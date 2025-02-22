Now that Kash Patel has taken the reins at the FBI, it may be a good time to remind everyone that some of his best FBI Agents have already solved history’s most intractable mysteries, and these FBI Agent’s work only has to be declassified to spill the beans of history that have generated speculation for decades.

I have had the pleasure of writing and collaborating about one such Dead FBI Agents Society Hall of Fame member, Thomas O’Loughlin, John F. and Robert F. Kennedy’s man to smash the CIA. When Kash Patel declassifies this Dead FBI Agent Society member, he will find three or four decades of legwork and evidence that will save Patel from having to assign even one FBI Agent to the Hoover and Kennedy years cold cases.

Working with John OLoughlin, the son of our Dead FBI Agent’s Society, we have known for seven years that these solved cold cases have been sitting on the shelf, waiting for declassification. And there are some ugly CIA James Angleton and Richard Bissell bones buried in the deep freeze file.

The CIA’s Angleton and Bissell were the smoky souls that came up with the euphemistic “Health Alteration Committee” that ended the health and, eventually, lives of the great Hoover FBI Agents, creating a Dead FBI Agents Society.

The CIA’s Richard Bissell “Health Alteration Committee” documents will answer how the Dead FBI Agents Society was created and how true blue FBI Agents working for the Kennedys were mercilessly targeted.

Still, these documents will also solve other mysteries in history. For instance, the Bissell documents will solve the Oswald case and the mystery shootdown on the U-2 Spy Plane so Bissell could get his cherished Keyhole satellite, establishing the CIA at the high frontier of surveillance above all the DoD agencies.

Bissell described himself as “your basic man-eating shark”, willing to alter the health of anyone who got in his way of the CIA’s global network of satellites in the sky.

Bissell frequently dispatched his “Poisoner In Chief,” Sidney Gottlieb, to do the dirty work of the “Health Alteration Committee.”

So many solved cold cases of the Dead FBI Agents Society are just sitting on the shelf, waiting to be declassified.

My key point over the last eight years is that Bissell’s “Health Alteration Committee” didn’t go away - it expanded. Our Potomac Group identified the bid rigging for “DARPA ADEPT” with USAID PREDICT money in March of 2020. In La Jolla, California in March 2021, we identified the program for all of us as mRNA, especially mRNA cancer vaccines.

Yes, you may sing of your Dead Poets Society and the everlasting effects on our culture with a clever posthumous turn of phrase or inspiration. For me, give me the Dead FBI Agents Society any day. They are the ones who already paid the price of freedom with their lives, and their solved cold cases to history’s biggest mysteries await a single stroke of a declassification pen.

FBI Agent Thomas O’Loughlin, working for the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Kennedy White House in 1962.