As Trump Derangement Syndrome reaches a fever pitch, it’s time to take stock of all the DNC‘s Arsenal of weapons to influence elections, especially all of the Ukrainian hacker assets at their disposal. Now the DNC has directed hundreds of Billions to Ukraine funding terrorist brigades like Igor Kolomoisky’s Azov Brigade; we can expect the hacking chickens to come home to roost this Fall in the election. We have been talking about this DNC to Ukraine hacking connection with Dmitri Alperovich for eight years now.

Potential FBI Informant and DNC Operative Deep Blackberry, Had An Intimate Knowledge Of The Blackberry Servers At The US Senate Sergeant Of Arms Office In May Of 2017.

You may remember that I had a long conversation in May 2017 with a potential FBI informant whom I nicknamed Deep Blackberry because he had intimate knowledge of Blackberry servers at the Senate Sergeant Of Arms Capitol building.

I equate being shown this US Senate Blackberry with being shown the Rosetta Stone for navigating covert deals in Washington, DC. Deep Blackberry outlined the use of Ukrainian hackers in May of 2017. All his predictions have come to pass since including the Ukrainian War as a way of funding the DNC’s ambitions. I have talked about Dmitri Alperovich doing DNC hack almost a year before I even met Deep Blackberry.

Dmitri Alperovitch is out with a new book in Washington, “World On The Brink,” where he posited that China v USA is the new Cold War. I have posited that since Dmitri showed up in Washington, DC, from Network Associates in California, the new Cold War has been the United States vs Ukraine.

https://www.amazon.com/World-Brink-America-Twenty-First-Century/dp/1541704096

Alperovitch’s CrowdStrike cronies won’t directly target the US elections in the Fall. Alperovich will be hired to “investigate” like he was hired with CrowdStrike to investigate the “DNC Hack” in the most comical Fox investigates Chicken Coop Murders investigation. Look for Alperovitch’s confederate Victor Zhora to do the dirty work.

Our researchers have been right on about the exact devices used by Ukrainian hackers to enter the United States Capitol for the last twenty-five years: the encrypted Blackberrys that Dmitri ported to the Blackberry platform in 1999 for covert communications on Capitol Hill.

For this reason, we would like the House and Senate intelligence committees to subpoena all communications between Dmitri Alperovitch and Victor Zhora, two Ukrainian hackers.

Zhora is a well-known Ukrainian Blackberry systems hacker who frequently speaks at US “black hat” Blackberry hacking events. We can show a direct connection between these Ukrainian encrypted Blackberrys in Ukraine and Capitol Hill over the last twenty five years.

We will continue to provide information about this apparent DNC-orchestrated false flag event of January 6 as new details continue to arrive. The Ukrainian encrypted Blackberry communication with the Capitol Hill Blackberry AtHoc server has been documented over twenty five years with fact witnesses and physical evidence.

We believe the Blackberry AtHoc servers will provide a true timeline of twenty years of DNC malfeasance with foreign interests in Ukraine for election influence operations, covert overthrows of sovereign governments, hacking international financial systems, and a myriad of other CIA-backed, illegal activities, just as Deep Blackberry told me in May of 2017.

We also believe the Blackberry AtHoc servers provide the key exculpatory evidence for Donald Trump’s fight to stay out of prison for Insurrection charges. Biggs was clearly in charge of recruiting” wannabee” Orange Hats to cover the Ukrainian mixing in with the Proud Boys. We can show Ukrainian hacker involvement in J6, Libya, Syria, the Ukraine Coup, the Iran Nuclear Deal, and many other cover actions on Capitol Hill through Ukrainian spy operative Nataliia Sova.

Seven years of PhD English trolls and New Zealand millionaires with private planes have questioned my live account of the events on January 6th, only to have all the details validated and verified with hundreds of cameras and social media feeds over three years later. Even an American Billionaire owner of General Atomics in San Diego got into the “Undermine George Webb’s J6 Account” Act.

By some estimates, many believe the mission that FBi Informant Joe Biggs led the day of January 6 was to retrieve the Sergeant of Arms servers that had been communicating with Ukraine proxies for two decades. Many believe there really is no other reason to enter the Capitol.

For more on this topic, you can check out this week. Neighborhood News Network show with myself and Andy Dybala.

https://rumble.com/v4byclr-ump-calls-trump-out-us-department-of-blackberry-and-the-mask-of-zhora-with-.html

The Blackberry AtHoc system was initially installed for crisis communication at the 2001 9/11 Anthrax attacks. Still, these servers had been repurposed for covert communications with Ukraine, including the notorious Azov Batallion, led by Igor Kolomoisky, the Ukrainian criminal billionaire.

Kolomoisky is still business partners with the father of President Zelensky of Ukraine. Deep Blackberry said he was a long-time friend of Joe Biden. While Biden had engaged in numerous Russian and Chinese energy deals, he had not been involved in using the Blackberry servers for communication with the Ukrainian army.

In the almost 7 years since I came out with this story in May 2017, we have had a running history of validation and verification from almost all quarters that this is exactly what has been going on at Capitol Hill with the Blackberry servers and Ukrainian operatives.

For the past four years, I have written almost 50 booklets on various topics of this story in addition to seven fairly hefty books. with each passing day, it appears to be yet more validation and verification of the information contained in these texts.

Now the DNC has taken their election interference and nullification to new heights, including using the Supreme Court and the DC courts to nullify Trump on the ballot using the false flag January 6 event as their primary source of evidence for “insurrection”.

Again the Blackberry servers way heavily into this “House of cards” attempt to take down the electoral process.

Indeed, many of the most famous Ukrainian mercenaries somehow managed to be at the events of January 6, including a group I suspected called the “Orange Hats” to provide a ready-made disturbance at the Capitol gates with FBI Informant Joe Biggs of the Proud Boys.

Before the event had begun, I had expected these Ukrainian mercenaries to be dressed as Antifa to provide a counter demonstration perhaps violence.

Joe Biggs may be Ben, the FBI man in charge of the “Orange Hats” on January 6th. Their mission may have been to retrieve the server that had been communicating from Capitol Hill to our Ukrainian operatives for the last two decades.

But instead the “Orange Hats” blended in with the proud boys to go over the bicycle gates at 12:53 PM on January 6. The “Orange Hats” were at the third gat by 12:56, far before Trump was done speaking at 1:12PM

But simply arranging for a Ukrainian mercenary group to knock over a few bicycle gates with FBI Informants does not constitute an insurrection.

The all Important pipe bomb placed at the DNC while Vice President elect Kamala Harris was there at the DNC created a parallel to the Civil War with the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in terms of proving “Insurrection”.

Of course, my first reaction to all these events was that Deep Blackberry the DNC planted the bomb to prove the insurrection case against Trump.

Deep Blackberry was the only person I knew who had intimate knowledge of servers, both at the DNC and the Blackberry servers at the Senate Sergeant of Arms office on the Capitol. Now pictures have emerged with a man looking like the Blackberry at the Senate sergeant of arms office when Ashley Babbitt was shot.

Now additionally, General Mike Flynn says he has information of the IP address of the person that planted the pipe bomb and he is an FBI,DOJ informant or operative.

If it could be proven that the FBI using an informant to plant this inactive pipe bomb that it can be shown that it was a contrived event to try to prove “insurrection” against Donald Trump on January 6th.

We have called for the Senate and House intelligence committees to subpoena the Blackberry at Hawks server in the Senate Sergeant of Arms office.