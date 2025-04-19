In our investigations of various military Live Exercises in the United States, we have joked about how the U.S. Army Missile Command in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. You may have seen me in Huntsville, Alabama, at MICOM (Missile Command) when I was covering how the mRNA vaccines were being distributed for the Coronavirus Live Exercise.

You may have also seen me in Windber, Pennsylvania, when a MICOM (Missile Command) piece of software was being converted into software that detects breast cancer tumors at the Windber Lab.

A secret RailGun project for the Strategic Defense Initiative (AKA Star Wars) was also being run in a retrofitted Pennsylvania coal mine very close to where Flight 93 went down on 9/11, which was also a Missile and Space Defense Command project.

You may remember that Lee Harvey Oswald’s address was used for several NASA Michoud operatives moving in and out of New Orleans in the early 1960s as well, reputed to be Otto Skorzeny’s assassination team for Central and South America. So you just knew with the latest RFK documents drop yesterday, the Missile Command linkage had to pop up.

Yep, looks like Missile Command was recruiting Sirhan Sirhan in Pasadena in 1964 near the Jet Propulsion Lab there. In this FBI interview, Bruce Edward Fulton recalls riding with Sirhan Sirhan in a car somewhere, but we are cut off from knowing where in the document.

Where Fulton and Sirhan Sirhan travelled to and from certainly would be of interest now.

Were Sirhan Sirhan and Bruce Edwards being driven to Sharon Tate’s house by someone from her father’s Missile Command installation?

Colonel Paul Tate was transferred by the Army Missile Command in Southern California in 1962. As mentioned in my earlier posts, this was specifically to use his daughter, Sharon Tate, as bait in compromise operations targeting John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

I have encountered numerous accounts of Sirhan Sirhan attending numerous parties held at the home of Sharon Tate, so you are left wondering how such an introduction could have happened without someone from the Army Missile Command being the go-between.

Ed Sanders, in his book, “Sharon Tate: A Life,” places the first meeting in 1968, just before the RFK assassination. However, with the new Missile Command interaction in September 1964, it is much more likely that there is a connection to Robert Kennedy’s frequent trips to Southern California, as Attorney General, to meet with Sharon Tate.

Robert Kennedy held frequent receptions in Los Angeles, presumably as part of a listening tour to gauge support for his potential run for Vice President. Insiders have suggested that these “receptions” were merely pretexts to travel to Los Angeles and meet with Sharon Tate. Robert Kennedy was transitioning at the time away from Los Angeles to run for Senate in New York in September of 1964.

I personally believe Sirhan Sirhan was recruited as a waiter to assassinate RFK in 1964, before he could become a US Senator with subpoena power on powerful intelligence or oversight committees. Ted Cruz’s father was recruited similarly for the potential assassination of Fidel Castro.

Robert Kennedy continued to make frequent visits to Los Angeles during his term as a Senator for New York, staying with the CIA Executive who knew the history of Lee Harvey Oswald as a CIA operative since 1957. Robert Allen Hale would undoubtedly have known the whereabouts of RFK on his frequent trips to LA.

The movie “Rosemary’s Baby” was made by Sharon Tate’s husband Roman Polanski, is whispered about in Hollywood circles as the real life story of “RFK’s Baby” in 1967, with operatives encouraging this pregnancy to disqualify Robert Kennedy from the 1968 Presidential race.

Sharon Tate auditioned for the part, but Paramount Studios Producer (and the Chicago Mob’s man in Hollywood), Robert Evans, thought Mia Farrow was better for the part. Hollywood rumors persist that RFK fathered the eight and a half month old baby in the womb of Sharon Tate on the date of her death.

That would be impossible since RFK was murdered on June 6th, 1968, and Sharon Tate was killed over a year later in August of 1969. Robert Kennedy was meeting with Sharon Stone and Roman Polanski just before his murder, however.

We will continue to follow this story as 50,000 RFK documents are soon to be released.

Not only Rober Allen Hale was a murderer and a cult rapist, but his brother also broke into Judith Exner Campbell’s home to gather defamatory evidence on JFK.

Yes, Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) did visit California as a U.S. Senator from New York. Kennedy served as a Senator from January 3, 1965, until his assassination on June 5, 1968, and during this period, he made several trips to California for various reasons, including political engagements, social advocacy, and his eventual 1968 presidential campaign. Here’s a breakdown of his visits based on available evidence:

Documented Visits to California as Senator - Grok misses several trips such as January 1966 and June 1966.

1966: Delano and Senate Subcommittee Hearings on Migrant Labor On March 16, 1966, Kennedy visited Delano, California, as part of a Senate Subcommittee on Migratory Labor hearing. He was investigating the working conditions of migrant farmworkers, particularly in the context of the ongoing grape strike led by Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers (UFW). Kennedy joined Senators Harrison Williams and George Murphy at the Delano Community Center, where he questioned Kern County Sheriff LeRoy Galyen about the arrests of striking workers. 1967: Continued Advocacy for Farmworkers Kennedy returned to California in 1967 to further support Cesar Chavez and the UFW. While specific dates are not always detailed, sources note that he visited California multiple times during his Senate years to advocate for farmworkers.

1968: Presidential Campaign and Visits to Los Angeles Although Kennedy announced his presidential candidacy on March 16, 1968, he was still a sitting Senator during his California visits in this period. His campaign stops in California are well-documented, particularly in the lead-up to the California Democratic primary on June 4, 1968, which he won shortly before his assassination. Key locations include: Los Angeles (Watts and Griffith Park): On April 19, 1968, Kennedy visited Watts, a predominantly African-American neighborhood, to address poverty and racial inequality. He also spoke at Griffith Park, emphasizing unity and social justice in his campaign speeches [Post ID: 0] [Post ID: 2] [Web ID: 5]. San Francisco and Oakland: On May 31, 1968, Kennedy campaigned in the Bay Area, speaking at the Sun Reporter newspaper in San Francisco and visiting Oakland to connect with Black communities, including a stop at a pool hall to discuss job opportunities with unemployed youth [Web ID: 6] [Post ID: 5]. Los Angeles (Ambassador Hotel): On June 4, 1968, Kennedy delivered his victory speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles after winning the California primary. He was assassinated shortly after this speech [Web ID: 0] [Web ID: 7] [Web ID: 10].



Critical Perspective

The establishment narrative often frames Kennedy’s California visits as part of his transformation into a champion of the disenfranchised, a narrative that gained momentum after his brother John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. However, some historians argue that Kennedy’s focus on California also had strategic political motives, especially as he positioned himself for a potential 1968 presidential run against Lyndon B. Johnson. His visits to high-profile Democratic strongholds like Los Angeles and the Bay Area were calculated to build a national base, raising questions about whether his advocacy was purely altruistic or also a means to bolster his political image. Additionally, the lack of detailed records for some visits (e.g., exact dates in 1967) might reflect selective historical documentation, prioritizing his 1968 campaign over earlier Senate activities.

Conclusion

Yes, Robert F. Kennedy visited California as a Senator from New York. Documented visits include Delano in March 1966 and 1967 for farmworker advocacy, and multiple locations in 1968 (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland) during his presidential campaign while still a Senator. These visits were tied to his Senate work on labor and civil rights, as well as his political ambitions. Further research into Senate travel logs or California newspaper archives might uncover additional visits, but the available evidence confirms his engagement with the state during his tenure.