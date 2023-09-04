Most researchers into the JFK assassination ask why there is so much activity of Lee Harvey Oswald in the assassination conspiracy and the cities of Dallas and New Orleans. Jack Ruby, a Chicago outfit operator, owns nightclubs in both towns, and mob boss Carlos Marcello rules both cities with an iron hand.

The simple answer is that the oil money of the Dallas Petroleum Club funded the covert actions and training camps in New Orleans, including one Lee Harvey Oswald.

Oswald bounces back and forth between the Big D and the Big Easy, George De Mohrenschildt, and many others in the Russian/Ukrainian mafia and oil business.

De Mohrenschildt’s father ran the Baku oil fields for the last Czar Nichols in Russia, so it is no surprise he was put in charge of recruiting snipers like Oswald to retake oil fields abroad with Dallas oil money like Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

And we quickly get down to specifics with the actual CIA programs put in place in 1961 to 1963 to train CIA snipers at Lacome training base with an Operation called Mongoose.

What CIA operation used the Dallas oil money for CIA sniper training in Louisiana? My answer is always one word - Mongoose. Mongoose combine bringing in snipers to Louisiana with Nazi scientists to effectuate biological warfare on Cuba as well.

The CIA’s Operation Mongoose was their idea of an improved version of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, hopefully with a better result in 1962 than the Bay of Pigs failure in April 1961.

Included in the wider purview of Operation Mongoose were biological weapons to be sprayed on Cuban crops and livestock to cut food supply to the Cuban Armed Forces.

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/10/27/560352638/jfk-documents-highlight-talks-on-clandestine-anti-cuba-ops#:~:text=Operation%20Mongoose%20aimed%20to%20destabilize%20Cuba.%20Ideas,propaganda%20leaflets%20to%20using%20biological%20agents%20to

Quite simply, spraying Cuban sugar cane fields from planes leaving from Dallas would have required another six hours of air travel in missions than if flights left from New Orleans while still being under the control of mafioso Carlos Marcello. Also, Cuban mission flights from New Orleans for airdrops of weapons and ammunition could not be detected by overland flights from inland-based US Air Force bases like those located around Dallas. US Air Force support could come from Florida, but any use of bioagents would have to come from Marcello's mafia-financed planes.

This simple geographic fact explains why David Ferrie, Lee Harvey Oswald, and Jack Ruby were all stationed in New Orleans and intersected with Texas. Harold Byrd’s Texas School Book Depository (a weapons depository) and Cabell’s Civil Air Patrol had to be in New Orleans for the shorter Cuba mission round trips, with David Ferrie recruiting and training a legion of pilots like young Oswald.

Author George Webb is in Dallas at Dealey Plaza at Harold Byrd’s Texas School Book Depository.

I went to New Orleans 2 1/2 years ago to write a story about a July 1963 FBI raid of a CIA insurgent training base outside of New Orleans at Lake Pontchartrain. I just went back through the swamp to the CIA mercenary training base of 1962-1963 on Lake Ponchartrain, very close to Chad Roy’s Tulane Primate Center, which was supposedly established in 1964. (I believe the site was established covertly two years earlier for testing biological agents).

After visiting the layout of the base and the facts of the Summer of 1963 Lacome raid, I became convinced the FBI was shutting down an illegal biological agent testing program on the city of Havana as a part of Edward Lansdale Task 33, possibly using an intelligence brigade in Dallas called the 488th, led by Jack Crichton.

A key figure in the Lacome Raid was an FBI agent named Charles W. Lyons, who worked for President John F. Kennedy and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy’s Cuba Working Group. Lyons worked closely at the FBI with the father of my longtime research collaborator, John OLoughlin.

The Cuba Working Group had been assigned to monitor the CIA’s activities in gun running to mercenary groups in Central America being staged for a possible second invasion of Cuba by the CIA. Ostensibly, the CIA would help the mafia reestablish drug running and casinos in Cuba under the Helliwell Plan.

I believe Lee Harvey Oswald’s activities here in New Orleans were being closely monitored by the FBI and especially Charles W. Lyons upon his return from the Soviet Union. I also believe Charles W. Lyons and the Cuba Working Group were poised to launch a conventional invasion of Cuba in the Summer of 1962. The CIA, on the other hand, wanted a mafia-backed coup in Cuba to reestablish the Helliwell of drug running and casino operations for money laundering.

In charting Oswald‘s activities back in the Soviet union, it seemed like Oswald was being employed in a clever ruse to convince John F Kennedy that missile systems had been deployed in Cuba to forestall a conventional invasion of Cuba in the Summer of 1962. Here is a short video I made about Charles W. Lyons that summarizes his involvemnet with very high profile, Cold War espionage cases.

Charles W. Lyons had also been involved in the “Lost H-Bomb Folder” case in Washington, DC at a time when a fellow researcher’s father had worked at the FBI Headquarters in DC in Russian Counter-Intelligence called Division Five. Division Five had conducted the FBI Raid on the illegal CIA training base on Lake Pontrachain at Lacombe in July of 1963. In effect, the FBI was breaking up a CIA Operation called Operation Mongoose.

Charles W. Lyons was already involved in nuclear chasing down Russian nuclear espionage with the “Missing H-Bomb Folder” case and the Scarbeck case in Poland.

But Charles W. Lyons also work bioespionage, and that’s where I traced him to Layfayette Square in New Orleans investing the CIA’s Operation Mongoose using bioagents ostensibly to dust Cuba and but in reality spray Central and South American countries

I went to Lafayette Square in New Orleans recently to tell the full story of Operation Mongoose that the Oliver Stone movie JFK didn’t quite get to. Here are two short summary videos of all the intrigue going on with Operation Mongoose on Lafayette Square.

What I found also was a CIA program to weaponize mosquitoes to spread biological disease in Cuba at the Tulane Medical Center and at the covert Tulane Primate Center across Lake Pontchartrain.

I have written extensively about a mosquito borne weaponization of bioagents in 2009 in Wuhan, China via a WHO NATO operative named Virginia Benassi.

I have made the point many times before that the real purpose of Oswald and his associates in New Orleans was to vector weapons into Central America and South America for Hitler’s banker, Halmar Schacht, and Hitler’s assassin Otto Skorzeny.

The close friend of Clay Shaw, who was indicted by prosecutor Jim Garrison, was very close friends with Halmar Schacht and assassin Otto Skorzeny. Skorzeny was the son-in-law of Halmar Achacht, and he ran an assassination team out of New Orleans as well as a weapons shipping operation with Clay Shaw. I took the liberty of naming the street car that runs down Saint Charles Street in front of the CIA, FBI, and ONI (Office of Naval intelligence),a streetcar named Schacht, to commemorate the transportation, business of weapons that Schacht did with all three agencies.

Since we have a mosquito borne illness is breaking out in the unlikeliest places of Paris and the northern Lombardy section of Italy with dengue fever, I thought it might be a good time to revisit the New Orleans swamp and the bioweapons intrigue surrounding Lee Harvey Oswald.

Paris is fumigated for the first time over fears tiger mosquitoes could spread dengue in the city



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12471275/Paris-fumigated-time-fears-tiger-mosquitoes-spread-dengue-city.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12471275/amp/Paris-fumigated-time-fears-tiger-mosquitoes-spread-

This Labor Day weekend, with the puddles accumulating from storms and mosquito outbreaks of dengue and malaria in Florida and potentially other states like Texas and California, it might be a fun trip back in the time machine to look at where the CIA program actually started in North America. For me, my research started with the Lacomb CIA training base in Louisiana, where reputedly Lee Harvey Oswald trained and supplied weapons with the CIA’s David Ferry.

“From Oswald In New Orleans” by George Webb - Lake Pontchartrain Raid - August 1st, 1963

I had come across information that President John F. Kennedy may have believed that CIA was preparing and overthrow of Cuba secretly outside the scope of his approval at the Lacombe, Louisiana training base. The CIA operation was known as Operation Mongoose, and it covered a wide array of military options to overthrow Cuba including bioagents with mosquitoes being dropped from the sky.

Operation Mongoose - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Mongoose

I had a chance to visit the training camp location at Lake Pontchartrain several times, in my research definitely indicates that Cuban exiles were being trained here to overthrow Castro in Cuba in 1962 and 1963. The thing I didn’t expect to find was a Rockefeller Yerkes monkey lab not far away that has a long history of being involved with the testing of biological weapons. This started me on a national tour of sorts to all the Rockefeller Yerkes monkey labs, but this facility at Lake Pontchartrain was certainly the first.

I quickly became aware of the CIA’s extensive research and development of bioagents in the planning of the overthrow of Cuba at this lab, and I became aware of a CIA base in Florida at a base called JMWAVE near Miami that was also involved in the weaponizing the bioagents to be vectored by the mosquitoes.

President Kennedy seem to be aware of all the CIA operations at the Miami location, but he had been shut out of being informed about the New Orleans training base. Hence it is thought that Kennedy ordered the raid on the Lacombe, Louisiana training base.

I had a chance to follow up on this research by visiting the CIA operational headquarters of Operation Mongoose at JMWAVE near Miami after my New Orleans trip. I was actually given a tour of sorts by one of the CIA officers that was stationed there during that time.

The research at the monkey labs is rather gruesome to recount. Calculations were being made as to what the lethal dose was for a bioweapon abbreviated as LD50.

Many accusations have been made in Haiti that human testing also occurred with mosquito vectored BioAgents since it’s very difficult to re-create the actual battlefield conditions in a laboratory. I did a lot of work on this topic in 2016 and 2017 and I will be publishing the book I wrote on that topic at a later time.

I’m at the limit that I can send an email on Substack so check back here for the complete book of “Oswald In New Orleans”.

Thank you very much for your support.

We retraced the steps of Oswald Civil Air Patrol in the bayou, alligators an all. Thanks to all the researchers who came to New Orleans on all three of my trips there for this story.

NOTES

The operational reason that the CIA might have created a scare in President John F. Kennedy about the Cuban missile crisis in October of 1962 was to expand the scope of warfare options from kinetic warfare to include bioweapons options, including mosquito vectored disease. The potential reason the mongoose was chosen for the operational name of Operation Mongoose is the mongoose’s muscle receptors for poisons like the cobra venom toxin are slightly altered, making the mongoose impervious to the poison.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1995-11-27-me-7813-story.html

Enjoy “Oswald In New Orleans”.

©. George Webb, March 2021

George Webb is an investigative journalist who covered the DNC leaks to Wikileaks in 2016 through the January 6th, 2021 Capitol PsyOp and subsequent shutdown. He has written fourteen bestselling books on Amazon since his YouTube channel of 105,000 subscribers was shut down in May 2020.

Despite sacrificing his only source of Patreon income in February of 2021 on an ethical journalism question about the natural source of the CoronaVirus, Webb has continued his reporting non-stop. Webb’s Twitter was hacked in the same month by New York-based hackers, with 60,000 followers’ contacts destroyed. CNN and 60 Minutes have also targeted Webb for not bowing to the Trump Russia narrative and reporting on the ethically questionable Erasmus Lab as a source of the CoronaVirus.

George Webb

1671 Sterns Road

Temperance, Michigan

www.nnhour.com

When does a patsy realize he is a patsy?

©. George Webb, March 2021

Authors note – I am in the process of screenshot Ing the book which will include additional chapters later. The Amazon format the book was originally written in his proprietary, and will not allow images to be extracted easily.

George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.