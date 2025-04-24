With the recent death of the Pope, I recently did a news show with Neighborhood News on how the NATO Intelligence Agencies repeatedly have used the Vatican Bank for money laundering for covert operations.

We also covered how the DNC, in concert with US Intelligence Agencies, utilizes NGO organizations, such as ActBlue, to conceal covert operations. I wrote a book in 2018 entitled “Awan Minutes To Midnight” about these activities.

We briefly reviewed my 2017 and 2018 lawsuit against the DNC and ActBlue, complete with a video of my research partner Task Force serving Imran Awan, the head DNC operative working for Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Investigators need to pierce the veil of religious organizations and NGOs to get to the truth of the covert operations that aim to dismantle the Constitution with their endless series of terrorist attacks and false flags like 9/11 and January 6th.

We talked about John Brennan and Cofer Black, CIA partners, who were involved in several pipeline ventures around the world with the Bin Laden family, and how Osama Bin Laden flew on Turki Al-Faisl’s jet with Jamal Khashoggi to Afghanistan for cameo videos of him shooting AK-47s before flying back to Khartoum, Sudan.

We also revisited the “Great Handoff,” where the CIA moved much of its covert actions through the Vatican Bank over to Pakistani Bank BCCI for 9/11 operations with Saudi businessman Al Qadi of PTech and Fetah Gulan funding the Kosovo War in 1999.

Whistleblower Indira Singh outlined how Saudi Billionaire Yassin Qadi (Kadi) orchestrated the bankrolling of the Kosovo Wars, which led up to 9/11 financing of the hijackers who participated in those wars.

https://www.nytimes.com/2008/12/13/world/middleeast/13kadi.html

Journalist Wayne Madsen also identified the PTech links to Yassin Qadi (Kadi), the Balkan Wars, and the selection of the 9/11 hijackers from the Kadi Mujahideen.

We also took you to Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, to the Headquarters of Fetah Gulen, who was used as a religious front for funding a network to develop terror operatives.

Still, the CIA hasn’t moved all of its covert funding for its Gladio operation through Muslim sources. The recent takedown of Trump in 2016 was laundered through the Vatican Bank and Spy School, which Joseph Mifsud ran.

JD Vance was able to meet with the Pope before his death on Easter, but it is doubtful Vance received any information from the Pope on how the Vatican Spy School was used against Trump in 2016. Still, a new faction within the Republican Party and the Trump Administration called MAGA Catholics seems bent on ridding the US Intel Agencies of dark CIA money flowing through the Vatican Bank.

A new Holy War, not unlike the Battle of Malta, with Catholics going head to head with Muslims, seems to be underfoot in Washington, DC, now with MAGA Catholics outing CIA religious covers for covert funding of intel operations, especially political operations in the United States.

See my other Substack series on the Gulen Network, the 9/11 financing operation, the Kosovo and Balkan Wars, and the Awan Spy Ring. We will continue to follow the MAGA Catholics in their apparent Holy Crusade to clean up Washington, DC, of religious funding fronts for covert action.

We have followed Annucio to the Pope, Pieteo Benassi and his NATO Spy Network and the NATO Spy School of Giuseppe Benassi for over five years for covert actions which affect the United States.

Visiting the Gulen mosques of the FBI in Patterson, New Jersey.