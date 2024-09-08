In the months leading up to January 6th, 2021, I reported extensively about 4th Psychological Operations from Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, loading buses of unsuspecting, non-violent spectators into sponsored buses along the East Coast of the United States for “slaughter pen operations.”

The idea behind “slaughter pen operations’ was that the 4th Psych Ops operators could corral the bused spectators to the Capitol to be mixed in with “Orange Hat” Proud Boys “Insurrectionists” to label the entire group as “Insurrectionists.”

Then, after the “Orange Hat” provocateurs melted away to safety, Ukrainian snipers could start picking off leaders in the crowds to create mass mayhem and death. This “slaughter pen” scenario did not come to pass. The Ukrainian snipers were undoubtedly there, but they were not given the order to commence “slaughter pen operations,” murdering unarmed leadership figures in the crowd.

Our live call at the Capitol Gates on January 6th about the Proud Boys Psychological operators being used to “get the Insurrection started” was confirmed a few days later by the Washington Post. The part that didn’t happen was the sniper fire on innocent civilians. All that changed in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13th, 2024.

The sniper teams most commentators in Butler, PA, think of as “GOOD” will be exactly the same sniper teams turned against the American people in the coming months. Butler, Pennsylvania, was the American Slaughter Pen; we don’t know it yet.

The “Crooks Assassination” has now conditioned the American people to have multiple sniper teams perched over them in a fish bowl, slaughter pen configuration, and that is according to plan.

You have only been shown the panic and mayhem a few minutes before Crooks took the shots and the immediate mayhem aftermath to make the American public demand more “counter-sniper team protection,” but in fact, the people behind funding the sniper teams like Dick Cheney want precisely that.

We have been conditioned to believe that one mall cop on a roof or one Walmart greeter on a roof is insufficient to protect us. We need multiple teams over overlapping sniper teams, all firing from concealed locations, for us all to be safe. One cop on a water tower is not enough anymore.

The American public has been conditioned that concealed sniper teams of six are needed to keep us safe, even though they all abandoned their posts when Trump took the stage.

The key finding here is the sniper teams are not there to protect you; they are there to slaughter you. The fences we saw in Butler will be the fences to pen you in for the slaughter. And we will never know which Cheney sniper nests are manned by good guys or “Antifa” from here on in.

The Tactical Training programs of Sheriff Tony Guy have churned out five or six new snipers in Pittsburgh in the last year. How many did your local Sheriff’s Tactical Training Program turn out in the last year?

Meanwhile, US Antifa groups recruit and train young snipers like Thomas Crooks at DHS location training bases with 43 different training sessions at that location and a whole lot more at the Keystone Gun Club that our researchers continue to reveal.

It sounds pretty similar to a sniper program we covered in New Orleans in 2020.

How is this different from the sniper training operations run out of 544 Camp Street in New Orleans in 1962 with Lee Harvey Oswald with the Lacome training base across Lake Pontarchtrain? Read my Substack about Matt Dimmick’s Spirit Of America sniper training program for Ukraine, which will return US-trained snipers to the United States for election operations.

It sounds like non-sanctioned, military-grade snipers being inserted into civil situations to effectuate assassinations. One difference is that the snipers are not trained for a Cuba Coup. They are being trained to kill you.

Meme credit - Kate Hempstead

Cheney’s sniper team of Tony Guy’s guys may have missed in Butler, PA. But you are going to see a lot more Cheney sniper teams at US State Capitol buildings this Fall. And Sheriffs like Tony Guy of Beaver County, PA, have been actively training their snipers for “J7” type of scenarios - J6 plus Cheney sniper team. In other words, American Slaughter Pens.

And the formal war gaming of this J7 scenario, J6 + Cheney Sniper Teams, is being war gamed right now in a movie called “War Game” with Peter Strzok and Alexander Vindman.

https://www.vulture.com/article/war-game-review-role-playing-americas-next-insurrection.html

These Antifa snipers will be infiltrated into protective sniper teams, exactly as occurred in Butler, PA, and their targets will be leaders of peaceful rallygoers. We will continue to cover this topic in this series as we move into Slaughter Pen Season this Fall.

For my book on the sniper program the CIA ran at Lacome in Louisiana, you can read my book here on Substack, “Oswald In New Orleans.”