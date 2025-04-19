X/Twitter commentator DC_Draino received 1.3 million views yesterday by stating he thought the CoronaVirus was unleashed on the American people to stifle a booming economy, to enforce medical tyranny, and force mail-in ballots. Our Potomac Group was smeared on CNN in March 2020, stating exactly that.

Our Potomac Group of twelve Citizen Journalists meeting on the Potomac River didn’t just state a hunch. We had four whistleblowers from Fort Belvoir, along with a lawyer who represented other whistleblowers who said a Live Exercise lockdown was coming.

Our researchers had been working on the Ft. Belvoir story since 2017, focusing on the topic of military testing soldiers with experimental vaccines from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). The DTRA works on “countermeasure” vaccines for the US Army, and we had word that a nanoferritin vaccine “countermeasure” had already been developed before the 2019 Wuhan Military Games in October 2019.

In March 2020, we explained to Donie O’Sullivan of CNN that the experimental vaccine program was called USAID PREDICT. We explained how Fauci provided grants to US universities, such as those to Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina, to work on concealing the human engineering of the virus.

We had a dozen Citizen Journalists in a beachouse on the Potomac River near Washington, DC, witnessing the event over eighteen days in March 2020 with hundreds of thousands of online witnesses.

We even explained antibodies to Donie O’Sullivan at CNN, and who at Ft. Belvoir had the experimental vaccine from DTRA during the 2019 Wuhan Military Games. We explained how the Ft. Belvoir contingent at the Wuhan Military Games had been vaccinated and how other US team members did not have the experimental vaccine at the first SuperSpreader event in Wuhan.

After our Potomac Group released the Live Exercise proclamation regarding Ft. Belvoir and the DTRA, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on national television and stated, “We are in a Live Exercise,” confirming our conclusion.

Our Potomac Group found that Fort Belvoir Intelligence Command (INSCOM) and DTRA had collaborated with American universities, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology to add the furin cleavage site to the CoronaVirus spike among other enhancements. This was not accidental.

We had developed four whistleblowers at Ft. Belvoir, and I had received death threats for myself and my family from a State Department attache named Ken Hale from a US Navy Base in Virginia in February 2020 to suppress our reporting. Hale had threatened to “flamethrower” my family in addition to “Jonestowning” my family. Hale also threatened to “Waco” my family.

I am more than happy to share all our investigative work with @DC_Draino or any investigative body in Washington, DC, as our Potomac Group has been offering to do for the last five years. The American people deserve answers on this National Tragedy so that it never happens again.