We believe President Trump just fired Tim Haugh on a personnel-related matter. But the NSA is hiding much deeper secrets.

Haugh’s Deputy Director Wendy Haugh has also been fired.

https://nypost.com/2025/04/03/us-news/nsa-director-and-cyber-command-chief-timothy-haugh-fired/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=nypost&utm_source=twitter

Our researchers believe there is much more going on at the NSA behind the scenes. NSA outsourced the AI Call Data Record analysis of a group of Americans on the Joint Terrorism Task Force Watch List to prevent discovery by the incoming Trump Administration (Operation Blackjack). Our researchers believe over twenty million American dossiers are contained in this database.

On December 5th, I made a presentation in Silicon Valley stating that ex-US Cyber Command head Paul Nakasone had secreted Call Data Records (CDRs) from NSA to OpenAI as part of its Top-Secret AI surveillance program with the NSA.

Journalist George Webb on December 5th, 2024, with Filmmaker Daniel Goodwyn in Redwood City, CA, for Deep Seek presentation.

I reported the Silicon Valley rumor that Andreesen Horowitz had brokered a deal with Chinese AI firm Deep Seek for analyzing Call Data Records of a subset of US Citizens through Chinese investor Kai-Fu Lee, Eric Schmidt, and Larry Summers on the Board of OpenAI.

The English proficiency scores of Deep Seek immediately shot up after I made this presentation.

Deep Seek even outperformed the other majors in Hungarian! Remember that hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent by billionaires Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg to train their AI models, so there has to be some secret sauce that allowed Deep Seek to leapfrog the field with only $6 million spent on training.

https://artificialanalysis.ai/models

These AI vendors are all spending hundreds of millions, while Deep Seek is spending pennies on the dollar. How is that possible? Answer - Adaptive Post Training. And the algorithm for Adaptive Post Training was on the hard drive stolen from Suchir Balaji.

ChatGPT has responded well competitively since I made the two presentations in Silicon Valley, predicting the Deep Seek Leapfrog, which the mainstream media finally recognized in January of 2025. But Deep Seek has an obvious US State Department State level partnership, just like CoronaVirus. There is an AI surveillance program of Americans that has been offshored to Deep Seek.

Not that Trump has fired NSA Director Haugh and there is blood in the water, I will be diving in more on the “Deep Seek Leapfrog” that occurred in December 2024.

Stanford University medical records are also involved in developing an AI Doc capability, potentially with the Israeli firm AI Doc.

I reported that a “training drive” was taken from Suchir Balaji's apartment after his death. The drive contained critical information called Adaptive post-training, which allows AI makers to make much smaller, specialized “derivative AI models” that score very well on specialized tests like the USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination).

Tim Haugh may be being taken out for leaking this information. We don’t know yet. Return here for more as this story is just breaking now.