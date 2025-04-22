The story of the Manhattan Project in the United States is well known, with recent movies like “Oppenheimer” and numerous documentaries recounting the stories of secret locations, including Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Oak Ridge, Tennessee. But the story of how Israel got the bomb is much more interesting, involving Hollywood starlets and Chicago mobsters, and yes, throw two assassinations of the Kennedy brothers in the mix as well.

“Echoes of Laurel Canyon” is not just about the LSD music scene of the 1960’s in Laurel Canyon or the machinations of RAND Corporation to war game the next nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the United States. The Echoes of Laurel Canyon are the Minuteman missiles of Howard Hughes and the liquid-propelled behemoth Atlas rockets of the Chicago Mob, General Dynamics, and the Hale Sniper family.

And yes, the story features Marilyn Monroe as a temptress for the Kennedy brothers, and her Top-Secret Clearance at Laurel Canyon Air Force Base to boot. Yes, the Marilyn Monroe replacement, the missile-straddling Sharon Tate, is also a prominent character in the story.

Yes, the compromises in operations run by the music, television, and film industries are part of the story. Why is the story of the Israel Bomb so much more interesting than General Leslie Groves building the nuclear town of Los Alamos in the New Mexico desert?

Because Israel had no budget for their Manhattan Project, everything was a result of compromised operations. Here is the true story, a tale that everyone is afraid to tell. We’ll start with the introduction to the Chicago Mob and the Fixer who controlled all the unions involved in the defense industry.

This is a story about the most powerful men and women in history, and almost everyone is Hollywood handsome or beautiful as well. However, we will begin the story with the Chicago Fixer, Sidney Korshak, who bears a resemblance to Jimmy Durante more than John F. Kennedy. Enjoy this series, now free to all subscribers.