight. I have stated Kai-Fu Lee is the key person brokering this Deep Seek knowledge transfer with the aid of Eric Schmit of Alphabet/Google.

SV-40 subdues quality control to prevent cancer, P53. Also, a major side effect of Anktiva is inflammation.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently running a non-small cell lung cancer trial with a Beijing-based lab in China.

