I wrote “Schwab Me No More” in the summer of 2021 about how close Schwab’s “Great Reset” was really the “Great Health Reset”, ushering in a new world of AI hospitals, AI doctors, and AI nurses.

I’ve also written several books on how the Erasmus lab was the model lab and medical center for this artificial intelligence automation including developing each new, successive round of vaccines for medical testing, especially in the area of aerosolized vaccines.

Klaus Schwabs father and Klaus had been given the task of recovering all of the remnants of the Nazi bioweapons programs by none other than Henry Kissinger, and then revamping it into a slow motion method of social control.

Kissinger originally wrote the whitepaper on using vaccination as “an instrument of foreign policy” in 1971, but this paper is now attributed to Peter Hotez.

Despite denials from Deep State media naysayers, Kissinger did in fact write the whitepaper to enable his achievement for population control outline in National Security Memo 200 - NSM200.

Vaccines would create a world of haves and have-nots, with the “haves” being socially moldable, compliant subjects of the State, and the have-nots becoming the new test subjects for aerosolized vaccines.

I have written about how the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam has recapitulated the old Nazi gas chambers, this time for vets used in hospitals with Remdesivir and other drugs that cause rapid mutations.

The “Nazi shower” gas chambers would just become the hospital, government building, and sports arena air filtration systems in the world with the Great Health Reset”.

Klaus Schwab wrote the “Great Reset” to introduce artificial intelligence into the most personal, interactive relationship, most people have with their doctor. Schwab extended the use of artificial intelligence to robotic doctors, robotic nurses and robotic, AI driven hospitals. each and every hospital patient thus becomes a wealth of new information through robotic sampling and control, regardless of the final outcome for the patient.

Robotic control of hospitals is just the last step in an overall scheme to decompose the political opposition in any country, and use the Have Nots for medical experimentation. This “decomposition” technique was perfected by the Nazi Abwehr (intelligence) veterans who were placed into the East German security services after World War II in an organization known as Stasi. The word for this decomposition technique is called Zersetzung, and I actually went to Berlin to visit the old Stasi headquarters over a decade ago to research this.

In 2021, I compared Klaus Schwab’s Great Health Reset to a form of medical Zersetzung, revamping the Nazi German prison camp medical experiments and the experiences of the Stasi with their Satsang between the periods 1946 and 1989 to a disguised form of social control and experimentation.

I have written extensively about how Klaus Schwab uses the Erasmus Lab as his model AI hospital for these gain of function experiments, and to push his artificial intelligence agenda for robotic doctors, robotic nurses, and AI driven Dr. decisions.

I’ve also discussed the use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, and this was made clear by Bob Malone, and the DOMANE program with DARPA.

I have discussed how Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab have used Royal Dutch Shell as the investment vehicle for these programs at the Erasmus Lab through the Royal Dutch family diplomatic immunity. The business planning for the remnants of this community meets frequently at events like Bilderberg which has close ties to the Royal Dutch family through Prince Bernhard.

By slowly decomposing the enemy political opposition, removing job opportunities from a certain class of individuals, limiting educational opportunities and creating various health crises to forward experimental vaccines, a sort of Auschwitz in place could be achieved, where there would be no need for cattle car trains and bad publicity.

This slow form of decomposing your political opposition is known in German, as zersetzung, was simply moved to the healthcare, setting from the medical experimental laboratories, where they had been before. when travel became available back to Germany in 2022 I actually visited the trail. We’re close Schwab’s father help Nazis escape from the bio agents program of the Nazi medical experimentation camps.

I tracked down all the programs for infectious disease especially including Marburg for Ebola and Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever and even suspected equine bioagent programs in Mulhouse, Switzerland. I interviewed a PhD at the lab inand was able to access a lot of historical information in Mulhouse.

I will post a ChatGPT summary of the book here, but I am at the length of my email that I’m allowed to send out on Substack. Thanks very much for your support in this endeavor to solve this “Great Health Reset”.

In my previous book I talked about Donald Barr and William Barr his son using names from a graveyard outside Philadelphia to get Nazi Paperclip scientists into US Biodefense Labs.

Here is a ChatGPT, summary of the book.

Enjoy Schwab Me No More.

Chapter One

The Nazi Upbringing Of Klaus Schwab

Klaus Schwab’s Nazi upbringing cannot be denied. His father certainly was Hitler’s most model defense contractor at Escher Wyss. The question remains how much was the father like the son. Well, Klaus Schwab certainly followed in his father’s footsteps at Escher Wyss.

Escher Wyss does seem to have a long history of providing turbines to the nuclear power industry, Escher Wyss has been close to atomic bomb projects.

Probably the best known project is the famed “heavy water” plant in Norway that the German’s were relying on to develop an atomic bomb.

Norway’s Vemork Heavy Water Plant Was Successfully Attacked In World War II To Prevent Germany From Developing An Atomic Bomb.

The Norwegian Heavy Water Site Used five 6 Megawatt Escher Wyss Turbines.

The Vemork Norwegian Heavy Water Plant Originally Performed Electrolysis For The Production Of Hydrogen Gas With The Haber Process.

Escher Wyss executives, like Klaus Schwab’s father, would certainly have knowledge of where these installations were located around the world from these installations.

Escher Wyss Turbines At Vemork Heavy Water Plant.

During the fleeing of Nazi intelligence officers and scientists after the War, many migrated to southern Bavaria near the Swiss border, staying in castles enclaves in preparation for a fast exodus over the Swiss border.

Eugen Schwab, Klaus Schwab’s father, would certainly be a possible waypoint in Zurich for Nazis High Command on the run.

Both Of The Two Main Nazi Ratlines Go Through Switzerland With Klaus Schwab’s Father’s Zurich Being Common To Both Ratlines As The Entry Way To The St. Gotthard Pass.

Most Nazis Fleeing To Spain And South American Used The St. Gotthard Pass Route Throuch Klaus Schwab’s Father’s Zurich.

Of course, Zurich is another likely stop on the Nazi escape routes for another reason. Zurich is the banking center of Switzerland, famous for their anonymous, numbered only accounts.

St. Gotthard Pass Is The Only Practical Escape Route For Non-Mountaineering Nazis To Get To Their “Southern Route”.

I had a chance to visit these places in the Summer of 1982 when I played semi-professional basketball in Switzerland. My opinion is that even a trained athlete has a challenge going over these passes in Summer, and the trek would be almost unthinkable in Winter.

Many Nazis medical doctor escapees wrre given Red Cross passports or posts woth the Catholic Church. l showed connections to the Club of Rome, being a sort of reunion of these escapees, along with other think tank writers, and commenters to engineer a new dominance in Europe, from the ashes of the Third Reich.

In Phillipe Sand’s book about fleeing Nazi Otto Wachter, he describes the Austrian Nazi ratline route.

Nazi Excape Routes Through The Swiss And Austrian Alps Are Recognized By Historians As The Gateway To Argentina And Other South American Settlement Locations.

So there is some evidence to suggest that Klaus Schwab’s Father could have played a role in the Nazi Ratlines, providing overseas cover with a job, money, lodging, etc. In the next chapter, we will dig a bit deeper.

Gerard Steinacher has also written an excellent book on Nazi ratlines and one Bishop Hudal and the use of Red Cross passports as a key ruse to passage Nazis to South America.

Bishop Hudal Of The Vatican Was Instrumental In Getting Nazis Red Cross Passports.

Chapter Two

The Schwab Nazi-South African Conections

Many Internet Commenters Have Accused Klaus Schwab’s Father Of Trying To Get A Nuclear Weapon To The Old Apartheid Government Of South Africa.

Many Internet Commenters Accuse Klaus Schwab Himself Of Involvement With Getting South Africa A Nuclear Weapon.

Most of these claims seem to be sourced from a John Vedmore article published in February of 2020 Unlimited Hangout magazine about Klaus Schwab.

Johnny Vendmore Wrote An Article About Klaus Schwab’s Family Ties To The South African Nuclear Program.

In the article Schwab Family Values, Vedmore does appear to have his facts correct.

Klaus Schwab’s Company Does Appear To Have Aided The Apatheid Government Of South Africa For Obtaining A Nuclear Weapon.

Johnny Vendome echoes my previous comments in this book about the extremely close relationship between Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab from Schwab’s days as a Havard student of Kissinger’s.

Johnny Vedmorr Of “The Unlimited Hangout” Also Points Out Henry Kissinger’s Close Connection With Klaus Schwab”

Klaus Schwab’s Escher Wyss company began a merger in 1966 which was completed in 1968 with Sulzer Limited, which is the source claims of transferring technology to Apartheid South Africa for their nuclear ambitions. Indeed, Sulzer was also a Nazi contractor like Escher Wyss.

Sulzer Ltd. Was Also A Nazi Contractor Like Thyssen and Escher Wyss.

As you can see, Sulzer admits the sensitive material was shipped to South Africa, but blames it on an unnamed subsidiary. According to a 2014 presentation to the US Department of Energy, Sulzer Escher Wyss is still in the nuclear business more than ever, especially the small nuclear reactors that have been so much a part of my investigations in the last five years.

Sulzer Escher Wyss Presentation To The US Department Of Eneergy In 2014 For Small, Modular Reactors.

So for the purposes of clarity, it does indeed appear the internet claims about Klaus Schwab being directly involved with the transfer of illegal nuclear technology to South Africa.

In the next chapter, we will look into the claims accused Mossad agent Marc Rich facilitated these transactions, and Klaus Schwab’s other pandemic predictions other than COVID-19 including a cyber hacking pandemic.

In Addition To Predicting A Worldwide Pandemic For COVID-19, Klaus Schwab Is Also Predicting A Worldwide Cyber Attack.

Many believe Schwab’s announcement so soon before the Colonial Pipeline hack reminded them of his participation with Bill Gates In Event 201 predicting a worldwide pandemic with CoronaVirus and then issuing his book “The Great Reset”.

Journalist George Webb Believes The Malicious Pipeline Hacking Software Was Placed By The Fancy Bear Hacking Group Associated With Dmitri Alperovich In Centreville, Louisiana In The Summer Of 2014.

END NOTES

Host George Webb Interviews David Icke About Klaus Schwab And CoronaVirus May 2010

By George Webb

By George Webb

May 2021