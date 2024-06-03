Not many of us know a Nazi assassination ringleader like Otto Skorzeny, let alone work for the CIA or with the FBI. But Reeve Whitson, the central figure surveilling the Cielo Drive house where the Manson Murders occured, worked with all three.

Even fewer of us also worked with the first mobster to get a casino in Nevada in 1960 after Nevada revamped its gaming laws, Charlie Baron, but Reeve Whitson did. Charlie Baron was a Jewish mobster who owned the Sands casino on Las Vegas, and one of the first Meyer Lansky hotels in Vegas after the fall of Cuba.

Charlie Baron was also a close associate of Patrick Hoy of General Dynamics of IB Hale and Robert Oswald fame, the firm that got Lee Harvey Oswald jobs in Dallas and that planned Kennedy’s route in Dallas the day of the assassination.

Baron was best friends with Sidney Korshak, who laundered racket money for the mob in the 1960s and was the mouthpiece for the Jewish mob in Hollywood.

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/1997/04/The-Man-Who-Kept-The-Secrets

Korshak convinced the Teamsters to drain their money of their pension funds into Las Vegas casinos and then proceeded to eliminate one regional leader of the Teamsters after another, including the most famous Teamster leader, Jimmy Hoffa.

Almost all the mobsters tied to Los Angeles came from the Chicago Outfit, including Sam Giancana, Johnny Roselli, Charlie Baron, and Sidney Korshak.

Gus Russo wrote about Sidney Korshak’s control of Hollywood in his book, “SuperMob”.

In 1958, the first FBI eavesdropping devices were planted in the Chicago Outfit’s headquarters on 620 North Michigan Avenue, not far from where Rahm Emanuel's office is today, the heir apparent of the Mossad empire.

Sidney Korshak was not only a close friend of Chicago Outfit Mobster Charlie Baron but also the uncle of Mossad-connected Lex Wexner, Jeff Epstein's mentor.

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/124877950/minnie-wexner

The Korshak - Epstein - Wexner Connection

Reeve Whitson was also close friends with the Head of the Strategic Air Command, Curtis “Bombs Away” LeMay. Curtis LeMay, you may remember, personally inspected the dead body of John F Kennedy and blew cigar smoke all over the hospital room during the forensic examination of Kennedy’s body despite being told he was contaminating evidence.

Why did LeMay fly in for a forensic autopsy of a murder investigation of the President?

Why would you smoke a cigar at a forensic murder investigation and blow smoke into the face of the pathologist when he asks you to put it out?

If it seems like Reeve Whitson connects all the same players who are the top suspects in the JFK assassination, you would be right.

Whitson is also closely connected to Dr. William W. Herrmann, who ran “Fusion Centers” in the Phoenix Program in Vietnam.

Whitson also connects to the LAPD’s “Death Squad” or SIS Unit. Does it seem like Whitson’s job is to put SIS units in every major city like our current JTTF Fusion Centers like Fusion Centers in Vietnam?

