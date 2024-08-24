Few people realize the billions of dollars in Department of Defense research in bulletproof glass directly below the bloody, dead body of Thomas Crooks after the Trump Assassination Attempt.

Donald Trump just announced he would release all files around the Kennedy Assassination if he becomes President, so now we citizens journalists are in a race with Trump to release of the documents of the Trump Assassination BEFORE he can release those sixty year old documents. That’s how fast our citizen journalism investigation is going now.

AGR bulletproof glass research made the glass for the Space Shuttle, so you know the glass research was some of the most sensitive work done by our Department of Defense and NASA.

In this episode, we will delve into the NATO Wunderkind CEO of American Glass Research, Henry Dimmick, who seemed to give unprecedented access to the AGR grounds to Crooks and other team members in the week leading up to the Trump Assassination with all the security cameras turned off.

We also asked who this armed guy is with a Police Backpack, and why is the CEO of American Glass Research talking about him on the Police Radio.

AGR also did the bulletproof glass in the day for fighter canopies in the F-111 to F-16 era of fighter, and that same glass technology may have found its way into the F-35 fighter canopy through patent infringement by European corporations. More on that later.

AGR also did bomber turret glass in World War II and for the Cold War, so the treasure trove of bullet-proof glass patents below the bloody, dead body of Thomas Crooks was quite impressive.

British born Frank Preston was the genius behind American Glass Research, which was originally called Preston Labs.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_W._Preston

Disclaimer - I worked with the Preston Group in Australia in 1989 and 1990, and Victor Steiner, the CEO, was a NATO and DoD contractor.

You may also recall President Joe Biden’s comment about putting a “bullseye on Trump” after the NATO Summit meeting with Jens Stoltenberg.

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_226749.htm

And you may also recall that Raytheon recently purchased American Glass Research through an intermediary company. AGR recently opened an AGR subsidiary in Delft, Netherlands (which I predict will become the new AGR Headquarters in less than a year).

https://www.agrintl.com/american-glass-research-opens-new-testing-laboratory-in-delft-netherlands/

Which brings us to the flamboyant CEO of American Glass Research, Henry Dimmick, who looks more like David Lee Roth than a typical American CEO.

(more on Henry Dimmick in a bit - first to the coming Lockheed lawsuit).

And why is AGR CEO Henry Dimmick on the police radio at the Trump Assassination directing (or misdirecting?) the pursuit of Police backpack-wearer assassins?

One cop says to another in this video, “You’re telling me it was the owner of AGR?”, and “He shouldn’t be broadcasting shit like that.”.

Here is the video, listen for the AGR Owner at the end.

Dimmick almost seems to be “covering” for the escape of Antifa (and possibly NATO) operatives Hooper and Yearick on the police radio.

Dimmick became the CEO of AGR in 1999, so he has been the head of AGR for some time.

https://www.glassonline.com/agr-international-changes-in-corporate-structure/

We will return to the question of who ordered the removal of all the AGR surveillance cameras before the Trump Assassination a little later in this article.

What can’t be denied is that Crooks (and perhaps Yearick and Hooper) had unprecedented access to the American Glass Research grounds.

Lastly, our research group identified two Yearick families that lived within two miles of American Glass research for decades, prompting our question, “Are the Yearicks and Dimmicks families friends?”

It seems like Henry Dimmick could not be more accommodating to Crooks and company. He was given access to the American Glass Research on July 8th and July 12th, as well as unmolested parking across the street and uncanny access to employee picnic tables 100 minutes before the Trump Assassination.

I believe there will be more on Dimmick later, but first, the Lockheed lawsuit is coming, which is a more critical discussion about motive.

I also predict a patent infringement lawsuit will be brought against the current maker of the F-35, Lockheed Corporation, over the glass canopy technology in the F-35 within the next two years after the headquarters is moved. So why should Crooks choose to shoot Trump from this particular roof?

First, I believe the roof was chosen for Crooks as a spotter for a NATO sniper spotter team. In-depth research will reveal Crooks was training for a position as a sniper/spotter for a mercenary NATO team.

I saw the US Army and the US Marines recruiting recently at a County Fair very similar to the Butler County Fair in Butler, PA, where Crooks was a Sniper/Spotter. All of Crooks’ actions match those of a Sniper/Spotter in training, with the countersniper assignment of the Trump Rally just being another rite of passage for NATO teams going overseas.

We at Neighborhood News a few years ago interviewed a mother whose son had committed suicide after being in the NATO covert action program in Africa after he served as a Navy Seal in Iraq. The program is very real, and I also covered a story with the Clackamas Town Shooter in Clackamas, Oregon, who had been in the NATO sniper program in Hawaii and Africa. I could not confirm Eric Prince’s Blackwater ran the program, but I had strong leads in that direction.

You may recall, I also covered NATO machinations in the Pittsburgh area with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the Erasmus Lab in Holland with the development of CoronaThrax, a weaponized and aerosolized version of Anthrax.

NATO sponsorship of Gain of Function virus/bacteria bioweapons seemed to find a home in Pittsburgh at UPMC with a woman named Tara O’Toole after 9/11 with the Biodefense Center at UPMC.

Making monkey poxes move to humans seemed to be the main focus of the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam when they were trying to aerosolize deadly human pathogens. UPMC seemed to be the American subsidiary in our research for injections of DARPA and DoD research dollars.

So we have seen the NATO shenanigans in the Pittsburgh area in 2017 before, not just with the AGR “research” (read exfiltration of patents) facility opening in Delft, Netherlands.

I am at the end of my email substack limit, but I will continue this article after the preface. Return here for more.