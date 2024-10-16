One hundred years ago, American politics was a man’s game, and to be perfectly honest, only if you were white. The day's issues were debated, and face-to-face discussions were made over the ubiquitous cracker barrel in the local country store. We now have a much more inclusive society, but the issues of the day are still debated for the most part in social situations with some exceptions created by social media.

One hundred years later, the internet cafe replaced the cracker barrel, and women are now equal participants at the table. This increased inclusion of females and people of all colors is good, and the face to face interaction is still the key to good goal-setting.

Aaron Adler, Mark Buckley, and George Webb have reopened a “Patriot’s Cafe and Reading Room” at Summerfield and Secor in Michigan.

Twenty years from now, our Patriot Reading Room at the intersection of Summerfield and Secor in Michigan will have a cafe-au-lait doctor, a cafe-au-lait nurse, a cafe-au-lait engineer, and hopefully myself (meaning hopefully I will still be healthy and alive).

Three of the shows that Neighborhood News produced before we were de-platformed twenty-three times in 2020 and 2021 were “Make Your Kid A Doctor,” “Make Your Kid A Nurse,” and “Make Your Kid An Engineer.” But we knew that wouldn’t be forever, and we knew people would value Free Speech enough to allow us to bring these shows back.

Maybe we should have called our Patriot Reading Room in Michigan the “Cafe Au Lait Cafe,” but my point is that the truly significant decisions and debates in life happen around a table, with people looking at each other face to face.

I have met a lot of local Sheriffs in these kinds of meeting rooms this election season, and I can tell you this is the best way to interact with your local Sheriff. The way not to interact with your local Sheriff is going to a Trump event with a loaded gun, illegal high-capacity magazines, a loaded shotgun, and yelling, “I Want To Kill President Trump.”

The best way to interact with your local Sheriff is not to lay in wait at the former President’s golf course with a sniper rifle and scope.

Yes, both Trump Assassin Three and Trump Assassin Two have become internet heroes to two decidedly different retarded, demented groups on social media, but that still doesn’t make trying to kill President Trump the best way to interact with your local Sheriff.

Haranguing in a public checkpoint, “I Want To Kill President Trump,” with a loaded shotgun and pistol with three different names on three different passports going into a Trump event is going to get you detained by the Sheriff.

Looking back on the metadata, it seems the Indio “I Want To Kill President Trump” incident was planned to incite a community I call Q-Tards led by Ivan Raiklin, who want to conduct vigilant posse raids on the houses of sitting Federal judges. But the headlines don’t read, “Latest Raiklin Q-Tard Lure In Indio Just Happened - Read All About It!”.

Can’t we get away from Raiklin Q-Tard incitement operations and get back to talking to people face-to-face around a round table? Weren’t our results better that way. Shouldn’t we be more worried about making our kids doctors, nurses, and engineers incite our local Sheriffs with “I Want To Kill President Trump” shouting?

Have the Raiklin psy ops gone too far? Is it time to start talking to each other like real people again?

Why can’t we have a Patriot Cafe, where we all talk to each other like humans instead of screaming, “I Want To Kill President Trump” in some stupid government psy-op?

Well, we have built a model of that for the world here in Michigan for all to see. We hope you will build one too in your neighborhood. Let’s get back to talking about things that matter.

Miles and Jordan learn about the human cell's nucleus in “Make Your Kid A Doctor” at the Patriot Cafe and Reading Room at Summerfield and Secor in Michigan.

Learning out lunar tides at Luna Pier Lighthouse, and of course, the curvature of the Earth (no flat Earthers here).

Mugging with the stars of “Make Your Kid A Doctor”, “Make Your Kid A Nurse”, and “Make Your Kid An Engineer” - Jordan, Venessa, and Miles.

Our stars with Dr. Linda Lee Tarver at Christmas. Jordan reminds everyone he got his chromosomes from Mom and Dad.

