Echoes Of Laurel Canyon - CIA In Hollywood - Part One
From First Days Of CIA And HUAC, It Was All About Compromise In LaLa Land
In this series, we have been chronicling how Washington DC took over Hollywood with the formation of the CIA after World War II in something I call Operation Hollywood.
Historians who try to piece together the history of Hollywood with all its murders, drug overdoses, suicides, cults, Satanic rituals, and other sordid intrigues always seem to leave out the witch that stirs the brew, the Central Intelligence Agency.