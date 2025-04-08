While everyone waits for the promised files from JFK, RFK, MLK, Epstein, 9/11, and J6, I just thought I would recap the files our Citizen Journalism have delivered already. I have collated the J6 Files here in a new series called “Real J6” as opposed to Fake News, Let’s Load The Buses At Ft. Bragg, False Flag Psy-Op J6.

Most of you remember we called out Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats live on J6 at the Capitol Gates, which exonerated President Donald Trump in the false flag that Pelosi and Schiff were trying to entrap Trump in.

But fewer people remember how we said the Senate Sergeant of Arms was the place that the Ukrainian there that day would go to steal six laptops involved in covert operations over the previous decade. The Senate Sergeant of Arms would die in a hail of bullets a year later. I was in Ravensburg, Germany covering Klaus Schwab and a payout scheme concocted by WEF to keep the Ukraine War going, so I wasn’t able to cover the Michael Stenger murder story in person.

Many of you remember the Mock Trial we held in Michigan where we presented the time coded documentary “J6 - A True Timeline” on the big movie screen in Michigan in February 2024, validating our live call at the Capitol Gates on J6.

We also covered the Fake Pipe Bomb, and whether that trigger Continuity of Government for Vice President Mike Pence to briefly take over the US Government from President Donald Trump to authorize deadly use of force at the Capitol and a dossier program for all J6 attendees.

We also covered CNN and all other mainstream media ignoring all the incontrovertible evidence and plowing ahead with the Trump lawfare of J6.

And we also had a little fun and wondered what a J6 Rock Opera with Joe Biggs, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and the Orange Hats might look like.

I will continue to add to the series, but enjoy for now!