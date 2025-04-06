The trial of Rex Heuerman, suspected of seven of the Long Island serial killer murders (LISK), is about to go on trial in Long Island. In 2019, I wrote a book saying that Jeff Epstein employed at least three different finders to supply his Hamptons weekend sex parties in the 1990s to the year 2011.

In a twenty-one-minute 9/11 phone call, Shannon Gilbert runs for her life screaming, “THEY are trying to kill me. THEY are trying to kill me.”

Shannon Gilbert’s twenty-one-minute 9/11 call was suppressed by the Suffolk County Sheriff during my 2017 investigation, but now the call confirms the story told to me by her concerned friend. Her pocketbook was stripped from her as she tried to escape from the party, and later was thrown into the beachhouse where the sex party occurred.

I was asked by a close friend of Shannon Gilbert to investigate the case, and I was never looking for a SINGLE killer. I was always looking for at least three finders in the case, and one finder still remains at large. I have pixelated her image because I believe at least one more finder is still at large on Long Island.

I surmised there were at least three different finders sourcing women for Jeff Epstein’s and Harvey Weinstein’s sex parties on Long Island. Jeff Epstein proceeded to try to blackmail the wealthy guests to these beachhouse sex parties, including his most famous target, Bill Gates.

One of the Hampton finders was arrested for two Long Island murders shortly after my 2017 investigation of all the locations of the LISK murders with a friend of the murdered Shannon Gilbert.

I wrote about a compromise operation Jeff Epstein ran on Long Island in 2002-2003, when I lived in New York City. The woman from whom I rented an apartment worked weekend parties at the Jeff Epstein parties on Long Island.

This woman had been on the cover of Playboy and had also starred in the series The Sopranos for several seasons as a “Badda-Bing Girl.” Wealthy targets of compromise were invited to Jeff Epstein’s home in Manhattan for informal parties, which hinted at sexual outcomes for wealthy guests. Wealthy targets were then invited to the Hamptons for weekend sex parties.

During my 2017 Long Island investigation, I asked the key question: “Was Bill Gates the target of Epstein’s Mossad compromise operations?” After all, Gates was the richest man in the world at the time.

Epstein’s model girlfriend, Melissa Starnes Walker, and later Science advisor to Jeff Epstein, introduced Bill Gates to Epstein much earlier than the 2011 meeting reported in the press with Boris Nikolic.

The metadata indicates Gates met Epstein shortly after the founding of the Gates Foundation in 2002, and there are eyewitness accounts that need to be corroborated that would bear that conclusion out.

Melissa Starnes Walker, who had known Epstein since 1997, was a woman on a mission to meet Gates in early 2002. After attending several Microsoft barbeque events, at least one at Gates’ Estate on Lake Washington, she married Steven Sinofsky, Gates’ Number Two man at Microsoft.

I believe the flight records and complete release of the Epstein Files will confirm this metadata. Larry Visoski, Jeff Epstein’s pilot, flew Epstein and Melanie Starnes Walker from the Hamptons to Martha’s Vineyard on numerous occasions, beginning in 1997.

Gates and Epstein began their relationship in 2002, with their trips not only to New York City and Long Island but also numerous trips to Haiti to visit vaccine hospitals and to New Mexico with Energy Secretary Bill Richardson for briefings on nuclear technology.

The supposed Gates blackmail effort in 2010 with a Russian bridge player occurred at least eight years into the Epstein-Gates relationship. The possible upcoming testimony of the second Epstein finding in Long Island will shed new light on the case. Will Rex Heuermann confess at the sole murderer of the seven women on Long Island, or will he disclose his true role as a finder for the Epstein-Weinstein parties?