When I wrote “CoronaMan Cometh” about Jeff Epstein being the “Virus Guy” of the US State Department’s “Virus Vaccine Game” less than a year after his death in the Summer of 2020, I got predictable responses.

Detailed Summary

In this piece, George Webb reflects on his 2020 book The CoronaMan Cometh, where he first argued that Jeffrey Epstein was not merely a sex trafficker but also a central figure in a covert bioagent and vaccine development network tied to the U.S. State Department and Mossad.

Webb claims Epstein's operations were heavily intertwined with DynCorp and its British counterpart DynPort, alleging these firms moved bioweapons, operatives, and scientists around the world through Epstein-linked aircraft tail numbers.

He presents Fort Detrick, Fort Belvoir, and Porton Down as major nodes in this international bioagent alliance, with Epstein facilitating clandestine projects involving Harvard and MIT scientists.

Webb connects Les Wexner’s Mega Group to Epstein’s airline and to Mossad logistics and finance operations, and suggests that biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy now inherits this powerful network, particularly in relation to mRNA and cancer vaccines.

Person and Organization Descriptions

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein is portrayed not just as a sex trafficker but as a covert operative managing aircraft and logistics for the U.S. State Department’s virus-vaccine programs through ties with DynCorp and Mossad.

Melanie Starnes Walker was the Chief Science Officer for the Epstein Foundation, then the Gates Foundation, and now the CSO for the World Economic Forum.

Webb claims Epstein's planes were used to airlift bioagents and operatives internationally, supported by tail numbers allegedly linked to State Department contracts. He also suggests Epstein used scientific conferences and elite islands as recruitment hubs for bioagent research operatives. Epstein’s role extended into sensitive materials transport, including uranium from Piketon, Ohio.

U.S. State Department

Webb presents the State Department as a hidden orchestrator of global bioagent operations, using contractors like DynCorp and Epstein’s logistics network to manage international distribution of vaccines and potentially weaponized biological materials.

The Department is said to have backed a “Virus Vaccine Game” that included partnerships with Mossad and MI6. According to Webb, this shadow program operated beyond congressional oversight, masked by diplomatic or humanitarian pretexts.

Its key operational sites included Fort Detrick, Fort Belvoir, and overseas facilities like Porton Down.

DynCorp / DynPort

DynCorp is described as a long-time State Department contractor that provided aviation, security, and logistics services for covert operations, including alleged bioagent movement and Mossad operatives.

Its British affiliate, DynPort, is said to have managed similar bioagent tasks through the Porton Down facility in the UK, coordinating with MI6. DynCorp's aircraft reportedly included those used by Epstein, and were central to transporting virus-related cargo and personnel. Webb asserts they played a dual role in both military logistics and pandemic-related pharma programs.

Fort Detrick & Fort Belvoir

Fort Detrick in Maryland is highlighted as a central U.S. Army bioweapons research hub, critical to the development of vaccines and bioagents—connected to both Anthrax 9/11 and the COVID-19 narrative.

Fort Belvoir in Virginia is linked to military intelligence and advanced vaccine trials, often hosting State Department-controlled testing. Webb repeatedly visited both sites in person and suggests they were key locations in the Epstein-DynCorp bioagent network. He implies these forts were nodes in a broader military-industrial biowarfare complex.

Porton Down

Located in Wiltshire, England, Porton Down is the UK’s premier biological defense lab, historically linked to MI6 and British military research. Webb identifies this as DynPort’s British base of operations and connects it to joint U.S.-UK bioagent projects.

It allegedly participated in the international virus vaccine efforts coordinated with Epstein and Mossad. Webb underscores Porton Down as symbolic of the transatlantic biowarfare alliance.

Les Wexner

Les Wexner, founder of The Limited and financier of the “Mega Group,” is portrayed as Epstein’s chief backer and the financial front for Mossad's bioagent operations. Webb alleges Wexner enabled Epstein’s access to State Department infrastructure and uranium trading through Columbus’s Rickenbacker Airport.

Wexner’s role extended to real estate and logistics platforms that supported secretive scientific and intelligence collaborations. He is framed as the silent but powerful architect behind the Virus Vaccine Game.

Mega Group

The Mega Group is described as a powerful secretive collective of billionaires—allegedly tied to Israeli intelligence—used as the finance and logistics platform for bioweapons and vaccine development programs.

Under Wexner and Epstein’s stewardship, the group allegedly acted as a foreign contractor for U.S. intelligence. Webb claims it funneled money and resources into MIT and Harvard labs involved in gain-of-function or mRNA vaccine work. He implies the Mega Group is deeply embedded in the Mossad–State Department alliance.

Danny Rothschild

A former Israeli general and Mossad figure, Danny Rothschild is identified by Webb as one of Epstein’s top intelligence contacts. Webb connects Rothschild to historical bioagent operations, including the Anthrax 9/11 episode.

He is portrayed as a key coordinator of Israeli interests within the global vaccine game. Rothschild is part of the “Mossad stalwarts” running long-term influence operations.

Dov Zakheim

Dov Zakheim, a former Pentagon official and defense contractor, is alleged to have been another Mossad-linked player in the bioweapons narrative. Webb includes him among those operating behind the scenes to advance bioagent and financial intelligence goals.

He connects Zakheim to the strategic redirection of U.S. resources into covert biotechnological research. Zakheim’s influence allegedly reached from the Pentagon to private contractors.

Stephen Hawking

Webb references Hawking’s visit to Epstein’s island to illustrate that many visitors were eminent scientists rather than just partygoers. The media labeled the island “Sin Island,” but Webb claims it was more a conference center for high-level biological research. He criticizes the framing of such visits as salacious when, in his view, they were scientific and intelligence-related. Hawking’s presence is used to highlight the academic reach of Epstein’s network.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy is described as the modern inheritor of Epstein and Wexner’s biotech empire, particularly in relation to mRNA and cancer vaccine platforms. Webb suggests Ramaswamy has taken over the infrastructure and business model left behind by the Virus Vaccine Game network. Ramaswamy’s rise in the pharmaceutical and political world is seen as a continuation, not a break, from Epstein’s era. He symbolizes the ongoing privatization and monetization of military-developed bioagents.

Piketon, Ohio Nuclear Reservation

Piketon is cited as the location where Webb first discovered missing uranium in 2017, allegedly diverted from the Megatons to Megawatts program. He links the site to Wexner and Epstein’s broader access to nuclear and biological materials for covert distribution. The nearby Rickenbacker Airport is presented as a staging point for these operations. Webb claims these Ohio-based nodes were critical to the logistics of the Virus Vaccine Game.

People told me Jeff Epstein never worked for the US State Department or Mossad, even though I had been producing US State Department DynCorp airplane and helicopter tail numbers for Epstein’s Dyncorp cutout airline for years.

I had described how DynCorp and its bioagents English bioagents brother DynPort had airlifted bioagents and Mossad operatives around the world, led by one Steve Feinberg since August of 2016.

I’d been going to the keep locations for the US State Department virus vaccine game sin 2017 including numerous trips to both Ft. Detrick in Maryland and Ft. Belvoir in Virginia.

When I could travel to Europe, I went to Porton Down, the home of DynPort’s bioagents at the MI6 facility there in Wiltshire to hammer home the international partnership in bioagents between the US State Department and MI6.

Still, people seems genuinely surprised at Epstein’s involvement with all the Harvard and MIT professors involvement in the Virus Vaccine Game, and they could not get past seeing Epstein as a sex trafficker.

I even “swam” with the sharks in a nearby island to Jeff Epstein’s Little St. James Island to hammer home the point that most of his guests were imminent scientists in the Virus Vaccine Game, not the Black Book guests diversion. Even quadriplegic scientists from Cambridge were being characterized as going to “Sin Island”.

Stephen Hawking pictured on Jeffrey Epstein's 'Island of Sin'



For years, I had clearly shown the Mossad ties of Jeff Epstein to such central characters of bioagents mass formation psychosis events, like anthrax 911 and Mossad stalwarts like Danny Rothschild and Dove Zakheim.

I also connected Epstein’s airline to Les Wexner’s Mega Group, the financing arm of Mossad operations, acting as a foreign contractor for the State Department’s bioagent operations - It’s Virus Vaccine Game.

I have gone and stood on the same tarmac that Jeff Epstein directed weapons to be airlifted all over the world from the DSC Defense Supply Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Our worldwide research group held newsgathering events in Ohio near the Piketon, Ohio nuclear reservation where I first turned up missing uranium in 2017 that was supposed to be shipped from the old Soviet Union in the Megatons to Megawatts Program. I frequently connected Les Wexner and Jeff Epstein to the apparent access to sell these materials all over the world from Epstein and Wexner’s Rickenbacker Columbus Airport.

My fundamental theory now is that Vivek Ramaswamy is the inheritor of all the vaccine business from the Wexner’s Epstein legacy.