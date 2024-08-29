Thomas Crooks is the American Antifa. We now know he was groomed over five years in bomb-making lessons and then sniper training to go on to almost murder a President. We now know Thomas Crooks's “Demolition Ranch” T-shirt wasn’t worn with whimsy but rather cold-blooded nefariousness.

Thomas Crooks wore the “Demolition Team” T-Shirt to the Trump Assassination.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-rally-shooter-thomas-matthew-crooks-demolition-ranch/

Crooks was also known to wear a “Demolitia” T-Shirt, a combination of the words demolition and militia. We have often reported these Antifa operations are used to entrap American youth into committing crimes their parents have to pay for. As I write this, that exact scenario seems to be unfolding before our eyes in Butler, Pennsylvania.

We now know there are over 700 text messages, many possibly sent from European countries over five years, that coaxed Thomas Crooks into a life of terror as an Antifa terrorist, including bomb-making since Crooks was fifteen years old.

https://www.sacurrent.com/news/would-be-trump-assassin-wore-san-antonio-area-gun-influencers-branded-t-shirt-during-attack-35059059

We now know many of these 700 text messages had to do with bomb-making since 2019, a five-year juggernaut of terror training to the day of the Trump Assassination.

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2024/08/28/fbi-new-details-trump-assassination-attempt/74982956007/

We will also continue our on-the-ground investigations in Butler, Pennsylvania, into how female sexual lures were used in the life of Thomas Crooks, diverting him from the life of a math and science scholar to an Antifa terrorist who was making bombs and practicing the arts of death.

It is difficult to exaggerate the role that Maxwell Yearick had in the life of Thomas Crooks, but we will also explore the roles that Lisa Cuyler and Kennon Hooper played in sidetracking a kid who was building chess sets for the blind into a monster who would consider blowing up innocent people.

Our research group has tracked Max Yearick since 2016, so we have a treasure trove of information about him. We have much less information about Lisa Cuyler, partly because she died so suddenly and tragically in 2021.

Maxwell Yearick has also disappeared from social media and from public view since the Trump Assassination. Right now, we only have his Pittsburgh bike club connections to his roommate and American Glass Research connections with CEO Henry Dimmick to go on. We have also explored Kennon Hooper and Maxwell Yearick's connections and funding from the US Congress through Senator Tim Kaine’s son, Linwood Kaine, who has also been arrested in Antifa activities.

Linwood “Woody” Kaine, son of Senator Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s Running Mate

You may also remember that Donny O’Sullivan of CNN worked with Senator Tim Kaine to use Section 230 to destroy 4,000 of my on-site video reports and interviews in May of 2020 and my Patreon account, my sole source of income at the time.

Of course, Senator Tim Kaine didn’t mention his son was an Antifa anti-protestor when he was working with CNN to eliminate my YouTube Channel archive and Patreon account in May 2020.

We believe Thomas Crooks was given access to a NATO Field Manual used in Syria and Ukraine by Hooper and Yearick to make explosives. While Crooks could have easily bought the US Army Demolition Field Manual on Amazon, this would not have been a legal entrapment operation by the FBI.

https://www.amazon.com/U-S-Army-Explosives-Demolitions-Manual/dp/1691716790

My belief is the US State Department runs the Antifa Operation in the United States, therefore the coaching to Antifa terrorism must include an international component. You may remember that Crooks wore the “Demolition Team” T-shirt to the Trump Assassination.

We are at the substack limit here, but will continue this story of Part Two of “American Antifa”.

We will present evidence that not only the male role models of Hooper and Yearick were presented to Crooks, but also female sexual lures were used to divert Crooks from writing AI to help social workers cut through red tape.

We cannot confirm at this time whether Crooks met Woody Kaine on his trip with Hooper and Yearick to Washington, DC on June 30th, 2023, and we are looking into the earlier trip in March 2024 to a bacchanalian weekend in Plymouth, Massachusetts.