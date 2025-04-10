CNN, Forbes, Reuters, and 60 Minutes all smeared me for personally for our Potomac Group reporting that US Athletes were thenfirst Patient Zeros from the CoronaVirus plandemic in October 2019. Now a Senate report confirms the accuracy of that March 2020 reporting.

Have CNN, Forbes, Reuters, AP, or 60 Minutes called to apologize now the iron clad facts are in? No,they are on to other false narratives about Trump and company.

Did Donie O’Sullivan of CNN send us a congratulatory fruit basket when Elon Musk and DOGE showed our group’s March 2020 reporting about how the US State Department laundered gain of function work on Corona virus through USAID PREDICT? I Haven’t seen and apples or oranges at my door recently.

Tara Starr, here in our Michigan Studios, was one of the Potomac Twelve that reported the Wuhan Military Games in October of 2019 was the source of the CoronaVirus Live Exercise.

Has Donie filled out any Princess Diana Thank You not for explaining what a Ft. Belvoir vaccine is, and how an Armed Diplomatic Courier for Supreme Alloed Commander of NATO doesn’t mean their contagious? Not yet!

Perhaps Mike Benz will give a hat tip to our Potomac Group for taking all the heat for reporting CoronaVirus was a Live Exercise five years with an Event 201 plan to crush any journo who argue with the fake timeline? Nope!

Surely Mike Lauer of NIH would engage a skywriter in Boston to skywrite “You Got Me Webb” across the Boston Skyline. Haven’t seen it yet.

You would expect the gang at 4th Psych Ops at Ft. Bragg oranize a Humber parade in Fayetteville, NC, congratulating the Potomac Group for shattering their fake January 2021 fake Patient Zero timeline. Nada.

Maybe Bob Malone and Kate Broderick of Inovio vaccines with send over a splendor of Black Eyed Susans fromnthe Preakness Rade Track to celebrate our calling them out on taking advantage of the October patients from Wuhan to get a jump on the competition?

Their vaccine flopped anyway, despite the four month head start

Matt Pottinger and his wife Yen Pottinger will certainly want to design a series of window displays in Seattle calling out how they staged a slop trough of 20,000 Chinese Thousand Talents students to have the largest potluck ever in January 2020 in Wuhan to hide the beginnings of the Live Exercise from the October Military Games? No congratulatory windows displays yet!

Or maybe Matt’s brother Paul can help dress and decorate the Seattle window displays with how we called out his market monopoly early COVID test to create the Mass Formation Psychosis of raging pandemic in America? Not yet.

We humbly take it all in stride, just moving on to the next blockbuster that we will be smeared for five years for only to be vindicated and validated later on. And of course, the Chosen Ones will take all the credit, like the news broke that day. The 2019 Wuhan Military Games was almost a real life exercise of Matt Pottinger’s father’s book he wrote for Henry Kissinger called “The Last Nazi” about the last virus Nazi were working on to save themselves from a pandemic with a vaccine while all others died.

Meanwhile, we will informed the public of the facts that the same Pottinger family taking advantage of the inside track of four months head start on genomic information for the Military Games in Wuhan also who had a father, Stan Pottinger, who ran the Epstein extortion racket.

All four of Pottinger’s supermodel operative working with Jeff Epstein in extortion operations received a full pardon with Jeff Epstein misdemeanor conviction.

Just another day on the beat for us. We will keep bringing the juice years ahead of the posers.

Donie O’Sullivan also smeared me in 2017 when I reported the Ibrahim Gang was still in the US and the lead suspect in any bombing of US Ports, especially Carrier Row in Norfolk, VA. The Ibrahim Mastermind of the 2008 Bombing in Mumbai was extradited to India yesterday from Los Angeles.

Taha Rana was living in Chicago where we said he was in 2017.

We were lied to about the CoronaVirus Live Exercise. The Wuhan Live Exercise started in October 2019.

And if we don’t expose the NATO Generals that did it in 2019, they can do it again.