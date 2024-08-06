It had been three weeks since the Assassination, and we still don’t know how Crooks got on the roof.

NBC News - FBI Director Christopher Wray reveals new details on how Trump shooter carried out his attack.



The day after Christopher Wray’s testimony, you saw my fellow citizen journalist go to the Home Depot in Butler, PA, to show the FBI that the store and checkout stands literally had hundreds of anti-theft cameras.

We thought we could help the FBI by showing them where Home Depot kept their ladders, and we walked the path to the vash registers so they could see shat cameras would have picked up Crooks buying the ladder.

Crooks was 6’4”, and I am 6’8”, so I volunteered to march the five foot ladder to the checkout stand. We also interviewed the ladder guys at Home Depot, but they said mum was the word on Crooks buying ladders at Home Depot. Why?

Still, three weeks later after we did this helpful ladder carrying pantomime at the Butler, PA, Home Depot, still no picture of Crooks buying the ladder? We even knew what day Crooks went to Home Depot in Butler on July 8th, so we thought that could help the FBI narrow down their search.

We thought the FBI might read the time and date stamp on the bloody receipt in Crooks’s pocket, but we had to be sure. After all, an Antifa shooter like Maxwell Yearick could have bought the ladder at Home Depot since his phone pinged there, and then Yearick put the bloody receipt in Crooks pocket, sort of like the Pristine Bullet from the Kennedy Assassination.

So far in the investigation with no leads on the ladder purchase, we just have to believe some ladders are invisible.

And even though Yearick’s phone pinged the Home Depot in Butler, PA on July 8th, we are not allowed to entertain the notion Yearick brought the Home Depot in his White Van to the Assassination site.

And he wouldn’t put the ladder back in the White Van when he was done with the job like a painter or roofer would.

Wouldn’t Yearick blood sample being run by the Secret Service at least pique your curiosity to drive over the Butler Home Depot a half mile away and ask around?

Isn’t the White Van also sort of a clue?

Some say the FBI was foiled on identifying Crooks from Yearick because Yearick cut his hair short and Crooks grew his hair long.

I have provided photos here for the FBI to show Yearick’s shorter hair and Crooks’s longer hair just in case they don’t have these pictures Is it time for a press conference to clear some of these mysteries up, because right now it looks like Crooks got set up as a spotter and got his head blown off for volunteering.