Index To Update George Webb Books Here On Substack
All 2016-2021 Books Update To At Minimum Summer 2023
The Braverman Prophecy - Just click on the picture to read
The E6 Conspiracy
Slaughter Pen Texas
BioAgent UTMB
The Biden Brotherhood
Corona 9/11
How To Tell Your Story Before You Get Too Old
CoronaMan Cometh
Oswald In New Orleans
Schwab Me No More
Not In My Grandmother’s Basement
Corona Road Show
None Dare Call It DARPA
DNC Alligators
Pipelines And Ratlines
How China Got The Virus
Deep State Mate
Royal Dutch Virus
Bavari 9/11
Spray It In Dutch
Just Past Sunlight
Shaking The White Vial
The Callahan Conspiracy
Run Death Is Near
Please return to this posting for all fifteen George Webb books now on SubStack. I could only fit five in the email here.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nice comment from a long time follower who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
Thanks for doing this George, can't wait to dive into it all!