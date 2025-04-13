Netflix recently released a four-part series called “Gone Girls” that begins with a few seconds of a 911 Emergency Call made by a 23-year-old naked girl running for her life, saying, “They are going to kill me”.

https://www.brit.co/netflix-gone-girls-docuseries/

Even better for law enforcement, Suffolk County had two other 911 calls from two different locations in the same quiet, no crime, secluded Oak Beach neighborhood on Long Island at that same time at 5 AM on May 1st, 2010.

But instead of calling K-9 units or other police departments to borrow their K-9 units to look for the missing naked girl, who made the 23-minute breathless 911 call as depicted above, Suffolk County only sent one cruiser that arrived ONE HOUR later.

And the Suffolk County Sheriff sent out just one cruiser with no K-9 dog to visit the three 911 calling sites in Oak Beach. The officer did not ask for the video footage from prominently posted cameras covering the entrance to the house and the road where the calls came from.

https://decider.com/2025/03/31/gone-girls-the-long-island-serial-killer-netflix-review/

That’s what the Netflix “Gone Girls” leaves out right at the start - “one cruiser sent an hour after the naked girl running for her life 911 call, three routine cop visits to the 911 callers, confirmation of naked girl running for her life was at each location, then ignoring the video camera on a telephone pole covering the escape route of the girl, and then leaving the three 911 call location that hadn’t make a 911 call in weeks with no search, K-9 or otherwise..

What the Netflix documentary “Gone Girls” doesn’t show is what really happened after the few seconds of the 911 call they dramatically play at the beginning of the series. What did occurr is depicted with the lone cop in the foreground in the scene above. What didn’t happen was the search for the missing naked girl running for her life that is depicted in the background of this picture above. The terrified running girl’s purse was found thirty yards from the video light pole.

Netflix also doesn’t show you what usually happens with “naked girls running for their life” cases. K-9s are always immediately employed.

https://www.cnn.com/2012/04/23/justice/missing-tucson-girl/index.html

I spent over a week on Long Island with a close friend of Shannan Gilbert in April of 2017, almost seven years after her death. Two of the murders before Shannon Gilbert indicated half of the decomposed bodies were moved to Gilgo Beach, which has sandier beaches, making it much easier to dig to hide remains. Also, bones are much easier and lighter to move than uncomposed human bodies.

After analyzing the other death scenes and the locations of human skeletons within a three-mile strip of beach, I concluded that all the girls killed in the Long Island Serial Killer murders spent their first eighteen months decomposing in the Oak Beach marsh.

I concluded all the victims’ bones had been moved to the sandy beach areas of Gilgo after eighteen months, given their decomposition to just bones, and the fact that they were never sniffed out by dogs in the months intervening the murders.

I had strong evidence that the Suffolk County Police Chief had ordered the bones to be moved, and then quickly “discovered” a day later, to prevent inadvertent discovery by a passerby on a dog walk. The first disposer of remains for the initial locations of the bodies near Oak Beach, John Bittrolff, was even arrested shortly after our April 2017 investigation. But we made clear that the initial Bittrolff dumping locations, not the final dumping locations of the dead girlls.

We even had a strong hit on burlap used to wrap the bones, coming from a basmati rice bag burlap roll in the backyard of the doctor, where Shannan Gilbert's 911 call originated.

Now the second LISK “killer”, who I maintain is just a “finder’ of the Gilgo Beach girls, in up for trial in Long Island, and the Netflix “Gone Girls” documentary has dropped just before the trial. None of this crucial information will be brought forward by the prosecution. Will the defense mention it with their Not Guilty plea? To read and explore more, you can read my Substack series on the topic, “Return To LISK”.