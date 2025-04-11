Despite resounding validation of our Potomac Group reporting in March 2020 about the CoronaVirus sicknesses of military athletes and the superspreader worldwide breakout that occurred at the October 2019 Wuhan Military Games, even more effort now is being expended to cover up that timely and accurate reporting.

This is a true 1984 moment. The initial cases or Patient Zero cases started here in Wuhan in October 2019, and then spread in a fly away pattern around the world to over 100 countries.

The resulting “pandemic” affected more men, women, and children dramtically than any other event in human history - in the billions.

You would think a ticker tape parade would be in order for the researchers that called out the military Live Exercise as it was happening in the US in March 2020.

A White House reception for the truth tellers of the Potomac Group who did this potentially history altering reporting doesn’t seem out of the question with NASCAR drivers and basketball teams regularly making the Rose Garden receptions at the White House.

Not to mention the Potimac Group also reported in March 2020 on the DARPA ADEPT bid rigging that led to the forced vaccination of over a billion people with the mRNA technology which turned out to be a massive gene therapy experiment.

Statues in Washington have been tilted up in Washington for War of 1812 relatively inconsequential naval battles with a Metro stop and publics square named after them.

It is not too difficult to imagine the Presdient being so immensely proud and grateful for the prescient warning of a military Exercise being run against his Presidency to usher in “early voting” and thwarting an attempt to destroy his boom economy. One could even imagine the President saying at the Citizen Journalist statue dedication, “Today, I am a Citizen Journalist”.

But you know that hasn’t happened. Instead, a 95% shadow ban has occurred on my Twitter account.

Citizen Journalists are still the underground, second class citizens that have to avoid death traps and eat shoelaces for dinner in addition to the shadow banning and censorship.

Did the Mercury astronauts save you from forced gene therapy? No. The Russian Cosmonaut Gagarin had already circled the globe. The first few Mercury astronauts took a twelve minute ride in space.

William Shattner had a much longer space trek in Jeff Bezos Blue Origin rocket. Shatner’s space ride received wall to wall coverage, and he didn’t save one life from experimental gene therapy.

Our March 2020 Wuhan Military Games Live Exercise and DARPA ADEPT reporting circled the globe, and millions potentially could have saved had the warning been heeded. But many did heed the warning, and for that we are grateful.