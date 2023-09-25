When I first wrote “Slaughter Pen Texas” in 2021, I was describing the area between TexMed, the only private BSL-4 lab in the world in San Antonio, Texas, and the University of Texas Medical Branch, the WHO Collaboration Center BSL-4 lab in Galveston, Texas that seemed to project the TexMed diseases to countries that needed a good CIA overthrow.

My fundamental thesis was there had to be a private BSL-4 laboratory working on the weaponization of viruses to be dropped from the air in a military situation, and the same laboratory most probably would be working on countermeasures for fast, acting, inhalable vaccines, and therapeutics.

I had have known already knew about the Texas Biomedical complex in San Antonio known as TexMed and the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston doing WHO collaboration on tropical and insect-borne diseases.

I am back in Houston researching TexMed and UTMB BSL-4 labs again along with how the Chinese Consulate here burned up all the Chinese Thousand Talents students passport and visa records in July of 2020.

There’s such an obvious trail of destruction of evidence and privatizing bioagent development to keep it outside of public disclosure, but it’s just hard not to start investigations here in Texas and keep coming back.

Journalist George Webb at the Chinese Consulate that burned documents in Houston after State Department ordered closure.

My fundamental theory since July 2020 when the US state department ordered the Chinese embassy closed has been the US state department was well aware of bringing in the Chinese 1000 talents students to vector some type of live exercise.

This is not the first time the US state department has been used to propagate a mass formation psychosis for war. Henry Kissinger has been given credit for creating the “deep state”, a cabal of insiders that carry out the wishes of elite energy investors rather than pay mind to the current occupant of the White House..

Right now, I am sitting in Charlie’s Wilson’s old Congressional District. Yes, that Charlie Wilson, of Charlie Wilson’s War Fame.

Remember when Henry Kissinger used Charlie Wilson and a rich socialite of Houston named Joanne Herring to sell the Afghanistan War with an ally named Osama Bin Laden. Kissinger actually got three wars out of Charlie Wilson’s War including Operation Cyclone, the twenty-year Afghanistan War, and the twenty-year Iraq War.

I exposed a similar scheme with the Koch Brothers here in Houston with their lawyers front company called the Beckett Fund, another CIA front company used to start CIA Wars.

No trip to Houston is complete without death. threats from these folks. This trip is no different. But I am pressing on with my reporting about TexMed, UTMB, and the roots of coronavirus here down to the Chinese students burning visas in downtown Houston.

In my oh so subtle subtle manner, I challenged other journalist to come here and cover the burning Chinese students’ visas story along with TexMed, the private BSL-4 lab, and the UTMB WHO Collaboration Center than did the training for the lab technicians in Wuhan. So far, no takers almost 2 1/2 years later.

I mean who couldn’t love the TexMed BSL-4 lab, which was started by a guy name Tom, Slick of Tom Slick Airways.

Yes, every freight airline for the Department of Defense, and the especially the Navy, needs 2500 monkeys for biological testing.

In a predictable twist of all the CIA associates of George Bush here in Houston, the obligatory plane crash while still in your 40s was the fate of Tom Slick.

The TexMed private ESL for lab is so obviously a CIA front, it sort of takes a little bit of the fun out of doing the investigation. I mean how many airlines need a super computer center to do gene discovery for biomedical research? And of course, business is booming.

And just when you thought TexMed wasn’t working with a Pentagon, Walter Reed Army Hospital for a slew of new mRNA vaccines, and working with Pfizer, you would be wrong about that.

And just when you thought TexMed wasn’t one of the key developers of coronavirus vaccines well, you’d be wrong about that too.

We have been reporting for seven years on how places like Fort Belvoir and TexMed have been using sort of IS soldiers at Fort Sam Houston and the soldiers deploying for Iraq as literal human pincushions for the virus vaccine game.

It’s interesting how Kerry Mullis, in what may be his second greatest achievement next to his Nobel prize for PCR, create the anthrax and general biological antidotes for the nearby Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio in 2009 for DARPA and the US Air Force.

Indeed, there’s a lot of reporting that has taken place here, but even more importantly, a lot more research and investigating that needs to take place here. Return here for my book, “Slaughter Pen Texas” with September 2023 updates. Thank you for your support and together with our research community, we will get to the bottom of this Cabal.

Enjoy Slaughter Pen Texas.

When I wrote “Slaughter Pen Texas”, I was doing a lot of shows with a journalism school that had been founded in Temperance Michigan named Neighborhood News Studio. I had a great amount of fun and inspiration working with the founders Aaron Adler and Andy Dybala.

We had to laugh on a daily basis on how the mainstream media had completely missed the Texas sized collaboration between the University of Texas Medical Branch, and the Wuhan lab responsible for the “lab leaks”.

Not only had the main stream media completely missed the fact that UTMB did the training for the Wuhan lab in the area of leak training and prevention, we had gone to the detail level in 2021 of naming exactly the people who did the training, including the ever present and ubiquitous Virginia Benassi.

We had to keep chuckling over this egregious Blindspot and the mainstream media, even after our round the clock reporting, day after day, with new details of the extensive relationship between UTMB and the Wuhan lab.

We even lampooned the Netflix docudrama series “Hot Zone” because the producers couldn’t figure out where the Texas lab was that had the thousands of monkeys. We even ran down the nephew of the star of “Hot Zone” working at the UTMB lab.

Yet everywhere you looked, there were obvious signs of destruction of evidence, sure signs that a story was being covered up. However, the main stream media, and even the alternative media was rendered deaf, dumb and blind to these obvious story leads.

Vaccines were developed at the TexMed and UTMB labs, and the corresponding viruses that would drive the sales of those vaccines were breaking out, only a few months after the development of the vaccine. The virus vaccine game was writ large for anyone to see yet the media seem completely blind to the phenomenon.

We only hope that Neighborhood news to continue to pound home the evidence on a daily basis, in hopes, that eventually some news outlet would notice. To our grave disappointment we got nothing but crickets to one of the most important stories in world history.

We had already plowed the ground in 2020 with extensive research that pointed to the WHO collaboration centers around the world in bid rigging for something called DARPA ADEPT, which we came to know later as mRNA vaccines.

We had laid it all out in March 2020 for CNN, Forbes, 60 Minutes the associated press, Reuters, and many other news outlets and recorded conversations in interviews. Of course the main stream media was tasked with the false narratives of the bat to the pangolin to the human, animal origin of coronavirus.

Yet with just 12 researchers over an 18 day span, we had demolished the bat to pangolin to human theory, and we uncovered the bid-rigging for DARPA ADEPT.

We are identified the key individuals at the Wellcome Trust, we had identified the key people at the WHO SAGE committee, and we highlighted how the same people were in charge of the training for the Wuhan lab at UTMB!

Of course, we received only derision and reversed conspiracy theories from CNN and 60 Minutes that somehow we wished harm on the Armed Diplomatic Security Services people reporting to the highest levels of NATO Intelligence at the Wuhan military games in October 2019.

Despite all the subsequent mass formation, psychosis operations conducted by the US state department and the US Department of homeland security, these reverse conspiracy theories from CNN and 60 minutes persist to this day.

Where we chose to quote official foreign ministry of China, CNN chose to “mystery comments left on random YouTube videos.

Where we did real reporting about artifacts of certain genetic engineering in the coronavirus from Nobel prize winners, like David Baltimore, outlets like CNN and Reuters chose to do “I told you so”, and “I heard it through the grapevine” reporting from social media.

Where our group went to the actual locations of Fort Detrick and Fort Belvoir, over a period of years, CNN shows to film, random suburban windows from locations that had nothing to do with the coronavirus. Where we reported on real NATO courier and Pentagon programs for transporting blood and deadly pathogens, CNN chose to film a couple chopping vegetables.

Where we went on site, where the vaccines were actually being made with a long history of vaccine injury for US soldiers, CNN, Forbes, and Reuters chose to quote their talking Heads panel, discussion groups, and rarely if ever consulting their own in-house medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, who has not even a virologist.

A total team of nine people at CNN never visited Fort Detrick, never visited Fort Belvoir, never visited Fort Belvoir community Hospital, never visited Emergent Biosolutions in Michigan, never visited Emergent Biosolutions in Maryland, never visited any of the BSL labs in Texas, and never interviewed any reporters who had covered the NATO courier blood pathogens Transport program. I had done all of these things multiple times interviewing local people that each location over a period of years before I ever covered the coronavirus story.

And yet CNN and 60 minutes went into a self congratulatory spin cycles that truly challenge even the most sycophantic ,echo chambers of banana republic governments news outlets.

The four years of hard work and preparation to be completely versed in the topics of the virus vaccine game had been conducted by citizen, journalists, not by the major news outlets, who are completely unprepared to cover the coronavirus story.

Instead of congratulating our citizen journalist group and collaborating with us to potentially remove themselves from the miasma of ignorance and uninformed reporting, the media outlets chose to fake it through pedantic, opinion-based, table-pounding journalism that would’ve made Nikita Khrushchev proud.

So much for our last best hopes for modern media. Through this struggle, strife, and saga, it became obvious that we needed to take media into our own hands if we were going to have any chance whatsoever of destroying the false narratives and Sandcastles in the air that these media outlets were being paid so handsomely to create.

George Webb has focused on rare virus outbreaks on US Naval Aircraft Carriers such as H1N1 and H5N1. Webb’s investigations led to Ambassador Harry Harris, a Navy Admiral with a background in biowarfare in the US Seventh Fleet in the Pacific Ocean. Harris was involved in the covert shipment of unauthorized COVID test kits from Korea to Johns Hopkins University in March of 2020 using an MQ-9 Reaper drone without approval from the White House.

Over the last seven years, I have had several reasons to believe that Navy Corpsmen have tried to blow the whistle on illegal bioweapon activities with the US Navy.

My initial inquiries into the Columbus area with the Battelle bioagents lab started with an inquiry in another Russian export from the Cold War, highly enriched uranium. I thought I had a whistleblower, whom I called Deep Uranium, who could corroborate the stories I was hearing from Piketon, Ohio. The Piketon, Ohio workers at the US uranium reservation said the old Soviet Russian uranium was never getting to Piketon, Ohio. Deep Uranium said he had proof of where the old Soviet uranium was being diverted.