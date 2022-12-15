The Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, announced an inquiry into the mysterious clot deaths featured in the Stew Peters documentary, “ Died Suddenly”.

In this series, “The Making of CoronaThrax,” I have emphasized the focus on “triggered bioagents,” which stealthily disperse a primary infective bioagent, causing flu-like symptoms, only to be followed up by a more lethal secondary bioagent, triggering cancers and rare genetic diseases.

Our researchers honed in on US Air Force dispersal programs for “triggered bioagents” that use an airborne distribution of the primary infectious agent, then a secondary trigger mechanism causing cancer or immune deficiency.

This technology was developed at Maxwell Air Force Base, and I covered the mysterious murder of Ken Moorman from Maxwell AFB in the Awan Spy Ring’s Sprayer House in 2017 connected to bioagents from Maxwell.

🧬 Article Summary:

In this entry of The Making of CoronaThrax series, investigative journalist George Webb responds to Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s announcement of a formal investigation into the mysterious clotting deaths featured in the controversial documentary Died Suddenly. The documentary presents disturbing imagery of large, fibrous blood clots allegedly found in individuals who died suddenly post-COVID-19 vaccination.

Webb connects these deaths to “triggered bioagents”—a dual-phase bioweapon model he’s previously linked to Maxwell Air Force Base. These agents allegedly cause flu-like symptoms first, then activate a second, more lethal biological effect such as clotting, cancer, or immune suppression.

A central focus is the DARPA-connected company AlChem, which Webb claims produces synthetic tobacco and polymerizing nanoparticles (like NanoBeads and NanoFuse) that could potentially form the type of clots featured in Died Suddenly. He ties Dr. Robert Malone, Chief Medical Officer of AlChem, to the development of these technologies and suggests a deeper DARPA and Department of Defense connection to both vape and vaccine delivery platforms.

Webb contends that these technologies—originally developed for military use—may now be deployed in civilian contexts through vapes or vaccines. He points to Leidos body scanners, the FC pathway in cellular infection, and DARPA’s history of nanotechnology weaponization to support his theory.

👤 People Mentioned:

George Webb – Investigative journalist and author of the Task Force Orange Journal; investigates U.S. bioweapons programs, DARPA, and pandemic-related surveillance technologies.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo – Florida Surgeon General and University of Florida physician; announced the investigation into clotting deaths shown in Died Suddenly.

Dr. Robert Malone – Virologist known for early mRNA work; Chief Medical Officer of AlChem ; accused by Webb of enabling DARPA-connected technologies and downplaying natural COVID treatments.

Dr. Michael Callahan – CIA and DARPA-linked physician; known for pandemic field response work and collaborations with Malone; was in Wuhan during COVID’s early spread.

Ken Moorman – Formerly with Maxwell AFB; mysteriously died in 2017 in a house linked to the Awan Spy Ring. His death is often cited by Webb in bioagent-related investigations.

🏢 Organizations Mentioned:

University of Florida (UF) – Assigned to conduct the investigation into the clotting deaths shown in Died Suddenly.

AlChem – DARPA contractor producing synthetic tobacco and nanoparticles like NanoBeads and NanoFuse; allegedly tied to COVID countermeasures and body-scanning tech.

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) – U.S. defense agency linked to the development of nanotech bioweapons, inhalable vaccines, and advanced pathogen delivery systems.

Maxwell Air Force Base – Alleged origin of “triggered bioagent” dispersal programs used for covert biowarfare operations.

Leidos – Defense contractor connected to surveillance systems, including body scanners capable of detecting nanoparticle products like those made by AlChem.

Chemical Society of Pakistan (CSP) – Pakistani research group with alleged ties to DARPA through nanotechnology programs related to the Afghanistan War.

DSTO (Defense Science and Technology Organization) – Pakistani partner to DARPA on military nanotech applications.

VaporBar – National vape distributor; allegedly partnered with AlChem to distribute synthetic tobacco infused with nanotech.

🧩 Key Concepts & Products:

Triggered Bioagents – Bioweapons designed to infect in stages: first causing mild symptoms, then later triggering severe effects (e.g., clotting, immune suppression, or cancer).

NanoBeads – A nanoparticle product by AlChem, capable of lodging in lung capillaries for medical imaging or potentially harmful effects.

NanoFuse – Another AlChem product resembling synthetic cartilage; Webb suspects it could explain the strange rubbery clots seen in Died Suddenly.

FC Pathway – A “bioweapons backdoor” that allows pathogens to bypass typical immune defenses, exploited by AlChem and DARPA, according to Webb.

Died Suddenly – A controversial documentary highlighting unusual post-vaccination deaths involving large blood clots.

NicSelect – A synthetic nicotine product developed by AlChem, possibly connected to health risks when used in high-frequency vaping.

In September 2021, Author George Webb predicted AlChem’s nicotine would be one of the key synthetic vapes mandated in the United States in 2022.

Ladapo stated these deaths were missed in the reported statistics, and the people who had died of the mysterious clotting were not admitted to a hospital for their deaths.

No hospital or imaging records exist for victims of sudden death caused by clotting featured in the documentary, “Died Suddenly”.

In September of 2021, Journalist George Webb pointed out Dr. Robert Malone’s Alchem which disqualified all-natural therapeutics for SARS-COV-2 also sold synthetic tobacco and polymerizing nanoparticles.

None other than Dr. Robert Malone of Joe Rogin fame was the Chief Medical Officer of Alchem, and Dr. Malone has collaborated closely on inhalable DARPA vaccines with Dr. Michael Callahan, who just happened to be in Wuhan during the outbreak of CoronaVirus in September or October of 2019. Dr. Malone famously also cleared the way for emergency authorization for the mRNA vaccine by declaring no know natural remedies existed for COVID-19 including Pepcid AC.

I wrote about a company called AlChem in September of 2021 associated with Dr. Robert Malone that developed synthetic tobacco and polymerizing nanoparticles, and I tied these polymerizing nanoparticles to Dr. Malone’s partnerships with national vape products distributor VaporBar and to Leidos surveillance systems.

Journalist George Webb focused on AlChem combination of synthetic tobacco vapes and nanoparticles in September of 2021. The AlChem nanoparticles have various names beginning with Nano like NanoBead above.

I postulated at the time that by pairing the synthetic tobacco with polymerizing nanoparticles, and scannable object could be created in a Leidos body scanner used in airports. The fact AlChem was a contractor for DARPA and the Department of Defense for Countermeasures against CoronaViruses also was a pointer to a DARPA connection.

DARPA Contractor AlChem develops medical countermeasures for the Department of Defense. AlChem also exploits the “backdoor” FC Pathway in cellular infection, a Gain of Function capability normally associated with military bioagents.

AlChem’s DARPA contractor status wasn’t the only thing that gave me pause. Chem exploited a “backdoor” to cell infection known as the FC pathway, a sophisticated way of attacking the immune system by going around the target cell’s receptors. I had focused on the AlChem NanoBead product which can lodge in small capillary beds of the lungs for imaging with a Leidos body scanner. But, when I saw the foot-long clots in the #DiedSuddenly documentary, my thoughts turned to another AlChem product, NanoFuse, which is more like synthetic cartilage.

NanoFuse, a synthetic cartilage, resembles the clots featured in the documentary, “Died Suddenly”.

However, until Dr. Ladapo announced the University of Florida would be conducting the inquiry into the #DiedSuddenly clots, I thought my NanoFuse hypothesis was just a hunch. When he named U of F as the fox to look into the missing chickens, I had the metadata I needed to revive the theory about AlChem.

I have looked at many other DARPA coagulation products to explain the #DiedSuddenly clots that could have been added to vaccines or vapes, but the Surgeon General zeroing in here in Gainesville told me my initial hunch about AlChem was probable correct.

Journalist George Webb has looked at many DARPA vaccines and vapes as possible sources of the #DiedSuddenly clots.

Our research group will continue to look into AlChem products like NicSelect synthetic tobacco. My initial inclination was to postulate someone vaping a hundred times a day, every day, had a better chance of creating #DiedSuddenly type clots that DARPA vaccines, but this may not be the case.

DARPA Vaccines can be doped as well with AlChem products like NanoBeads or NanoFuse. We will continue to report on this story here in Gainesville.

Journalist George Webb arrived on the scene at the University of Florida a few hours after the Surgeon General announced the #DiedSuddenly clot investigation would occur there.

I had reported on the “Bioweapons Backdoor” or the FC Pathway in September of 2021 on my last trip to Gainesville, which I dubbed “Gain Of FuntionVille”.

I have reported on the Chemical Society of Pakistan in the past, and Pakistan’s DSTO partnership with DARPA in the nanotechnology field for the Afghanistan War. The CSP Quarterly Publication is called AlChem-y, a reference to the new, novel compounds they create.