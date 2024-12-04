Finally, We Can Tell You Who Did It
Congressional Report On CoronaVirus Finally Says "Lab Leak" - We Told You Who Did It
https://rumble.com/v5vxcft-all-lab-leaks-including-wuhan-lead-back-to-same-guy-peter-jahrling.html
After a ten-day tour of Texas BSL-4 labs in April 2022, we told you the eventual source of the CoronaVirus “Lab Leak” in Wuhan was a “Lab Leak” that was first practiced at the University of Texas Medical Branch in August of 2019.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We not only traced the “Lab Leak” practice session to the University of Texas Medical Branch but also traced the leak to the same man who did the “Lab Leak” for Anthrax in 2001 and then blamed a co-worker. Peter Jahrling not only blamed Bruce Ivins for his “Lab Leak” for Anthrax but was also responsible for the 1989 “Leak Leak” for Ebola, the subject of the book and movie “Hot Zone.”
https://rumble.com/v5vx8f8-hiding-the-pig-hiding-the-erasmus-passaging-of-coronavirus-to-humans.html
But our researchers unlocked exactly how CoronaVirus was serially passaged to hide its lab origins, being laundered through a bat and then a pig. Still, all that cover-up activity failed, with the recent 520-page Congressional report finally saying CoronaVirus was a lab creation.
https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2024/12/02/breaking-final-house-report-on-coronavirus-pandemic-released-n2182705
The Congress is still back in Wuhan, and they haven’t looked into the joint ventures with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and American Universities involved in Gain of Function research yet. But when they do, we will be here with rock-solid research on exactly how the CoronaVirus was weaponized at American Universities first and replayed in China for the “pandemic.”
https://rumble.com/v5vx45h-was-the-pig-always-the-intermediate-hiding-china-sads-bioagent-collaboratio.html
We even explored how these same CoronaVirus weaponization could be involved with the Azov Brigade in the Ukraine War, based in Azovstal aimed at the Russia navy base in Sevastopol, Crimea.
https://rumble.com/v5vwwpk-azovs-biowar-stalled-at-azovstal.html
Again, we got very specific, naming names at the US Army, DTRA, and Ft. Belvoir like Barbara Cloutier, in charge of bio and chem deployment in Ukraine.
https://rumble.com/v5vwt8k-azovstal-dtras-retreat-where-azovs-biowar-stalled.html
At this point, we are just waiting to see if the new Trump Administration declassified this material to validate and verify the reporting. But the reporting stands independently for those who want to know the truth of CoronaVirus now.
https://rumble.com/v5vwo5n-getting-gonzo-out-of-ukraine-in-the-land-of-soros-topples-and-nato-wars.html
We have charted the NATO bioweapons proxies like the Azov Brigade back to Kosovo in the 1999 Yugoslav Wars. Again, always boots on the ground. Never from our mother’s basement.
https://rumble.com/v5vxzjw-the-great-pangolin-hoax-to-hide-pig-bioweapon-development.html
And we don’t go into the shallow end and then run out of the water. We do the deep dives.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lab leak my ass they released it.
Exactly. What ever "this" is that they created was deliberately sent out in the world. When this first started, an Epoch Times reporter interviewed Judy Mikovits, PHD about it. She said exactly what it was. A lab creation with an HIV thing added to it. If anyone remembers, Australia was treating people with HIV medications and having success. If anyone remembers or knew in my area of Louisiana, the advocate reported 10 thousands of people going to the ER for flu during October and November 2019. Then in December when this was starting, no one was going. Duh! Anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear knew what this was from the beginning. It was spread buy aerosol (by air) method. NOT by any contact from others. See an interview Dr Mercolo did back in the beginning. This guy even had a map showing air currents and how it was spread.