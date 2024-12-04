https://rumble.com/v5vxcft-all-lab-leaks-including-wuhan-lead-back-to-same-guy-peter-jahrling.html

After a ten-day tour of Texas BSL-4 labs in April 2022, we told you the eventual source of the CoronaVirus “Lab Leak” in Wuhan was a “Lab Leak” that was first practiced at the University of Texas Medical Branch in August of 2019.

We not only traced the “Lab Leak” practice session to the University of Texas Medical Branch but also traced the leak to the same man who did the “Lab Leak” for Anthrax in 2001 and then blamed a co-worker. Peter Jahrling not only blamed Bruce Ivins for his “Lab Leak” for Anthrax but was also responsible for the 1989 “Leak Leak” for Ebola, the subject of the book and movie “Hot Zone.”

But our researchers unlocked exactly how CoronaVirus was serially passaged to hide its lab origins, being laundered through a bat and then a pig. Still, all that cover-up activity failed, with the recent 520-page Congressional report finally saying CoronaVirus was a lab creation.

The Congress is still back in Wuhan, and they haven’t looked into the joint ventures with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and American Universities involved in Gain of Function research yet. But when they do, we will be here with rock-solid research on exactly how the CoronaVirus was weaponized at American Universities first and replayed in China for the “pandemic.”

We even explored how these same CoronaVirus weaponization could be involved with the Azov Brigade in the Ukraine War, based in Azovstal aimed at the Russia navy base in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Again, we got very specific, naming names at the US Army, DTRA, and Ft. Belvoir like Barbara Cloutier, in charge of bio and chem deployment in Ukraine.

At this point, we are just waiting to see if the new Trump Administration declassified this material to validate and verify the reporting. But the reporting stands independently for those who want to know the truth of CoronaVirus now.

We have charted the NATO bioweapons proxies like the Azov Brigade back to Kosovo in the 1999 Yugoslav Wars. Again, always boots on the ground. Never from our mother’s basement.

And we don’t go into the shallow end and then run out of the water. We do the deep dives.