Our researchers have been anticipating John Brennan, Wesley Clark, and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong to roll out their cancer vaccines since February of this year. On February 2nd, I paraded in front of their National Resilience in San Diego, specifically calling the CIA cancer vaccine cabal out by name.

Citizen Journalist George Webb makes the point that there are two top CIA insiders on the Board of ImmunityBio - ex-CIA Director John Brennan and ex-NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark. Clark famously described seven planned CIA overthrows in Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Egypt, and Ukraine, with the final ultimatum being delivered to Iran if they did not make a nuclear material deal.

Of course, we have been anticipating the cancer vaccine rollout from John Brennan and Dr. Soon-Shiong shortly after Immunity Bio was named one of the horses in the COVID vaccine race in May of 2020.

Over time, we have learned that you will ultimately get the right story if you bet on the CIA horse in the race. Because of poor efficacy, ImmunityBio was dropped from the Warp Speed race in June of 2020.

https://www.fiercepharma.com/vaccines/pfizer-merck-az-j-j-and-moderna-selected-as-warp-speed-finalists-nyt

Billionaire Dr. Soon-Shiong then paired his Spike Protein vaccine with his Anktiva bladder cancer drug and began trials in South Africa in January 2021. At the time, the FDA had not approved Anktiva, so by pairing it with Soon-Shiong’s Spike Protein vaccine, Dr. Soon-Shiong could get a free shot under the COVID emergency approval for Anktiva.

https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/news/immunitybio-vaccine-trial-africa/

I went to South Africa in April 2023 to meet with several vaccine groups in Cape Town and Simonstown. At no point along the way was any of the Dr. Soon-Shiong HAd5 Corona Spike (S) and Nucleocapsid (N) trial ever made available, almost two years after the start of the trial.

In Dr. Soon-Shiong’s interview with Tucker Carlson, the results of the HAd5 Corona Spike Protein and Anktiva T-Cell combination from the South Africa trials were never disclosed. In fact, Dr. Soon-Shiong never even mentioned the name Antiva during the one hour and forty-eight minutes.

Oh yeah, Dr. Soon-Shiong never discloses to CIA stalwarts responsible for Trump that Russian stalwarts are on his ImmunityBio Board. CIA Director Brennan went to the Jeda American Embassy to personally approve the 9/11 hijacker visas to the United States in Saudi Arabia. Better look twice at any vaccine these folks recommend.

While researching Wesley Clark’s seventy-seven-day NATO bombing campaign of bridges, schools, and churches in Belgrade, Serbia, I found significant evidence that NATO used Anthrax in the Srebrenica massacre, with two-thirds of the names in the graveyard being Christian Cyrillic, not Muslim.

We also ventured to the abattoirs in Windber, PA owned by Walter Reed Army Hospital, and asked if the 1999 autopsies of some Srebrenica victims were performed there. Dr. Soon-Shiong later purchased the abattoirs to stave out Freedom of Information Act requests and to conduct private cancer genome research after the US taxpayer built the labs.

Our researchers still believe that Dr. Robert Malone was here with his boss Nick Jacobs along with Israel General Danny Rothschild during the crash of Flight 93, to create an Anthrax for Dick Cheney.

Vice President Cheney used the Anthrax Hoax in Windber, PA, to declare Continuity of Government and to walk away from the Bioweapons Convention (BWC).

Gain of Function bioweapons engineering started almost immediately afterward in American Universities and overseas Universities like the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam.

Perhaps the Board Members of ImmunityBio forgot the Weapons part of their corporate name. Or perhaps “Immunity To BioWeapons” would be more appropriate. One thing is for sure, the key enabler of 9/11, John Brennan, is on the Board of ImmunityBio until our protests began in San Diego.

Our highlighting the CIA cancer vaxes were coming started on February 5th in John Brennan’s backyard in from of National Reslience of mRNA vaccines fame. And we didn’t let up until a life threating and rare case of Legionaires Disease put me in the ICU.

And the NATO Bomber of Belgrade with potentially bloody hands from Srebrenicia is on the Board too. That’s not a good start to a national cancer vaccination program for every man, woman, and child in the United States.