Ohio Mossad Billionaires Club, known as the Mega Group, dedicated to spying on the Department of Defense to exfiltrate defense secrets to Israel, loses billionaire James Crown after we reported on their antics in Windber, PA over the last week.

James Crown, a long-time Mega Group Billionaire, a close associate of Henry Kissinger and Les Wexner, is dead at 70 years of age.

If you have followed my research group’s channel for the last seven years, you literally have been given a walkthrough of the life of James Crown and his father Lester’s key holdings in the General Dynamics Corporation and the exfiltration of defense secrets to Israel through the Mossad Intelligence organization.

James Crown, and his father Lester Crown, were very connected with the General Dynamics Trident Submarine program. We have covered the Trident program extensively in Rhode Island and Connecticut over the last seven years in our series, especially Les Wexner-dominated BWXT corporations which make the nuclear power plants and boilers for the submarines.

You may be more familiar with James Crown’s father, Lester Crown’s business partner at General Dynamics, IB Hale. We have covered IB Hale extensively in our seven years of DoD skullduggery including the JFK assassination and the NUMEC high-enriched uranium theft which I have covered again just a day before James Crown’s unexpected death.

James Crown’s father, Lester Crown, was involved in all the General Dynamics procurement scandals of IB Hale including the F-111 fighter, Convair missiles, Trident submarines, and later, General Atomics drones.

It would be difficult to pick a month in the last seven years where our research channel didn’t cover some aspect of the IB Hale-Crown connections to General Dynamics subs, jets, missiles, or nuclear power plants. These connections stretch back all the way to the JFK assassination when Israel’s Prime Minister Ben Gurion felt it was absolutely necessary to authorize the Israeli nuclear program, resulting in the theft of highly enriched uranium at Dimona.

Our channel has long contended that the Mega Hand on the throat of the US Constitution is the Mossad Mega Group connection, best exemplified with the Billionaires here in Ohio (I am in Cleveland today), Les Wexner and Igor Kolomoisky. But James Kolomoisky certainly was an intimate of both in this “Kissinger Kids” group of Mossad Billionaires. The sudden death of Mega Group Billionaire James Crown comes after a week of reporting on the Mossad Billionaires in Windber, Pennsylvania.

Journalist George Webb describes the arc of Mossad's exfiltration of DoD secrets from the NUMEC affair to the “Cancer Moonshot” in Windber, PA in front of Howmet, a titanium manufacturer for the F-35 and Raytheon missile program, owned by the Mossad-connected Billionaire Mitchell and Steven Rales. James Crown died unexpectedly the next day.

I am here in Cleveland, Ohio in the thick of it all, and I will bring you more updates as this story develops.

Journalist George Webb reports that Igor Kolomoisky’s arbitration trial drags on in Cleveland while the US Congress gives tens of billions to his puppet Zelensky in Ukraine. Kolomoisky’s business partner is Olakzander Zelensky, the father of the current President of Ukraine.

Journalist George Webb has reported on Igor Kolomoisky’s spy operations in the US since 2016, beginning with Eric Braverman and Avi Braverman.

I believe in telling “Truth To Power” in their face in the most public way possible. Here I am filming from the headquarters of Igor Kolomoisky in Cleveland at One Cleveland Center at his other building he rents to the FBI.

Yes, the FBI did a token raid of Kolomoisky in August of 2020, but still no property has been forfeited.

Kolomoisky unbelievably rents the FBI their building in Cleveland.

Ukrainian explosive potash Billionaire Boris Bogolyubov was indicted with Igor Kolomoisky in London.

A Ukrainian election poster spells out the relationship between Kolomoisky and Zelensky.

Kolomoisky was also convicted in England in abstentia.

I visited most of Kolomoisky’s properties in Switzerland and France around Lake Geneva

I have reported that the Ukraine Wars in 2014 through 2023 is a not-so-subtle “draining operation” to bleed the US Department of Defense and World Bank of treasure and military secrets to Kolomoisky and Mossad. Cleveland blogger “Harry The Greek” has contributed substantially to the reporting on Kolomoisky and General Dynamix BWXT over the last six years. (brassballs.blog)

I will continue to update this developing story.

Related Substack Articles With References And Footnotes

Mitchell and Steven Rales father, Norman Rales, was orphan recruited by Mossad.