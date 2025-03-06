Most CIA historians know Richard Bissell as the CIA man behind the U-2 spy plane development and the Keyhole satellite during the early 1960s in the Cold War. But fewer historians see the history of Sidney Gottlieb and Richard Bissell in developing an assassination poisoning program in early 1960 called the Health Alteration Committee.

Bissell and Gottlieb’s much larger covert poisoning assassination capability was being developed for the assassination of Congo’s President Patrice Lumumba, though it was never used. Then Richard Bissell and Sidney Gottlieb turned their Health Alteration Committee toward Cuba and Fidel Castro with poison pills and ballpoint pens with microscopic syringes filled with poisons.

I have been on the chase for all the documents for the CIA’s assassination Murder Inc in the Carribean since 2017 because I believe this Health Alteration Committee morphed into Operation Mongoose that was used to kill President John F. Kennedy and many of the loyal FBI Agents around him.

These “Get Castro” activities were run out of the JMWAVE CIA office in Miami, Florida, which I had a chance to visit and talk with some CIA old-timers.

I have felt for seven years that if you declassify the files around the “Health Alteration Committee”, Operation Mongoose, and the files of FBI Agent Thomas O’Loughlin, you will have the answer to the CIA cabal that killed JFK.

Scholar Steven Kinzer’s book, “Poisoner In Chief”, outlines Gottlieb's development of a poisoning assassination plan for the CIA’s Number Two man, Richard Bissell.

At one point, the Chicago Mob’s Johnny Roselli is hired with Sam Giancana to deliver Gottlieb’s poisons to Castro. You will notice how this same cabal become the key CIA and Chicago Mob suspects in the murder of John F. Kennedy. I also believe, based on Bissell’s description of himself as a “man-eating shark”, that these Health Alteration Committee poisons were used on FBI Agents that got in the way of the CIA’s plans to control the Presidency.

I wrote a book about the death of one such FBI Agent, Thomas O'Loughlin, who was very close to the Kennedys. I wrote the book in close collaboration with the son of the FBI Agent, John OLoughlin (John dropped the apostrophe in his name).

I am working very hard right now to encourage Kash Patel of the FBI and Pam Bondi of the Department of Justice to declassify all of the Thomas O’Loughlin files, who I nicknamed McDuff after the Shakespearean hero of Macbeth. I feel if we pull this string, the entire CIA assassination program of Presidents and FBI Agents that get in the way of their ambitions will be laid bare.

John OLoughlin is a Georgetown lawyer, author, and historian of this period of the Cold War with FBI and CIA history as well. His book about his father can be found on Amazon at this URL.

https://www.amazon.com/McDuff-Lives-Untimely-Thomas-OLoughlin/dp/B09FCCR6QC

My substack on Thomas O’Loughlin can be found here.

I also wrote the PermIndex Ruse about Thomas O’Loughlin.