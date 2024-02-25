As Donald Trump coasted to a twenty-point win in South Carolina Saturday, Journalist George Webb presented his personally gathered evidence from the January 6th, 2021, Capitol incursion that exonerated then President Donald Trump from involvement in the melee before the upcoming Michigan GOP Primary this Tuesday on March 27th.

Webb’s group of citizen journalists from all over the United States presented the new documentary film, “J6 - A True Timeline”, which included never before seen split screen, timestamped views of January 6th, that acquit Trump of involvement in the violent trespass of the West Capitol bicycle gates at 12:54 PM.

The documentary film “J6 - A True Timeline” provided courtesy of filmmakers Paul Escalon and Jason Rink.

Donald Trump is seen in the film giving a speech a mile away at the Elipse at the White House at 12:54 PM when the first protesters breech the first West Capitol bicycle gate.

Webb also presented personally gathered live stream footage shot at this critical moment on January 6th to show that Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs was the responsible leader for the breech of the West Capitol bicycle gates, not Donald Trump, who was still giving his speech a mile away at the White House, in no communication with the Joe Biggs Proud Boys.

Webb used the film to show further that his live call of Joe Biggs’ Proud Boys going over the first three West Capitol bicycle gates match the “J6 - A True Timeline” documentary account, compiled three years later with the benefit of hundreds of video sources and dozens of Capitol Police bodycams.

A Chicago citizen journalist recounted how Joe Biggs’ Proud Boys were rehearsing on Pennsylvania Avenue the day before January 6th, and the “J6 - A True Timeline” documentary clearly showed this same group not at Donald Trump’s speech, marching again at the same Capitol area on Pennsylvania Avenue at 12:04 PM a mile away at the Capitol. “How could Donald Trump's speech have inspired an Insurrection if Joe Bigg Proud Boys weren’t at the speech?” Webb rhetorically asked the audience.

Webb’s video of the gate breaches mentioned the word “gate” twelve times before 12:56 PM with sixteen minutes still to go in President Donald Trump’s speech.

Webb also recounted how a military-like squad of Orange Hats mixed into the Joe Biggs’ Proud Boys crowd near Peace Circle just before crashing the first Capitol bicycle gate. Webb also questioned the Proud Boys leaders Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs’ recorded at DIA and FBI informants, and Webb specifically outlined Joe Biggs’ background working in Psychological Operations for General Stanley McCrystal in Afghanistan from a personal interview with Joe Biggs at the Trump Hotel in January 2020.

Democrats are trying to disallow Trump’s participation in the 2024 Presidential Elections through an Insurrection Clause in the US Constitution that banned Confederacy President Jefferson Davis from running for office during the Civil War.

An Idaho citizen journalist provided footage for Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, who made the January 6th film, “ The Insurrectionist Next Door,” admitting she went “on road trips and partied” with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, leaving the Michigan audience wondering if J6 was ultimately a construct of the Pelosis.

Webb also addressed the pipebomb at the DNC that engendered a national “Identify the Insurrection Next Door” campaign. It now appears that a Capitol Hill employee with DNC connections planted the fake bomb at the DNC, and this campaign never truly sought a police suspect but instead just created a national “implicate your neighbor” campaign, in Webb’s words.

Webb gathered several eyewitnesses to the events for the Albion event as well, who gave their supportive testimonies to the contrived nature of the events. States represented included South Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho, Oregon, Georgia, and the country of Canada, who all gave personal accounts of the events of J6 at a dinner following the screening hosted by Albion native @ERKarmaDoc (X/Twitter).

Journalist Addy Adds, who covered J6 with a Latinos For Trump press pass, provided the audio-visual support and analysis, and J6 witnesses attending the event were impressed with the extraordinary clarity of the J6 imagery.

@ERKarmaDoc underwrote the Bohm Theater rental of high-definition projection and sound systems that allowed J6 witnesses to see new J6 details never before seen on the giant screen. @ERKarmaDoc, one of America’s Front Line Doctors during the COVID pandemic, also served in Kosovo and Greece with the 101st Airborne, and also graduated from the local Albion college.

Supporters for Trump in Ohio sponsored an after dinner reception and meeting room with hors d’oeuvres for all attendees. Discussion about the film lasted well into the night with updates of Trump's winning margin in South Carolina providing the backdrop to-the gathering.

Supporters for Trump in Washington co-sponsored the after movie dinner with @ERKarmaDoc from Albion, Michigan.

Webb opined that consideration of this evidence will be the “Super Bowl of American Democracy” since Trump’s guilt or innocence in his upcoming trial in Washington, DC, will be considered this evidence, as will the Supreme Court to allow his Presidential candidacy.

Webb continues researching the stolen Senate laptops from the Senate Sergeant of Arms Office on January 6th, including Nancy Pelosi’s laptop from her office. Webb had accused Pelosi and the Senate Sergeant of Arms Office of providing an encrypted network used for spying on Capitol Hill members and for sponsoring covert actions overseas during his five years on Capitol Hill. All in all, most attendees left the Albion film screenings with the opinion that January 6th was more of a “Pelosi Production” rather than a Trump speech-inspired event.

CIA Action Figures were provided as gag gifts to George Webb by members of the Big Three auto manufacturers supporting Trump.