I wrote most of the book, “The PermIndex Ruse’ resulted from notes and YouTube videos that our researchers compiled in 2017 and 2018 on the topic of using Otto Skorzeny’s South American assassination squads to train American and Cuba snipers to overthrow Cuba.

The idea was very simple. The creation of DARPA and NASA in 1957 resulted from an organization called the PermIndex that was planted by Nazis Halmar Schacht and Otto Skorzeny in New Orleans after World War II.

The PermIndex Ruse focused on a non-sanctioned CIA sniper training and explosives training program being conducted at the Lacome sniper training base at Lacome on Lake Pontarchtrain in Lousiana from 1961 to 1963, with the most famous trainee being Lee Harvey Oswald.

I have already written an introductory book to the life and times of FBI Agent Tom O’Loughlin called “Let’s Call Him McDuff”, consulting with his son, in the 2017 and 2018 timeframe.

We had done several YouTube broadcasts in our research community into the exploits of an FBI agent named Tom O’Loughlin, who I nicknamed McDuff while working with his son, John OLoughlin, a Georgetown lawyer (apostrophe dropped by the son).

AI carton exaggeration of the FBI’s July 1963 raid at Lacome CIA Sniper Training base that included Lee Harvey Oswald.

I believe, but I have not proven as of yet, that Thomas O’Loughlin was the key man at the Joint Chiefs of Staff who broke up the illegal CIA sniper training program in July of 1963.

I wrote “Let’s Call Him McDuff” as the first of a three-part series. The PermIndex Ruse is the second book in that series.

John O'Loughlin, the son of FBI Agent Thomas O’Loughlin (John dropped the apostrophe), is a Georgetown trial attorney who shuns the riches of Deep State law and has advocated for decades for government transparency.

I did many livestream YouTube broadcasts in 2018 with John as we were researching his father’s battle with the CIA from both positions with the FBI and with President Kennedy’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

John has continued these broadcasts for the last six years with other researchers in our research group, and he still has a presence on Rumble after many deplatformings on YouTube.

McDuff, J. Edgar Hoover’s right-hand man in Nazi and Communist hunting at Division Five at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC, was given the task of pouring over 68,000 files in the early 1950s for suspected infiltrators into US Agencies. Later in 1962, McDuff was brought into the Joint Chiefs of Staff by the Kennedys to root out the Nazi infiltration into US National Agencies potentially.

This six-year investigation has been hampered by the continual classification of files in this case, even though I have filed Freedom of Information Act filings with both the FBI and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The FBI and the Joint Chiefs of Staff told me the Thomas Francis O’Loughlin were at the National Archives where I followed up on them, only to be told that the files were still Classified in a series of memos, and finally my Freedom of Information Act request was closed.

Still, some Classified documents have recently been declassified and released about the close associates of Tom O’Loughlin, in particular his Division Five compatriot, Charles W. Lyons.

John OLoughlin and I made many trips to the National Archives to research his father’s cases, especially those he worked on with Charles W. Lyons, like the famous Irving Scarbeck case which involved the US State Department using their Office Of Security in giving diplomatic credentials to questionable infiltrators into the US.

There is a swirl of intrigue in the early 60s with the FBI counter intelligence bringing in several defectors Golenewski in 1960 and Yuri Nosenko in 1964 to add to the puzzle in the Kennedy and Johnson White Houses.

I did a lot of research on Thomas O’Loughlin also at the National Archive in College Park, Maryland. Many of the Nazi PaperClip files were still Classified near the Office of Navy Intelligence in Suitland, Maryland under the highest “Q Level” Clearance. that led me to write the third book in the series, called “The Q Loophole”.

Despite these Classification walls, new, unearthed documents shed more light on “The PermIndex Ruse”, and hence the update to the book here is timely. For instance, Charles W. Lyons was involved in the “Mission H Bomb Folder” case in 1954, not long after “McDuff” joined Division Five in 1952.

John OLoughlin and Intelligence Agencies researcher Dave Underdown are still looking into this case six years later as well, so there is an active researcher community interest in getting to the bottom of the McDuff Mystery that might unlock the PermIndex and other Operation PaperClip mysteries in our US espionage history.

For an audio introduction on how Robert F Kennedy was hot on the trail of Oswald and his connections to bring in Nazis into New Orleans in the early 1962, here is a Twitter space that I did on the topic. Robert F Kennedy was closely associated with Charles W Lyons, a hand-picked Boston Catholic from the FBI. McDuff fits that exact same description being brought into the Kennedy White House at the same time in 1962.

https://cdn.spacesdown.com/653195f1181f2.mp3

Click this CDN link to hear the Twitter Space of RFK hot on the trail of Lee Harvey Oswald and the CIA in 1962 with the Otepka, Scarbeck case. This case involved an Irving Scarbeck, a US intelligence office stationed in Warsaw, Poland with the US State Department. There is a tantalizing connection to the Algier Hiss - Whitaker Chambers connection here with another Scarbeck in Polish Intelligence, Christine Skarbeck, Winston Churchill’s favorite spy from World War II.

I had attended a lecture inm 1981 or 1982 at Miami University where Algier Hiss spoke and said he was duped into starting the World Health Organization. The WHO was subsequently used after his drafting the WHO Resolution at the UN to bringing in Nazi Nuremberg Trial doctors by Whittaker Chambers with the tacit approval of Richard M. Nixon. Later I would learn that Nixon was a proxy for Prescott Bush in bringing the Nazi Doctors into the United States.

I will delve into this topic more in the Q Loophole. Whittaker Chambers broke into the apartment of Algier Hiss to collect evidence against which Richard Nixon made into the subject of Algier Hiss’ Communist loyalty trial called the Pumpkin Papers.

This entire Nixon theatrical production about Communists was a deflection from the real infiltration of Nazi scientists and doctors according to Hiss.

Three doctors met in the first United Nations Conference after Yalta in 1945 but before Potsdam in August of 1945. The idea was to show solidarity in the West against Stalin. Dr. Sze was a long time weapons buyer from Allen Dulles for the Chinese NationList Army (KMT). Many think Hiss was entrapped at the meeting to discuss the WHO which was later co-opted to rinse Nazi doctors after their acquittal at the Nuremberg Trials.

Miracles kept happening with “chance” but in reality pre-areanged, recorded meeting with Hiss under the “declaration” ruse.

Hiss contended “McCarthyism” later on was a deflection of this same process of bringing Nazi scientists and doctors into the United States. Hiss would later learn the details of Operation PaperClip find out how correct he had been.

So here is the PermIndex Ruse, with some reordering that I want to do in the original book in 2018 and 2020. I wanted to move away from Oswald as a CIA operative in New Orleans, and move toward Dulles using the WHO and the PermIndex as waystations for the Nazi Doctors who were given clemency in Nuremberg.

Right from the very first in the original 2018 version of the PermIndex Ruse, I wanted to make the point that Tom O’Loughlin’s Counter Intelligence Division Five of the FBI was focused on the Nazi wonder weapon secrets being sent East and West by the Cambridge Five Spy Ring which included Guy Burgess, Kim Philby, Don MacLean, and of course, the silent member, Victor Rothschild.

There are so many records in the FBI files dedicated to the Cambridge Five it almost seems like one of the exclusive focuses of Division Five was the Cambridge Five.

if you peruse these FBI records, you will find how in-depth the investigations were by division five of the Cambridge Five, including investigations into Guy Burgess, the Cambridge, five member that was sent to the United States for the longest period of time in addition to Kim Philby.

It was my original contention that it was Victor Rothschild himself that decided how the secrets from the Nazi war machine would be parlayed between east and west using Guy Burgess in Washington has his key chess piece at the State Department for Nazi scientists going to America.

Some long time viewers of my YouTube channel may remember my Ex-cop research partner that I called Task Force and I were researching a General Ronald Lee Burgess and a runner named Cameron Ross Burgess who was shot at the White House, who we suspected of bringing in Ukrainian scientists into the University of Florida in Gainesville.

We would be so lucky that the MI6’s intelligence service in Britain would still be using their Burgess name as a method for infiltrating bioweapon scientists, now in the business of infiltrating Russian and Ukrainian scientists instead of Nazi scientists.

Now the “conspiracy theories” that supposedly Task Force and I harbored about Ukrainian scientists at the University of Florida don’t seem so far-fetched, given what happened in the lockdown of America two years later. in any case, the name Burgess was certainly seared into my mind in my five years in Washington DC.

In 2020, I certainly had come around to Task Force’s opinion that the PermIndex was a pipeline for the Rockefeller Nazi scientists to be returned to the United States and placed in high-level positons in the United States National Laboratories and defense contractors.

And I certainly felt that FBI Agents like Charles W. Lyons and McDuff were hot on the heels of the. Nazi interlopers. We now know that Robert Maheu, the right-hand man of Howard Hughes, was bribing FBI Agents to look the other way from the Nazi PaperClippers including an attempted bribe of Charles W. Lyons in 1954.

Clearly, when I wrote this in 2018, I felt that the FBI Agent Thomas O’Loughlin, the man I call McDuff, along with Charles W. Lyons, was given the task of going through 68,000 files in 1952 to 1954, to “find the Nazis” in the haystack.

I was working with an ex-cop in 2018, who I called Task Force, who was friends with a woman who had grown up on the inside of the Nazi inner circle, a woman named Hilde. And Task Force was adamant that the PermIndex was just a ruse to bring in Nazi scientists and assassins, nothing more, nothing less. That is clearly reflected in my writing before Task Force died in 2018. She agreed with many sources that Nazi banker Hjalmar Schacht and hitman Otto Skorzeny had brought in assassins to New Orleans in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

And yes, Task Force had the obligatory theory that Lee Harvey Oswald was there in the middle of it, first as a CIA operative and then as a turned FBI informant.

I was still tentative in 2020 about Hjalmar Schacht of the Reichbank, Hitler’s Banker himself, bankrolling the PermIndex assassination squad on American territory. I guess I still am. But I have no question in my mind that Schacht financed the passage of the Nazi IG Farben scientists.