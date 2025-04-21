George Webb has authored several investigative series on his Substack publication, Task Force Orange Journal. Each series delves into topics such as intelligence operations, state-sponsored corruption, and historical conspiracies. While the exact number of series isn’t specified, here are some notable ones:
Notable Series by George Webb
Long Island Serial Killer Series
The Secrets Of The CIA
NATO, DARPA, WHO
A ten-part investigation into how experimental military countermeasures are deployed globally.
George Webb’s Indio
A multi-part series exploring the story of Danny Casolaro and alleged intelligence operations in Indio, California. JFK and Thomas Ince murder series there as well.
Echoes of Laurel Canyon – CIA in Hollywood
This series chronicles how Washington, D.C., allegedly took over Hollywood post-World War II, focusing on the formation of the CIA and its influence on the entertainment industry.
JFK Files – The Angleton Angle
An exploration into the JFK assassination, examining the roles of CIA-affiliated individuals and organizations.
None Dare Call It DARPA
A series discussing the involvement of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in public health initiatives and bioengineering projects.
The NATO Motive – Through A Looking Glass Darkly
An analysis of NATO’s motives and actions in global conflicts, with a focus on intelligence operations.
Dismantling the Deep State Playbook
This series explores strategies to counteract entrenched governmental and intelligence structures.
The Power of Being Real
A multi-part series discussing the impact of authenticity in countering misinformation and psychological operations.
Shooters and Ladders
An investigation into high-profile incidents involving firearms and their connections to intelligence operations.
A Hale of Bullets Changed American History
This series examines the influence of specific individuals and organizations on pivotal events in American history.
Finally, We Can Tell You Who Did It
An analysis of the origins of the coronavirus, focusing on lab leak theories and associated entities.
