UPDATE - November 12th, 2023. After six and a half years of withholding this information, my former news producer has release key photographs that verify what you are about to read here on the topic of “Deep Blackberry”, a long time Biden adviser that provided me an encrypted Senate Blackberry.

I equate being shown this US Senate Blackberry with being shown the Rosetta Stone for navigating covert deals in Washington, DC.

Here is Deep Blackberry. My former news producer has decided to still obscure his face.

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges but investigators missed the most important evidence of all, the smoking Blackberrys from the Biden family that we reported on with physical evidence in May 2017. Federal investigators missed the fake Blackberry addresses too, like auks@att.blackberry.net for Joe Biden in the thousands of messages between Hunter Biden and then Vice President, Joe Biden.

With Hillary going to the White House yesterday to visit Jill Biden, it seems Hillary is reminding Jill and Joe that all the State Department Blackberrys were not destroyed with a hammer - including Joe’s Blackberry and Hunter’s Blackberry.

So I thought I would revisit my 2020 book about the Biden Blackberrys , Biden Brotherhood, and just how the State Department Blackberrys ended up in the hands of Hunter in places like China, Kazakhstan, Romania and Monaco in the first place.

I am still the only journalist to priduce physical evidence of the encrypted Blackberrys ised in the senate, but I also have identified not one, but two fact witnesses and along list of witnesses that can be subpoened.

Here is a reprint from that book in 2020 after Tony Bobulinski produce the Biden BlackBerrys at the Presidential second debate, removing all doubt, for all time that the Bidens used the encrypted BlackBerrys for all their covert communications. Finally, the main stream media is covering the story after I broke the Biden’s Blackberry story in May 2017.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-we-know-about-hunter-bidens-dealings-in-china-11570181403

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/hunter-biden-aide-invested-chinese-company-communist-party.amp

So here is the Biden Brotherhood that I wrote in 2020. I have provided updates in italics along the way. Enjoy.

Any doubt of my 2017 reporting about the Biden family encrypted Blackberrys used for covert communications was completely removed by ex-navy intelligence Officer Tony Bobulinski at the second presidential debates in 2020.

Apco was one of the CIA front organizations used by the Bidens to do transactions on the behalf of Burisma and the China general nuclear group - CGN.

The reference to Kolo is referring to Igor Kolomoisky, who brokers uranium and bioagents to China and other nations that want to kick start their nuclear or bioagents weapons programs on the basis of kicking back cash to the Democratic national committee (DNC).

The Bidens have a long history of financial miss deeds, including buying a company called Paradigm that was actually started by the son-in-law of Reverend Moon. The Bidens turn paradigm into a union money, laundering slush fund for Joe Biden’s Vice presidential run.

The financial miss deeds follow a long pattern of Joe Biden putting his sons into jobs for entities which were served out political favors during his Senate days in Delaware. Joe’s connections with the unions made him a favorite with the DNC and the likes of Anthony Weiner humor, Abedin, Hillary, Clinton, and John podesta in the early days of the honeymoon period the two clans - the Bidens in the Clintons.

I will note here that I sue the DNC for the records to these Biden blackberries which included other recipients like Anthony Weiner Huma Aberdeen, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, and a whole slew of DNC insiders. Today in September 2023, the Biden White House is still full of all of the Hillary State department holdovers from the overthrows in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine with Victoria Nuland and Tony Blinken, just being two of the cast of characters.

I honestly thinkthat I conducted the most extensive search possible for all of the meta-data leading to the US State department, Hillary Clinton BlackBerrys with all of the recipients in the encrypted Blackberry network on Capitol Hill.

Now Whistleblower Devon Archer is coming forward as predicted with Bevan Cooney waiting in the wings, to topple Joe Biden and blame Libya, Syria and Ukraine on the Bidens instead of where the blame belongs, with Hillary Clinton.

On the subject of my May 2017 reporting, and the books I wrote on that subject, that were dismissed as conspiracy theory are now the regular news fare every evening on outlets like Breibart and Fox News. Fox anchors conduct breathless retellings of how Hunter and Joe used encrypted Blackberry’s to conduct their covert business with China.

I reported on many of these topics so long ago that I forgot the details till I went to my archives. I’m at the limit that I can send an email, but I will reproduce the rest of the Biden Brotherhood here so check back after you receive this email.

Thank you for all of your support and supporting citizen journalism.

I detailed many of these Biden Blackberry details in my first book in 2019, which was called “Awan Minutes To Midnight” about the possibility of a lockdown or in medical martial law, using bioagents in a program called MAVNI, Military assets vitally needed in case of insurrection.

You can clearly see from this 2018 presentation that I fully expected the US State department’s program called Operation Blackjack to conduct this medical martial law or Lockdown.

I repeated the key themes of this book in many updates and republishings, emphasizing that the encrypted blackberries were always the telltale that could predict where covert action would occur, primarily in the areas a bioagents and nuclear transfers.

Unfortunately, people who fancy themselves as YouTube investigators decided to pixelate the all-important Senate Sergeant of Arms tracking code( a label used in the Senate in the sergeant of arms), undermining the credibility of my May 2017 reporting.

As I predicted, the 4th psychological operations group from Fort Bragg arranged to have Ukrainian mercenaries go into the Senate sergeant of arms rooms on January 6 and to confiscate blackberries and laptops, removing all evidence of Ukraine, Libya, Syria Sudan, and many other overthrows that were run out of that office.

I also had a whistleblower at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency telling me that “Whistleblower Nate Cain” had an FBI Top Secret Clearance as a courier for nukes and bios from Kazakstan in the Old Soviet Union, and that is where his operative Felix Sater was sourcing the bios and nukes to be brokered around the world for the Clinton Foundation.

As always in my reporting from the very first days of 2016, I named exact names, exact emails and exact contacts for each overthrow, including Libya, Syria, and Ukraine. At the time I predicted Sudan, splitting into South Sudan, but that overthrow had not occurred yet.

I traced a key organization, known as the OSCE, the diplomatic arm of NATO, as having given encrypted blackberries with military strength, encryption, to the Kosovo, liberation army generals to help them avoid NATO airstrikes. I correctly said that Beau Biden was the key person that provided these blackberries for the KLA generals. I even noted that Beau Biden‘s real name is Joseph Biden as well and many thought that the Joseph Biden signature on the orders was actually the orders were from vice president Joseph Biden.

I had covered in detail how independent weapons brokers were used, like Mark Turi, to hide the weapons being sent to Libya through an operation called “Zero Footprint”.

I detailed how general David Petraeus who at that time was the head of the CIA, had a seven country topple plan, called project odyssey that included Libya, Syria, Sudan, and Ukraine

I also detailed how CIA cut out organizations like DynCorp and DynPort were used to create plausible deniability around the use of bioagents, such as SARS and MERS.

The role of then Vice-President Biden’s son, Beau Biden, in Kosovo is almost completely unknown.

I endeavored to tell the story about Beau Biden in Kosovo with pictures so that the American public could be refreshed on the Biden family involvement there.

I emphasized the critical link to getting the OSCE Blackberrys from the state department to begin the Bidens two decades of acting as a proxy for the Central intelligence Agency.

In the summer of 2022 when the Covid restrictions were lifted, I travel to most of the battle sites from the NATO wars of the late 90s including Kosovo. Everything I saw everyone interview convinced me that my reporting from 2018 2019 and 2020 was spot on.

We predicted that eventually, Hillary would pull the rug out on Joe Biden, and supplant herself as the Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, using the covert blackberries as the key evidence to ensure his removal and impeachment.

This is yet another prediction that has materialized from the original Biden Brotherhood book that begin in 2018.

We will closely follow the impeachment proceedings as things develop.