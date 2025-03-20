Since the release of the JFK Files two days ago, the phrase “Bureau 100 Informant” has now become iconified in conspiracy research circles as the moniker for James Angleton, the dark CIA fixer and schemer at the end of so many JFK intrigues.

Angleton informed the FBI of his covert operations through a “control file” with the code “Bureau Informant 100”.

James Angleton was “Bureau Informant 100” for the FBI liaison operations with the CIA.

The CIA and Angleton’s interface with the FBI was FBI Washington Field Office Chief William Sullivan’s “Division Five,” which handled Soviet spying in the US.

I have covered “Division Five” of the FBI with John OLoughlin (no apostrophe) for seven years since his father, Thomas O’Loughlin, worked for William Sullivan at Division Five, and FBI Agent Thomas O’Loughlin was involved in interfacing with the CIA.

Both John and I focus on research centered on Division Five’s interface with the CIA as the key to solving the JFK murder mystery, and now the documentary evidence is confirming that initial judgment on our part. Angleton instituted mass surveillance in America by opening all letters to and from the Soviet Union with a program called “Bureau Informant 200,” for instance, which had never been done before in the US.

Of particular instance to John and I was the “false defector” program that the FBI’s Division Five program ran in the US, wondering if Lee Harvey Oswald was a false defector inserted into the Soviet Union by Angleton.

Author David Wise mentions John’s father, Thomas O’Loughlin, several times in his book about the false defector program “Cassidy’s Run.”

Was Lee Harvey Oswald a “false defector” sent to the Soviet Union under the Angleton program like John Cassidy was in the FBI program here in the United States? That’s the key question.

Angleton was also the key liaison to the Israeli Intelligence Service Mossad for his time at the CIA, and there were reports Mossad had compromised Angleton with British spy and Cambridge Five member Guy Burgess with their relationship.

In my last post, I talked about Angleton and the CIA’s Richard Bissell leaking key facts about the U-2 flight paths over the Soviet Union, including the timing of such flights and altitudes to usher in the era of satellite surveillance.

With the most recent document release, we are getting closer to unraveling the Oswald false defector mystery.

All eyes are now on the evidence of Angleton’s false defector program and Lee Harvey Oswald’s participation in it. The metadata of Oswald’s rapid visa approval in and out of the Soviet Union, along with uninhibited travel to Mexico and contacting the Soviet and Cuban Embassies six weeks before the Kennedy Assassination under the CIA’s watchful eyes, certainly supports this “false defector theory.”

Many also believe Angleton used the false defector program to leak nuclear secrets to Israel to advance their development of the atomic bomb.

We will continue to investigate this Angleton-Oswald connection in future substacks. One thing is for certain: our focus on Angleton and Division Five at the FBI is paying off.

Oswald’s immediate introduction in the insider circles of Dallas high society by George DeMohrenshildt is more metadata that Oswald was State Sponsored.

We have also looked into US State Department Office of Security Chief Otto Otepka and his interactions with JFK, RFK, and James Angleton.