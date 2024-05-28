The story of the Hale Assassins is probably one you have never heard, but it is the most infamous family in United States history in terms of changing the course of American history through assassinations. This Hale family was instrumental in getting the Bomb for Israel through the assassination of John F. Kennedy and through their companies, General Atomics and General Dynamics.

This story isn’t just about blowing the head off of John Connelly’s daughter or JFK’s Secretary of the Navy daughter as well. This story isn’t just about Defense contractor murders by General Atomics and General Dynamics and compromising the holder of the highest office in the land; it is about murdering the man who got in the way of the Israel Bomb - John F Kennedy.

Here's a concise summary and brief descriptions of the key individuals and organizations mentioned in George Webb's article, "The Chicago Bomb - Part One, Introduction":

Summary:

George Webb argues that Chicago mob lawyer Sidney Korshak played a pivotal yet overlooked role in shaping Hollywood, influencing U.S. politics, and secretly facilitating Israel's acquisition of nuclear and advanced military technology during the Cold War. Webb claims Korshak collaborated with mob figure Henry Crown, the CIA, and military-industrial entities to acquire aviation, missile, and nuclear technologies—sometimes through sabotage, murder, or manipulation of companies. Webb ties these actions to broader historical events, including U.S. presidents' rise to power, the Vietnam War, and the creation of Israel's nuclear arsenal.

Key Persons:

Sidney Korshak: Influential mob lawyer connected to the Chicago Outfit, Hollywood moguls, union bosses, and U.S. Presidents (Nixon, Reagan). Central to acquiring nuclear and aviation technologies for Israel.

Henry Crown: Chicago Outfit-linked businessman, owner of General Dynamics and key player in U.S. defense contracting, allegedly involved in corruption, sabotage, and facilitating Israeli nuclear capability.

Robert Mahue: CIA operative, associated with billionaire Howard Hughes. Webb accuses Mahue of orchestrating sabotage and assassinations against Hughes to seize his wealth and assets for mob interests.

Howard Hughes: Billionaire industrialist and aviator, allegedly targeted for assassination or incapacitation by Mahue to transfer control of his aviation and casino empire to Chicago mob control.

Curtis LeMay: U.S. Air Force General involved in defense procurement and aerospace industries. Linked to Crown and Korshak through General Dynamics and North American Aviation acquisitions.

Donald Douglas: Founder of Douglas Aircraft, associated with Crown and Korshak in aerospace industry acquisitions.

David Lewis: Protégé of Donald Douglas involved in aerospace mergers under Crown and Korshak.

Michael and Marshall Riconosciuto: Father and son involved in technology and explosives industries; accused of aiding illegal technology transfers to Israel through Korshak and mob channels.

Richard Nixon: Former U.S. President, associated with Korshak and Crown, allegedly facilitating the acquisition of explosive and nuclear technology for Israel.

Sam Cohen: Nuclear physicist who invented the neutron bomb at RAND Corporation, linked to Henry Kissinger, Curtis LeMay, and Israeli nuclear capabilities.

Henry Kissinger: U.S. diplomat and Secretary of State, associated with nuclear weapons policy, including neutron bomb technology allegedly shared with Israel.

Nicholas J. Bua: Judge friendly to mob interests, connected to Korshak, appointed to protect mob activities after suspicious death of another judge.

William Patrick Moriarty: Associate of Nixon and Korshak, entangled in organized crime and espionage allegations related to nuclear technology transfer.

Les Wexner and Igor Kolomoisky: Contemporary billionaires described as successors to Korshak and Crown in facilitating defense-related espionage and corruption linked to Israel.

Albert Einstein: Allegedly involved (unwittingly or intentionally) in lending credibility to Israeli nuclear ambitions and espionage operations through participation in intellectual social events.

Charles Manson: Webb claims Manson and his associates protected nuclear secrets at California's Santa Susana Field Lab by intimidating intruders and researchers.

Key Organizations:

Chicago Outfit: Organized crime syndicate central to Webb’s narrative, involved in espionage, sabotage, union manipulation, and facilitating Israeli nuclear ambitions.

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency): Allegedly cooperated with organized crime and Hollywood to influence public opinion, politics, and technology transfers during the Cold War.

General Dynamics and General Atomics: Major U.S. defense contractors acquired and used by Crown and Korshak to transfer nuclear and aviation technologies to Israel.

RAND Corporation: U.S. research organization involved in advanced nuclear and defense research, linked by Webb to illicit technology transfer via Sam Cohen and Kissinger.

Hercules Corporation: Explosives manufacturer manipulated by the mob to secure explosive technology crucial for nuclear weapon triggers, according to Webb.

North American Aviation: Aerospace company targeted by Korshak and Crown for acquisition and merger to gain control of advanced technology.

Santa Susana Field Laboratory: California nuclear reactor complex described as a covert site for developing and stealing nuclear secrets for Israel.

Dupont (Hanford Nuclear Plant): Site allegedly compromised to obtain uranium/plutonium separation technologies (PUREX process) for Israel's nuclear program.

Key Events Mentioned:

Howard Hughes 1946 Plane Crash: Allegedly orchestrated by the CIA (Mahue), enabling Korshak agents to recover Nazi aviation secrets used in later nuclear and missile projects.

Vietnam War: Webb claims the war was engineered to protect heroin profits for the mob, with funds diverted to Israeli nuclear weapons programs.

Acquisition of Nuclear Bomb Technology: Korshak and Crown reportedly arranged industrial sabotage, assassinations, and espionage to acquire and transfer nuclear weapon and missile technologies to Israel.

But murder and compromise certainly are a big part of the story. Electronic surveillance is a form of stalking, and stalking usually precedes assassination. And this story finds an extraordinary license to kill, originally provisioned to keep nuclear secrets from the Soviets, being used as a license to kill political opponents.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Allen_Hale

Pulitzer Prize Winner Seymour Hersh reported on the FBI reported that Robert Allen Hale of Tallahassee Shotgun Shack fame, along with his brother William, broke into the home of the girlfriend of President John F. Kennedy to plant recording devices in August of 1962.

Hersh theorizes that the Hale boys are planting FBI bugging devices for their ex-FBI Agent father, Insall B. Hale, who now runs a Security Department for General Dynamics.

During the Cuban Missile Crisis, IB Hale famously got Lee Harvey Oswald a job at a U-2 photo interpretation lab in Dallas.

Just as famously, IB Hale’s wife also got Oswald a got at the Texas School Book Depository a month before the JFK assassination. Both Robert Allen Hale and his brother William went to Arlington High School with Lee Harvey Oswald.

Journalist George Webb in Dealey Plaza - The death of JFK ended the investigation into General Dynamics and the F-111, and also created a huge Defense Contractor out of General Dynamics in addition to Bell Helicopter in Vietnam, both based in Fort Worth, Texas.

General Dynamics was not only in charge of the JFK motorcade route on the day JFK was assassinated, IB Hale’s wife also arranged for Lee Harvey Oswald’s job at the Texas School Book Depository Depository a month before the assassination.

General Dynamics is competing for a 7 billion dollar fighter contract called the TFX, and their entry is the F-111 Aardvark. Hersh speculates that the Hales wanted to blackmail JFK to get the lucrative TFX jet contract.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TFX_Program#CITEREFGunston1983

Robert Allen Hale would go on to be in Haight Ashbury at the same time of the CIA’s “Summer of Love” and Operation Midnight Climax along with Charles Manson, and again in Los Angeles in 1968 in the CIA’s “Summer of Chaos”, again with Charles Manson lurking in the same movie and music star mansions.

Over thirty years later, the Washington Post would do a feature article about Robert Allen Hale living in Alaska, fighting over US Forest Service land. He was later convicted of physically and sexually abusing his children and coercing his oldest daughters into having children with him.

https://archive.ph/Kh0kr

Robert Allen Hale just happens to show up in Haight Ashbury in the “Summer Of Love” in the Summer of 1967, just as the CIA is introducing LSD into the anti-war movement there.

The CIA begins Operation Midnight Climax in Haight Ashbury as Robert Allen Hale goes undercover as a beatnik musician in Haight Ashbury. Robert Allen Hale shows up a year later in Laurel Canyon, California, just as the CIA is unleashing LSD into the Hollywood elites for the “Summer of Chaos” in 1968.

Like his father, Robert Allen Hale and his brother William were trained as snipers and may have been employed in South America in the CIA coups of Chile and Argentina during the CIA’s reign of terror there in the early 1970s.

How the Hales managed to convince the Washington Post to write a puff piece about Robert Allen Hale suggests huge dollops of State sponsorship in the life of Robert Allen Hale. John Connally’s daughter wouldn’t be the only one of JFK’s Secretary of the Navy’s daughters who would die young. Connally's successor, Fred Korth, also would have his daughter die suspiciously at a young age in 1969.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Connally

Fred Korth was also the Fort Worth banker who provided loans for IB Hale’s F-111 fighter plane, and Fred Korth was saddled with a Congressional investigation into the contract award for the TFX almost from the day of the award in 1962.

Beauty Queen Verita Korth would be dead within two years of this picture being taken, dying under suspicious circumstances at age 23.

Future President Lyndon Baines Johnson would also be embroiled in the TFX scandal. John Connally was his key campaign manager in Texas politics since they both left the Navy after World War II. LBJ supposedly received $100,000 from a political bagman named Bobby Baker for fixing the TFX contract for General Dynamics.

After the TFX contract award in November of 1962, the Senate quickly opened an investigation of the General Dynamics F-111, which Air Force General Curtis LeMay and Admiral George Andersen were pushing.

One thing is for sure. The F-111 was plagued from the beginning with production products which might have resulted from its innovative technology brought in from Nazi aviation designers, like the variable wing geometry introducing swept back wing configuration in flight.

https://library.cqpress.com/cqalmanac/document.php?id=cqal63-1315398

Two days after the TFX Hearings ended in the US Senate, John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

You can listen to Admiral George Andersen’s explanation of the TFX probe here at the JFK Archives.

Kennedy favored the Boeing entry for the TFX fighter, and Curtis LeMay of the Air Force had tilted toward Boeing as well on the day of JFK’s assassination.

Journalist George Webb points out the close connections of IB Hale, the Hale boys, and Lee Harvey Oswald in Dealey Plaza in Dallas.

General Dynamics lost out to Boeing for its B-36 in competition with Boeing’s B-52 in 1959.

General Dynamics could not afford another setback in its aviation division in 1962. Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara strongly criticized the TFX contract award to General Dynamics, resulting in one of the most extended Senate investigations ever in 1963 going until two days before JFK’s assassination.

Notes -

Seymour Hersh - Dark Side Of Camelot

Hale family notes from Dark Side of Camelot

Here is a typical General Dynamics Engineer’s resume.

https://library.cqpress.com/cqalmanac/document.php?id=cqal63-1315398

In the seemingly never-ending list of spies associated with spying on JFK to influence the TFX contract, OSS veteran Ernie Byfield and his son spied on the Kennedys for General Dynamics as well. Ernie Byfield’s widow after he died even married Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara in a final irony.

I agree with Seymour Hersh that the Hales are a key thread in unwinding the secret history of the United States in Foreign Policy and US Department of Defense defense contractors. We will continue this series in future Substacks. Return here for updates on Part One of this series.