In our series, “Echoes of Laurel Canyon”, we have introduced you to Mob lawyer Sidney Korshak, who also made Presidents and decided what movies would be made in Hollywood. He is the most crucial person in the world, you probably don’t know.

Korshak started his career as the lawyer for Chicago Mob Outfit bosses Al Capone, Frank Nitti, Frank “The Waiter” Ricca, Tony Accardo, Sam Gianacana, and his Los Angeles man, Johnny Roselli. But his role in getting Israel key technology in aviation, rocketry, and nuclear technology is an untold story.

You may remember three years ago when I went to the Beverly Hills Country Club where Howard Hughes crashed his experimental XF-11, and I accused Hughes’ CIA handler, Robert Mahue, of arranging the crash. Hughes’ plane landed very close to Korshak’s house on top of a key negotiator for the Nuremberg Trials. Coincidentally, Korshak was in the process of transferring the Nazi War Machine technologies from the interviews of Nazi war criminals to Israel at the same time.