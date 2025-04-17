Last night, I participated in a two-hour review of the latest research on 9/11 with several experts, including Jason Bermas, who has been studying the 9/11 event for more than twenty years. I have only focused on the encrypted communications of a coordinating conspirator of 9/11 named PTech, and those leads supposedly came from the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).

Jason Bermas confirmed in his interview with former Congressman Curt Weldon that Weldon stated two of the 9/11 hijackers were on the CIA payroll as Informants, which Weldon repeated in his interview with Tucker Carlson. This report by Weldon squares with our researchers’ findings that Mohamed Atta was a long-term Duisberg Scholar on the CIA payroll.

Also, our Windber, Pennsylvania research group found that Ziad Jarrah, the pilot of Flight 93 that crashed near Windber, most probably was a CIA operative and/or a Mossad operative.

Why Jarrah a CIA operative? Both of Jarrah’s uncles were already shown to be Mossad operatives with spying equipment.

https://crescent.icit-digital.org/articles/mossad-link-to-9-11-hijackers-established

If Curt Weldon knows who the two CIA operatives are among the 9/11 hijackers, this seems like the most likely place to start the investigation. Why? There must be encrypted communications between the CIA handlers of Atta and Jarrah, and these encrypted communications eliminate much of the speculation that surrounds events like 9/11.

The physical evidence of the Flight 93 crash site near Windber, Pennsylvania, produced a driver’s license of Ziad Jarrah leaning up against a tree, over two hundred yards from the crashed plane, with the cockpit driven seventy feet into the ground.

The only way this Jarrah driver’s license could have appeared at the site was if Jarrah’s handler had placed it there at the tree after the Flight 93 crash.

The Flight 93 crash site left almost no plane debris visible from the ground. I interviewed first responders in Windber, PA, who testified that their first question at the crash site was, “Where is the plane?”.

The only way both Jarrah’s Passport and Driver’s License could be found so far apart in a plane crash is if Jarrah had an Intelligence Agency handler before the crash for his ID to be placed by the tree two hundred yards from the crashed cockpit.

Our researchers have focused on the encrypted communication of the PTech group, which was active in WTC One and WTC Two, months before 9/11, to trace the roots of the event. We have long focused on Mohamed Atta and Ziad Jarrah as potential CIA operatives, and now we have some indication from Curt Weldon that our researchers are correct.

We have focused on PTech’s Top Secret FAA clearance as well as all the Department of Defense clearances for encrypted communications. Again, the record of this encrypted communication is extremely difficult to falsify at a later date. This is where the investigation should begin to clear the speculation and establish a firm foundation for any Trump Administration investigation, based on incontrovertible times, dates, places, devices, and events.

My research partner and I knocked on all the PTech doors in 2017 and 2018. The names and addresses of the PTech operatives are well known to the FBI. This information is just being withheld from the American people. We recommend that these documents be declassified and released immediately by Tulsi Gabbard at ODNI and by President Donald Trump. Following the encrypted communications devices, the 9/11 attacks.