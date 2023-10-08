The first three memes of this article show the current outbreak in new cancer reactivations is much more like the cause of a genetic changes to shot recipiets from HeLa cell contamination rather than the SV40 promoter located in the CoronaVirus.

I used the genius of Kary Mullis and his skepticism of the HIV virus causing AIDS as a classic case in point where cells, not viruses, are the ultimate cause of debilitating immune diseases like cancer and AIDS.

This article states the Human Papilloma Virus(HPV), and other human viruses like it, are the true cause of cancers in humans by virus. This article contends that viruses very rarely jump species, and the whole idea of frequent zoonosis is a hoax.

This includes the monkey virus, SV-40 you have heard so much about. The true orgin of these cancer causing cells are the cancer experiments conducted by IG Farben in World War II on Jewish and other Eastern European Slavic prisoners at camps like Auschwitz and Birkenwald.

Specifically, the E6 gene in the HPV virus code for a binding site of the key human tumor suppressor protein called P53. In the first 150 amino acids of the E6 gene, a binding motif of LXXLL is created to bind to P 53 rendering it useless and its job to prevent against tumors. The L’s stand for Leucine amino acid, where the X’s stand for a substitution of various other amino acids.

In this article, I state the tremendous explosion of human viruses in recent years was actually caused by experimentation with human viruses that have been in deep freeze since World War II, only to be selectively brought out of the freezer to give the impression of zoonosis.

Degradation of p53 by natural variants of the E6 protein of human papillomavirus type 16



https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/or.2013.2281

I submit here that experimentation was done by IG Farben in the death camps with human viruses that were known to cause cancer as well as with cancer cells that were not viruses. The experiments with SV40s after World War II have been attempts to re-create the cancer blocking of the E6 Gene of the P 53 tumor suppressor.

The key attempts to re-create a “monkey story” source of human cancers was created in Congo by the son of Martin Bormann, who was also named Martin Bormann, Martin Adolf Bormann, in a set of experiments in the 1950’s, called the green monkey experiments.

All other impressions that have been created that non-human viruses cause human cancer are what I call “monkeyshines”.

I had a chance to visit the author of Dr. Mary’s Monkey, Ed Haslem, in Bradenton Florida in the fall of 2019. We had a spirited discussion about what might have caused the huge influx of soft tissue cancers from the polio vaccine of the late 50s and early 60s. and very much felt that these tissue cancers were caused by a monkey virus called SV-40, and I, on the other hand, believed that these SV40s experiments were an attempt to re-create what it already been successfully created with HeLa cells, namely the ability to cause cancer it will.

Author Ed Haslem made a great case for simian virus 40, otherwise known as SV-40, being added to the vaccines to contaminate the polio vaccine. There is already a well known theory that the very same polio vaccine made by Hillary Kaprowski of the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia also caused AIDS in Africa. but the Nazis already had a sure fire method for creating cancer with a cell line known as HeLa cells, and they only needed to extract the magic of HeLa cells for their ability to create a 20 times more virulent form of cancer known as TurboCancer.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/opinions/1992/04/05/did-a-polio-vaccine-experiment-unleash-aids-in-africa/0fb7cac2-0b3a-4ec3-8a78-5f032b639bf9/

I, on the other hand, harboring beliefs that the original green monkey experiments in the Congo in the 1950s by ex Nazis, who ran IG Farben pathogen testing death camps in Germany, were actually using a mutated form of HeLa cell. And the critical E6 protein with its LXXLL motif was the key to unlocking the TurboCancer.

Later, this effort cancer research from the IG Farben pathogen testing camps moved to Congo, Africa, later including Martin Bormann’s son, Martin Adolph Bormann. This is where I believed the contaminated polio vaccine came from - “Vero E6” Cells.

https://www.nytimes.com/1964/11/29/bormanns-son-back-from-congo-with-25.html

My theory with some anecdotal evidence was that “Vero cell” and “Vero E6” cells in the polio vaccines were actually a deadly mutation of “HeLa” cancer cells E6 gene, and these “HeLa” cells were actually the result of cancer experiments conducted on Jewish prisoners in the Second World War.

The “E6 Conspiracy” was a set of notes as a result of those discussions in 2019, just before the CoronaVirus pandemic broke out at the Wuhan Military Games in October of 2019. I must warn the reader that I am not a doctor nor a cancer researcher, so everything I am about to say is the result of layman’s judgment and information that was passed to be about Nazi and IG Farben cancer experiments in World War II. But I can assure the reader that these cancer experiments did indeed happen at IG Farben Bayer camps.

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/bayer#:~:text=Bayer%20was%20particularly%20active%20in,20%2C%20the%20women's%20camp%20hospital.

The general idea is very simple. The Nazi scientists that fled Germany after World War II recapitulated their experiments in Africa and convinced the world these contaminations in the polio vaccine came from monkeys, not humans. The African “Green Monkey Experiments” that came from Martin Adolf Bormann’s son in the Congo were actually experiments conducted years before on human prisoners at Auschwitz and Birkenau.

https://www.auschwitz.org/en/museum/about-the-available-data/memories/prisoners-hospital-block-20-in-auschwitz-i-memories/

Right off the bat, I would like to explain that the IG Farben scientists did this substitution hoax with thalidomide, an antidote for sarin gas poisoning. Thalidomide was later “discovered” by drug company Gruenthal twelve years after the real death camp development of Thalidomide by Otto Ambros, a Nazi scientist.

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/molecules-to-medicine/from-the-holocaust-to-thalidomide-a-nazi-legacy/

My central belief has been the elaborate hoaxing by drug companies in the United States was necessary because the true nature of the cancer research from the IG Farben testing on World War Two Nazi camps could not be revealed. The Thalidomide drug company, Grunenthal, was accused of the worst drug scandal in fifty years when the truth finally emerged, for example.

So, back in Florida meeting with Ed Haslem, author of Dr. Mary Monkey about the SV-40 origins of cancer from monkeys, I listened with great respect to Ed Haslem at a Chinese restaurant in Bradenton, Florida for his “SV-40 causes cancer” explanation. But I always thought it was “monkeyshines” - a Nazi cover-up of the true nature of what caused cancer in the polio vaccines. I am not saying that Ed Haslam in any way is aware of the hoax, nor other people who believe SV-40 causes cancer in the polio vaccine.

As much as I respect authors like Ed Haslem and Judyth Vary Baker, I believe they were taken in by the Nazi SV-40 cancer hoax, just like many great doctors and scientists were and still are to this day.

I have been very respectful of these authors, and I have met and spoken with Dr. Judyth Vary Baker many times who also did a lot of work with SV-40 and “TurboCancer” since I met Ed Haslem in 2019. I am absolutely convinced Dr. Baker believes SV-40 causes “TurboCancer” and that was the source of the explosion in soft tissue cancers in the six decades following the polio vaccines. But I believe her cell lines were contaminated deliberately as many other laboratories’ cell lines with a much more aggressive strain of cancer, not based on a virus, and not from a monkey. The cancer came from humans.

I won’t go into an extensive description about why I believe the roots of human cancer trace back to humans. I believe the burden of proof falls on those in the “monkey camp” to explain how monkey viruses cause human cancers. However, I will briefly outline the experiments that I have information and belief occurred at the various IG Farben camps regarding cancer. But first, we have to take a step back into the Bayer-funded cancer research, even before World War One. (Bayer spawned IG Farben and secreted their patent and experimental data after World War Two). The story starts with German scientist Walther Flemming discovering chromosomes in 1882.

https://www.historyofinformation.com/detail.php?id=3944

This discovery of how cells divide and pass along genetic information to daughter cells led to an explosion of research in trying to perturb (alter) chromosomes to see what each chromosome’s function was. Quickly chromosomal anomalies were associated with cancer. This discovery of chromosomal anomalies called aneuploidy was made in 1914 by another German scientist named Theodor Boveri. Boveri called the aneuploidy of chromosomes “the origin of malignant tumors”.

Interestingly, Boveri died suddenly after making the world-changing discovery that chromosome abnormality caused most solid cancer tumors. I suspect foul play from the “Bayer Boys” that sponsored chemical weapons research in World War One including Carl Duisberg of Bayer and later IG Farben.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Duisberg

Rumors from my research partner in 2017 and 2018 about Carl Duisberg and the Duisberg Scholars, which sponsor research into chemical and biological weapons to this day, were confirmed for me in 2019 when I met a Ph.D. scientist from the University of Delaware who informed me that my research partner was indeed correct about the Nazi scientists and more specifically the IG Farben nature of the cancer research. Mohamed Atta of 9/11 hijacker fame, for instance, was first a Duisberg Scholar in Germany.

Boveri’s incredible chromosome anomalies cause cancer discovery came after he had already come up with the Boveri-Sutton gene theory that the genetic code for characteristics of an organism came from specific locations on the chromosomes. Coupled with developments in emerging X-ray technology to “knock out” genes by exposing them to x-rays, Duisberg and others at IG Farben saw the opportunity to unlock the secret of all life with gene “knock out” experiments. This insight inspired yet another German scientist, Herman Joseph Muller, again with Bayer sponsorship, to conduct a series of gene “knockout” experiments. These experiments were carried out in the United States due to restrictions after World War One in Germany and resulted in what we know today as “marker genes”.

https://embryo.asu.edu/pages/hermann-joseph-mullers-study-x-rays-mutagen-1926-1927

This “gene marker” research by Muller was even more tantalizing for Duisberg who believed he would unlock the secrets of chromosomes in his lifetime. Thomas Hunt Morgan at Columbia University used X-ray technology with fruit flies to make further landmark discoveries including the “hox box” on how human morphology was laid out on the chromosome, and he later collaborated with Herman Joseph Mullers.

Duisberg was fascinated by these discoveries and had already created his scholarship to encourage research in this area. These discoveries spawned many of the ideas of the formulating Nazi dogma about master race theory and eugenics. The entire Nazi rhetorical argument was the discoveries of the secrets of genetics ordained the Nazi regime as the master race. It was only a matter of time before human cancer radiation experiments would begin, first on mental patients and patients with physical infirmities, and then on political prisoners and then Jews and other populations deemed inferior. I have written about these extensively over the past seven years, and I am recapitulating them on my substack in a series of publications for paid subscribers. (Kissinger’ CoronaThrax)

Kissinger's CoronaThrax. George Webb · May 8, 2023 If you have followed my books like “Deep State Mate” or “Royal Dutch Virus” that I wrote in 2021, you know that I have accused Henry Kissinger of using pandemics as a way of flipping countries’ leadership, usually to maintain the great equilibrium of strategic resources of oil, gas, and precious and rare earth metals that exists in Henry Kissinger’s hea… Read full story

(Died Suddenly, Of CoronaThrax)

Now, the connection to modern-day vaccines is that every one of the cell lines used for vaccines has there same telltale chromosomal anomalies. For instance, HEK-293 cells (Human Embryo Kidney Cells) used for the DynPort Anthrax vaccine and used in influenza and hepatitis vaccines contain chromosomal anomalies on Chromosome 18 and 22 as well as a rare trisomy 23 - a Triple X for the 23rd sex chromosome.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HEK_293_cells

The key question is why would you introduce potential cancer anomalies and contaminations for cells that are used to make millions of vaccines? Unless you are interested in creating a lot of cancer test cases.