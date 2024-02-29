As expected, Federal Judge Tanya, who was my Federal Judge when I sued the DNC, has authorized the release of “damning evidence” about then President Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of January 6th as an October Surprise. Chutkan has taken little notice of the trial we held and presented of Donald Trump’s J6 involvement in Albion, Michigan, where he was acquitted of any involvement.

CNN and the DNC predictably ignored the acquittal verdict of twelve jurors in a mock trial of Donald Trump’s Insurrection case, held in Albion, Michigan, three days before the Michigan primary.

The Michigan jury found the President does have a right to ensure free and fair elections by reviewing elections before certifying the vote.

Instead of considering the facts presented in Albion, Michigan, at the February 24th Mock Trial, CNN has engaged instead in round-the-clock, hypothetical juggling that is irrelevant and reveals the true vituperative nature of the Trump inquiries.

A seemingly unending parade of DC lawyers creating extreme, hypothetical corner cases, not related to the facts have been making CNN‘s programming into a chock-a-block Trump derangement syndrome network.

Now even Andrew McCabe of the Hillary emails FBI coverup and blame Trump operation has been brought onto the get Trump with insurrection bandwagon at CNN.

By contrast, our research group was culled fromC citizens from twelve different US States representingthe jury in the Albion, Michigan mock trial, with the surprise visit over even a Canadian visitor.

We rented the beautiful Bohm Theater in Albion, Michigan to present the unbiased evidence from the documentary film “J6 - A True Timeline,” which clearly showed Donald Trump still delivering a speech when FBI Informant Joe Biggs went over the West Capitol bicycle gates at 12:54 PM.

Trump did not finish his speech until 1:12 PM, almost twenty minutes after FBI Informant Joe Biggs and the Proud Boys went over the West Capitol Gates. I presented the case that a president cannot be held responsible for the actions of an FBI informant with whom he is not in communication.

The Albion mock jury, which included a visitor from Canada, concurred. I also presented my evidence shot at the West Capitol gates that was commanding verified and validated by the “J6 - A True Timeline” documentary.

I also outlined FBI Informant Joe Biggs's involvement with General Stanley McChrystal with the 4th Psychological Operations group in Afghanistan. I argued a dangerous precedent would be set if a former General could hire a few 4th Psych Ops veterans to nullify the people's choice for a Presidential candidate by throwing a few bicycle gates aside at the Capitol. The Albion jury concurred.

Representative Jamie Raskin could only respond with hypothetical extreme examples of the President ordering Seal Team Six to kill a political opponent as an example to prove Trump’s guilt. In lawfare, this is known as building “sandcastles in the air”, trying to convict an accused with a hypothetical that never occurred. Trump never floated any such order, and hypothetical examples are quickly dismissed in Court as irrelevant.

The city of Albion was chosen because that is the home of our “America’s Real Front Line Doctor,” @ERKarmaDoc on X/Twitter, which we believe best represents the qualities of patriotism, bravery, self-sacrifice, personal fortitude, coolness under fire, resilience to adversity, and dedication to the welfare of others. Contrary to CNN trolls, the city is marked “Blue” on most political maps, having lost all its foundry jobs by 2002 and being the home of a large, Liberal college. Neighborhood News will return to Albion, Michigan, on July 7th, 2024, for a holistic and Western medicine mashup conference called “Take A Bite Out Of Cancer”. @ERKarmaDoc has been hit with a sudden, turbo cancer, resulting in a 9-centimeter tumor in her intestinal tract.

We felt the Albion College town that produced the 101st Airborne Army doctor @ERKarmaDoc would be a better place to host a mock trial than in an entitled Washington, DC, where Trump will be tried in the Summer, depending on the Supreme Court’s decision on Presidential Immunity. @ERKarmaDoc is a graduate of Albion College.

CNN trolls have chattered on what authority did you change the venue of the Insurrection trial from an entitled Washington, DC to a place in middle America where Army doctors get shot at trying to patch up GIs wounded in Kosovo? We will let that question answer itself - moral authority.

Still, CNN continues its parade of DC lawyers who are convinced Trump should be convicted on extreme hypotheticals that have nothing to do with the facts in the case. The weaponizing of the Justice system seems to have created a tumor the size of @ERKarmaDoc’s 9-centimeter monster. Our research group is doing all we can to stop both monstrosities this summer in Albion, Michigan when the DC eliteratti want the Trump Insurrection Trial to begin. We think we put our efforts in the right place - in middle America, where most of the work happens and, unfortunately, where much of the dying happens too.

We have no way of knowing if @ERKarmaDoc’s cancer was caused by a battlefield exposure to a biological or chemical agent, but these agents have been shown to weaken the immune system. To combat the possibility that these same bioagents that weakened the immune system of our soldiers are now being applied to “Deplorables” in the US to “direct evolution,” we are launching the following websites at the July 7th, 2024 Albion Cancer Symposium event. www.immunenewsnetwork.com, www.combatdocs.com, and www.houseofdeplorables.com

our Research group plans to return to Albion Michigan on July 7 to present the best in western medicine and holistic medicine in the combat against the huge uptick in cancers.

The head of America’s Frontline doctors, Simone, Gold has been accused of absconding $3.6 million for a luxury home in Naples Florida and purchasing another home for an equal value via monthly rental payments.

By contrast, @ERKarmaDoc lives in a 60-year-old farmhouse built by her parents who both died of cancer, in Albion, Michigan where home values are about 1/40th to 1/100th per square foot in market value compared to Naples, Florida waterfront.

