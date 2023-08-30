I wrote the book “Corona Road Show” in 2021 mainly because the news group I was working with in Michigan and Ohio was knocked off YouTube more than twenty five times.

Our Corona Road Show took us to all the DARPA Gain of Function Labs in the US in additions to the US National bioagent labs. Here I am at Ralph Baric’s Lab in Chapel Hill in North Carolina, the site of the recent NanoWire murder in Baric’s lab.

Recently, a WuhanUniversity grad student killed his Chinese professor at this lab at UNC. We also went to the Cold War weapons lab in Ohio that had been coverted over to bioagents from just uranium enrichment in Piketon, Ohio.

Founder of Neighborhood News, Aaron Adler and Andy Dybala asked me to join them in Ohio and Michigan, chasing down the places where the long history of military viruses and vaccines started, long before the Kalamazoo, Michigan Pfizer plant was producing the COVID vaccine.

Aaron Adler donated his 2010 dodge van for me to crisscross all over the country reporting on companies like Emergent Biosolutions and the anthrax vaccine. From Lansing, Michigan, Emergent had pumped anthrax vaccines into soldiers arms over six shots course before 9/11, and after 9/11, all firat responders and teachers got the anthrax vaccine too.

Aaron was especially focused on DARPA and their investments in tobacco based vaccines with Fraunhofer and Bob Malone. We conducted several “DARPA” news gathering charrettes in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the Virginia just on this “vape vector” for vaccines topic.

I travelled with my producer, Andy Dybala usually, but Aaron was able to break away for the “campground charrettes” where his four kids could have the time of their lives while the grown ups talked “news”.

Aaron managed a team of contributors from all over the United States back at the mother ship studios in Temperance, Michigan.

We also set up a very efficient printing press setup for banned authors in Temperance. I was able to publish seven “phone book” sized books over over three hundred pages each, some thing I could not afford to do on Amazon for a reasonable price. Amazon headband me after I had sold 80,000 bucks and had 22 best sellers, so the printing press was a godsend.

People came from all over the country to help print books, buy paper and ink for the “printing presses” (LaserJets), and we learned how to bind the books together.

We always staged our news gathering charrettes as close to the story as possible in hopes of getting local whistleblowers to come out and contribute to the effort.

We prided ourselves on always providing the audience with the important information that big media was suppressing.

We are still going strong with our most recent news gathering charrette is Albion, Michigan, not far from the Pfizer Kalamazoo plant.

Some go hiking. Have gone to many of the Pfizer plants to hold charrettes. So here is a Chat GPT summary of the 172 page book. I need to move it over manually from Kindle’s proprietary format,

Enjoy Corona Road Show.

Our Corona group investigated the odd connection of Carter Page working for Omar Awan in the US House of Representatives. Omar Awan, one was in charge of encrypted devices, and a very cryptic title of chief of strategy. We had traced encrypted BlackBerry devices to overthrows in Libya and Syria and Ukraine. Carter Page lived at home in San Diego on by long time CIA chieftain Duane Clarridge, ex-CIA chief John Brennan lived close by.

We had chased the early breakouts of coronavirus in China to an area up river from Wuhan in a city called Chengdu. We traced the world police and fire games being by blackwater there and by a Dutch police minister in June 2019.

We also traced early breakouts of coronavirus to northern Italy in the summer of 2019. The University of Siena blood tests had about 16% of the students infected with coronavirus in September 2019.

The corona roadshow news team had drawn attention to the very odd building of five large hospitals in Wuhan for the Wuhan military games in October 2019, seemingly for telling the breakout of coronavirus at the games or a like nano particle for some sort of state department, live exercise.

About a third of the participants of the military teams at the 2019 Wuhan military games got sick, yet no efforts were made to draw blood samples and publish the cause of this mysterious disease that swept through the Olympic Village.

We repeatedly looked into previous military games, where it appeared that breakouts occurred and military virus and vaccine testing seem to be going on.

Our corona Road show team made many trips to Frederick Maryland and Fort Detrick to look at the comings and goings of a front company involved in the possible transportation of bioagents call Transport logistics run by a former CIA officer, Mark Lambert.

Our news team repeatedly focused in on DARPA, the advanced research projects agency for the department of defense, looking at their developments of technologies and gain of function for viruses, and for battlefield countermeasures with mRNA vaccines.

DARPA had a “destroyer of worlds” sculpture at their offices by the Potomac right adjacent to Mike Flynn’s Flynn Intel group, who famously had one member say “we are a private DARPA”.

Our news group looked into the use of bioagents in the Arab spring overthrows, including Libya in 2011, Syria in 2012, and Ukraine in 2014. Again, and again, we saw the presence of Hillary Clinton’s armed diplomatic, security services personnel from the US state department.

We focused in on the laboratories that had been internationally condemned, for gain of function research most specifically, the Erasmus lab in Rotterdam Netherlands.

We also made several trips to the University of North Carolina and Raleigh-Durham to visit the lab of Dr. Ralph Baric, who bragged about adding “No-Seem Um” technology to hide the splicing sites in the coronavirus for restriction enzyme, telltale artifacts. Recently, a post doctorate student from Wuhan shot an nano technology expert from Wuhan and specialist in nano wire technology at the UNC lab, a key technology used in creating nano particle enzymes for biological reactions.

We traced several key defense contractors that seem to be involved with a weaponization a Coronavirus to their various headquarters, including CACI in Virginia and SAIC in San Diego.

SAIC had a long legacy with bioagents starting with StephenHatfill, the suspected anthrax bomber in the 911 anthrax letter bombs incident called Amerithrax by the FBI. We devoted a whole newsgathering charrette to SAIC and the Navy lab that supported them along with the defense contractor, general atomics at our San Diego and Long Beach charrette.

We also followed the blood trail of Whistleblower’s who have died from Fort Detrick, tracing Frank Olson’s pass from Fort Detrick all the way to Montreal Canada.

Journalist George Webb also visited Duke University which maintains a relationship with Singapore National University (NUS) where Webb believes Wuhan researcher Peng Zhou helped do analysis and sequencing of CoronaVirus spikes.

Webb also visited the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) that did the training of Wuhan Institute of Virology leak training. UTMB is also where Peter Jahrling and Jordan Jahrling of Ft. Detrick of Anthrax fame worked after working at the lab.

Journalist George Webb, here outside the US State Department, maintains that the State Department’s USAID PREDICT program was involved in a ten-year program to weaponize the CoronaVirus spike for the possible purpose of aerosolizing Anthrax with a program called CoronaThrax.

Webb made many visits to interview numerous people on the campus of the University of North Carolina and did many shows on the topic with Neighborhood News.

Webb frequently traveled to the CDC in Atlanta for interviews and research.

Webb covered five days of the Charles Leiber trial in Boston and made several trips to Cambridge to interview associates.

Webb adopted the “mosiac method of intelligence analysis” from the most decorated Army Officer in Vietnam, James Grimshaw.