New evidence has emerged on Capitol Hill to support the thesis I put forward in my 2021 book, “At One They Strzok”, including the shocking revelation that a retired government employee has been connected to the planting of a pipebomb at the DNC and Capitol Hill Club, and an inactive pipebomb was founded by Capitol Policeman for pipe bomb near the DNC.

The Secret Service and Capitol Police parked there during when the pipe bomb was reported were suspiciously nonchalant about the report which was reported by news agencies as a dangerous bomb.

Capitol Police and Secret Service even allow children to walk by the bomb after they are informed of the bomb presence at 1:07 PM on January 6th.

Now General Michael Flynn is saying the IP address of the DNC pipe bomber maps to FBI/DOJ, unequivocally pointing to a fale flag operation.

I had speculated that the same Capitol Police officer that found the pipe bomb knew the person who planted it - possibly an FBI Informant I have called Deep Blackberry.

I equate being shown this US Senate Blackberry with being shown the Rosetta Stone for navigating covert deals in Washington, DC.

The DC Metro Police typically patrols the area near the DNC, so, unusually, a Capitol Police officer would find the device, suggesting prearrangement with the Capitol Police or the FBI.

The fact a “retired government employee” connected by a Metro card used in connection with the placement of the pipebombs is highly suspicious. Also, placing the pipe bomb at the DNC 17 hours before Proud Boys and “Orange Hats” went over the West Capitol Gates at 12:53 PM and then discovering the pipebomb with Kamala Harris at the DNC Headquarters at 1:07 PM is highly suspicious, and clearly shows J6 was a contrived operation.

The fact the Vice President- elect was summoned to that location just before the 1PM start of the Capitol gate crashing supports my theory that Continuity of Government was invoked as an “assassination attempt on the VP-Elect’s life”.

My “Continuity of Government” theory relied on the timing of the “assassination attempt” to be after the Orange Hats and Proud Boys went over the first bicycle gate at the Wet Capitol at 1 PM in order to tie the “assassination attempt” to the Capitol “Insurrection”.

This Continuity of Government Plan for Presidential Succession was written by Dick Cheney and executed on 9/11 when President George Bush was shuttled from Long Boat Key, Florida, to STRATCOM Headquarters at Offutt AFB in Omaha, Nebraska, described in the book Raven Rock. The COG Plan outlines how the Secret Service becomes the primary group in securing the President and Vice President to a secure location while the Seat of Government power transfers to Capitol Hill to the Senate Sergeant of Arms Office. If the Vice President in there, as President of the Senate, he or she takes charge in this situation. If not, the Speaker of the House moves in to take charge.

An assassination attempt on the President or Vice President, as we saw the morning of 9/11 at Longboat Key with George Bush, triggered a Continuity Of Government chain of events that gave the FBI-DHS Capitol Command authority over the Government. Dick Cheney at the White House presided over all the actions during the Continuity of Government during 9/11 in Washington, DC, as the Vice President.

The Proud Boys and the “Orange Hats” going over the West Capitol gate at 12:53 PM, along with the 1:07 PM “assassination attempt” pipe bomb at the DNC targeted at Kamala Harris, the VP-Elect, triggered Continuity of Government.

The central thesis of my book, “At One They Strzok,” was the “seat of power” was located in the Senate Sergeant of Arms Command Center located in the Capitol, as told to me by someone who probably worked there, a Biden staffer I nicknamed Deep Blackberry.

Now we have new information when that “seat of Government” was transferred to the Capitol after 9/11.

