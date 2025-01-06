With the new movie by Angelina Jolie out about opera singer Maria Callas, I decided what the Academy Awards really need this year is a Rock Opera about J6, starring the Orange Hats Gavin McInnes, Joe Biggs, and Congressional plotters Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jamie Raskin. He is what Elon Musk’s Grok came up with.

Title: The Psyops Play: A Rock Opera

Act 1: The Conspiracy Brews

Opening Number: "Minds of War" Introduces Joe Biggs, now a former psychological operations operative from Fort Bragg, reflecting on his past under General Stanley McChrystal in Afghanistan. The song sets up his unique skill set for manipulation and strategy.

Duet: "The Plan of Deception" Biggs meets with Nancy Pelosi and her daughter, along with Gavin McInnes, where they discuss using Biggs' psyops experience to orchestrate a false flag. The song has a strategic, almost chess-like quality, with lyrics detailing the plan's intricacies.



Act 2: Orchestration

Number: "The Capitol's Puppets" Biggs, now leading the Orange Hat Proud Boys, uses his psychological tactics to rally and direct the crowd. The song could have a hypnotic, persuasive rhythm, showing how he manipulates the crowd's perception.

Solo: "Gates of Deceit" Biggs sings about his part in the physical act of breaching the Capitol by throwing the bicycle gates, with lyrics reflecting his internal conflict between duty and morality. This could be a dark, introspective piece.



Act 3: The Revelation

Song: "The Double Agent's Lament" Biggs contemplates his role in the conspiracy, wrestling with guilt and the realization of how his skills have been used. The tune would be somber, with a confessional tone.

Confrontation: "Unmasking the Psyops" A dramatic confrontation where the truth begins to unravel. Characters accuse each other, but Biggs stands out as both orchestrator and victim of the plot. This song could be a cacophony of voices, each telling their version of events over a chaotic musical arrangement.



Finale: Reflection and Exposure

Finale: "What Truth We Sow" The opera concludes Nancy Pelosi leading Congressional Members in the Sullying Aria, blaming the victims of January 6th, the innocent bystanders, with the J6 Attack. Joe Biggs and the Orange Hat Chorus reflect on the manipulation of truth for political gain. It's a reflective piece questioning the morality of psychological warfare in domestic politics, with a slow, haunting melody.



Musical Style:

Incorporate elements of military marches, psychological thriller soundtracks, and rock opera for a unique blend. The music would reflect the internal and external battles, with Biggs' character often accompanied by discordant or manipulative musical motifs.

Themes: