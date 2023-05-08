🧬 Summary of the Article:

In this installment of Task Force Orange Journal, George Webb explores what he calls "CoronaThrax"—the alleged fusion of Coronavirus and Anthrax bioweapons technologies—linking the concept to a network of military, intelligence, pharmaceutical, and geopolitical players stretching back decades. He suggests that pandemics and bioagents are used as strategic tools to shift global power dynamics and influence the control of critical resources, often under the direction of geopolitical thinkers like Henry Kissinger.

Webb points to key events and figures—from the 2004 Keystone Symposia to Wuhan's 2020 potluck—that connect Anthrax bioweapons research to Coronavirus gain-of-function studies. He references Dr. David Martin's presentation in Brussels as a pivotal moment that allegedly confirms this bioagent fusion.

Recurring players include U.S. defense-linked virologists, DARPA-linked operatives, and alleged intelligence assets. The narrative threads through labs in Porton Down, Pirbright, UPMC, and Wuhan, implying global coordination of “Live Exercises” meant to simulate (or manufacture) outbreaks that result in political, economic, and medical upheaval.

👤 People Mentioned (with Descriptions):

George Webb – Independent journalist and author known for investigating intelligence, biowarfare, and global vaccine-related issues.

Henry Kissinger – Former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor; portrayed as orchestrating global regime change using pandemics to control resource flow.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO); criticized as a “Kissinger Kid” and for past public health failures in Ethiopia.

David Petraeus – Former CIA Director and U.S. Army General; linked here to Haiti lockdown and vaccine efforts.

Rajiv Shah – President of the Rockefeller Foundation; former USAID administrator involved in pandemic response.

Jeffrey Epstein – Financier with known ties to elite networks; alleged to have facilitated covert vaccine work in Haiti.

Bill Gates – Co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist; frequently accused by Webb of involvement in global vaccine strategy.

David Martin – Researcher who presented at the 2023 International COVID Summit in Brussels; argues that Coronavirus has been weaponized since the 1960s.

Peter Strzok – Former FBI counterintelligence agent; speculated to be connected to bioagent experiments.

Christopher Steele – Former British intelligence officer; mentioned as a hypothetical counterpart to Strzok.

Peter Jahrling – U.S. virologist known for work on Anthrax and Ebola; key figure at the 2004 Keystone Symposia.

Frank Plummer – Canadian scientist who died in early 2020; previously worked on infectious diseases.

Ralph Baric – UNC virologist known for Coronavirus gain-of-function research.

Peter Daszak – President of EcoHealth Alliance; worked closely on Coronavirus surveillance and research.

Heinz Feldmann – Virologist; involved in high-risk pathogen research (replacing Plummer in later roles).

Bart Haagmans & Marion Koopmans – Dutch virologists from Erasmus Medical Center; worked on SARS and MERS.

Linfa Wang – Duke-NUS professor; expert on bat-borne viruses and zoonoses.

Zhao (no full name) – Associated with Koopmans in SARS research in Guangzhou, China.

Matt Pottinger – Former Deputy National Security Advisor; stayed at the same hotel as early SARS outbreaks in Hong Kong.

Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator; wrote about the “Grand Princess” cruise outbreak.

Michael Callahan – DARPA-linked doctor and bioagent expert; involved in COVID response and earlier biowarfare efforts.

Tara O'Toole – Former DHS official; worked on biosecurity and at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

Whitney Webb – Investigative journalist; published the Engineering Contagion series on biowarfare research.

Aaron & Andy Dybala – Hosts of Neighborhood News; collaborated with Webb on CoronaThrax investigations.

Mark Kulacz – Host of Housatonic Live; researcher on bioweapons and pandemic origins.

Dmitri Alperovich – Cybersecurity expert; alleged to have brought Ukrainian researchers into UPMC for bioagent work.

Dr. Nicassio – UPMC physician whose 2017 murder is suggested as a whistleblower killing.

Dr. Bing Liu – UPMC researcher killed in 2020 in a murder-suicide; theorized to be a COVID whistleblower.

Ehud Barak – Former Israeli PM; among first to comment on 9/11, suggesting bin Laden's involvement.

Danny Rothschild – Israeli general and Barak associate; theorized to have helped execute U.S. continuity-of-government protocols on 9/11.

Dov Zakheim – Former Pentagon comptroller; linked here to emergency response planning on 9/11.

🏢 Organizations & Events Mentioned:

WHO (World Health Organization) – U.N. agency for public health; accused of being controlled by geopolitical elites.

USAID PREDICT – U.S. government program for virus surveillance; allegedly linked to bioagent manipulation.

DynPort Vaccine Company – Contractor accused of involvement in bioweapons and vaccine deals.

Porton Down – UK military research facility involved in chemical and biological weapons development.

Pirbright Institute – UK lab linked to virology research; connected to Coronavirus narratives.

Keystone Symposia (2004) – Scientific conference where Webb alleges Coronavirus and Anthrax were merged into “CoronaThrax.”

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) – Major U.S. medical institution involved in biosecurity and infectious disease research.

UTMB (University of Texas Medical Branch) – Suggested to have unreported roles in pandemic-related biowarfare work.

Neighborhood News – Independent media outlet collaborating with Webb on CoronaThrax research.

Housatonic Live – YouTube research platform covering biodefense and intelligence topics.

BBC – Cited for Ehud Barak’s early 9/11 commentary.

Bitter Winter – Outlet that reported on Wuhan’s mass gatherings during the early days of COVID.

Oriental Mandarin Hotel (Hong Kong) – Referenced as a location connected to early SARS outbreaks.

Grand Princess / Diamond Princess – Cruise ships that experienced early COVID outbreaks; seen as symbolic of "potluck" bioagent events.

If you have followed my books like “Deep State Mate” or “Royal Dutch Virus” that I wrote in 2021, you know that I have accused Henry Kissinger of using pandemics as a way of flipping countries’ leadership, usually to maintain the great equilibrium of strategic resources of oil, gas, and precious and rare earth metals that exists in Henry Kissinger’s head. Kissinger’s favorite country-flipping bioagent is Anthrax as I wrote about in “Anthrax 9/11” and the “CoronaMan Cometh”. It just has to look like something else.

You may remember my criticism of WHO Director Tedros as a “Kissinger Kid” who missed “Cholera’ in his own country three times as a Health Minister and still managed to become the Director of the World Health Organization, and not even a doctor to boot.

I have been doing videos since 2016 on how the US Military and the US State Department work hand in hand for lockdowns in places like Haiti with Kissinger Kids David Petraeus and Rajiv Shah at USAID PREDICT with vaccines. Haiti in 2010 was another example of Anthrax Love in the Time of Cholera, but that’s an old story from 2016 with DynPort, Jeff Epstein, Bill Gates, et al with the virus vaccine game in Haiti and then Libya.

But now comes a new presentation that David Martin just made in Brussels, right there next to Bob Malone. Martin outlined how CoronaVirus has been around since 1965 and was used to do testing on British subjects at Porton Down. I covered the British version of “Operation SeaSpray” on my many trips to Salisbury, Wiltshire, so I won’t go into those experiments here. But the juice in David Martin’s presentation was his CoronaThrax, stamping 2004 as the date when Corona and Anthrax were combined.

https://rumble.com/v2m0enk-dr-david-martin-european-parliament-international-covid-summit-iii-5-3-23.html

Martin hits paydirt with his 2004 Keystone Symposia slide which endeavored to put CornaVirus into Anthrax, giving the bioagent the durability and strength of Anthrax with the gene-editing potential of CoronaVirus.

We can easily imagine a young Peter Strzok running into a young Christopher Steele in Salisbury in 2004, bumping their test tubes into each other outside the Porton Down weapons lab or at the Pirbright Proving Grounds, accusing each other of mixing up their favorite bioagents. Keystone Symposia 2004 was the Colorado equivalent of Mr. Aerosolized Anthrax, Peter Jahrling, bumping into Ralph Baric’s CoronaVirus.

Set in the ski slopes of Keystone Resort in Silverthorne, Colorado, this is where Anthrax and CoronaVirus really fell in love.

None other than Peter “Let’s pin Anthrax 9/11 of Bruce Ivins” Jahrling led off the Keystone Symposia in April 2004. Peter “Anthrax Hot Zone” Jahrling was followed by Frank “I Know What You Guys Are Up To Plummer”. See Mark Kulacz's great work on Frank Plummer at Housatonic Live on YouTube (and also on Jahrling).

Then, of course, Ralph “ Retrovirus And CoronaViruses Are Us” Baric.

David Martin has hit the motherlode with this Keystone gold find. I outlined some other interesting conferences before Anthrax 9/11 and before Corona 9/11, like the famous Hong Kong Bong Bong Bong conference of April 2018.

Of course, you had Ralph Baric there, fourteen years later, still cloning chimeric spikes into humanized mice with CoronaVirus.

This may have been the CoronaVirus’ big day at the Races, finally blooming into the bioagent we knew it could be. Everyone at the Conference seemed to be aligned behind CoronaVirus, and poor Influenza was the wallflower at the Ball.

This conference seemed to scream, hey, we did it in pigs in China in 2018, and we can do it in humans in 2019. SADS to SARS2 seemed to be the motto of the Conference.

You had Baric, Daszak, Feldmann (no more pesky Plummer, he was replaced by Feldmann as would soon be dead in Feb 2020), Haagmans and Koopmans from Erasmus, Linfa Wang of Duke, and Zhao, Koopmans old SARS buddy from Guangzhou. Yes, you would expect the world experts to meet on CoronaVirus in 2018 at the same place SARS broke out across the hall from Matt Pottinger’s hotel room at the Oriental Mandarin in Hong Kong in 2003. I still think the role of the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) is an untold story along with the story of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), but David Martin has certainly rolled over a Keystone in the marriage of Anthrax and CoronaVirus on behalf of the Kissinger Kids. Is this “CoronaThrax” that made everyone sick at the World's Largest Potluck ever in Wuhan for those six days of gluttony from January 18th, 2020 to January 24th, 2020 in Wuhan?

I mean really, who has a 40,000-person potluck during the middle of a pandemic?

Also, BItter Winter covered the six days of potluck in Wuhan during the “pandemic”.

Deborah Birx wrote about the Japanese version of the Wuhan Six Day Lunar Celebration Potluck, the six-day Grand Princess Corona cruise ship saga of the coast of Japan, in her confessional book, Silent Invasion. The Grand Princess was of course visited by Michael Callahan, DARPA and the CIA’s man in Wuhan since 2005. Much of the early data on the spread rate of CoronaVirus came from Birx’s communications with Callahan.

The America version of the Wuhan Potluck came in March, again Michael Callahan was on board, this time off the Los Angeles Coast, on a Corona cruise ship called the Grand Princess.

Was it a Kissinger Kids Potluck with CoronaThrax on every plate for those six days in January 2020 in Wuhan? Was the Diamond Princess the Japanese version of the Wuhan Six-Day Potluck in Feb 2020? Was the Grand Princess the Six-Day version of the Wuhan Potluck in March 2020? Time will tell.

Frank Plummer died shortly after the Wuhan Potluck Festival in February 2002.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-51317386

In 2021, Neighborhood News with Aaron and Andy Dybala did a CoronaThrax series of shows about Tara O’Toole at the University of Pittsburgh (UPMC). Mark Kulacz did outstanding videos on this topic at the Housatonic Live channel.

We also covered Whitney Webb’s excellent series on Engineering Contagion at UPMC.

I covered the Ukrainian Scientists coming into UPMC to do bioagents work in 2019 in Pittsburgh with the FBI program there with Alperovich.

I covered the Dr. Nicassio murder in Pittsburgh in 2017 which appeared to be a whistleblower murder at UPMC. We looked at the Ukrainian PhDs being brought in by Dmitri Alperovich for Peter Strzok’s FBI CounterIntel Unit extensively in 2017 and 2018.

I also researched Dr. Bing’s murder/suicide at UPMC in May 2020.

Former Mossad’s Ehud Barak was one of the first commenters on 9/11 from the BBC in London, associating the attacks with Osama Bin Laden, saying “We should know in 12 hours” regarding who carried out the attacks. Where was his good friend, Danny Rothschild?

Was Danny Rothschild effecting the Continuity of Government protocols with Dov Zakheim in the US?