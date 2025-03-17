Yesterday, I released updated chapters of “Awan Minutes To Midnight,” a playbook for dismantling the Deep State’s shenanigans on Capitol Hill since 9/11, to Dan Bongino for his first day on the job today at the FBI. Today, I am providing Dan Bongino and all the FBI, in addition to all the Gun and Badge agencies, an index to all my Deep State dismantling playbooks.

Our researchers have prepared extensive investigation playbooks no matter where Dan Bongino and Kash Patel want to start dismantling the Octopus of the Deep State. For instance, if Kash Patel and Dan Bongino want to start with X/Twitter being cyber-hacked from Ukraine, we have our “Mark Of Zhora” series, which predicted the attacks on Twitter and outlined all the Ukrainian hackers involved.

If Kash and Dan want to get to the bottom of the attempted Trump Assassination and the fact that Thomas Crooks was actually a duped volunteer sniper, they can check out my series, “American Antifa.”

Perhaps Kash and Dan want the inside story on J6 from reporters who called Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats throwing the Capitol Gates long before Trump finished speaking a mile away, exhonerating Trump.

Or, if the new FBI execs want the names, dates, and places on the joint venture between the CIA and the Chinese Academy of Sciences for the military Live Exercise we call CoronaVirus, we have our “DARPA’s Dr. Death” series.

If Kash and Dan want a refresher on how the CIA lured previous Presidents to their deaths, they can check out our “Echoes of Laurel Canyon” series.

I will update these four series with new summaries and graphics and make them free to view, swinging open the playbook library to take down the Deep State. Welcome to the FBI, Dan Bongino, on your first day! Please consider this a welcome gift.

Sincerely,

George Webb