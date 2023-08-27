UPDATE - November 12th, 2023. After six and a half years of withholding this information, my former news producer has release key photographs that verify what you are about to read here on the topic of “Deep Blackberry”, a long time Biden adviser that provided me an encrypted Senate Blackberry.

I equate being shown this US Senate Blackberry with being shown the Rosetta Stone for navigating covert deals in Washington, DC.

Here is Deep Blackberry. My ex news producer has still chosen to obscure his face.

I felt like I only had one friend on Capitol Hill at times on the early days of my reporting in Washington, DC - a woman ex-cop who said the DNC was running a drug lab in Faisalabad and using it to parlay bioweapons secrets to countries like China and Iran in exchange for kickbacks.

The primary culprits, Hillary Clinton and Rahm Emanuel, who had parlayed US DoD bioweapons and countermeasures to enemy and rogue regimes around the world in something we called the “Virus Vaccine Game”. As you can see below, I wasn’t very good at telling the story. (I’m pictured with here with “Bernie bridges”, now deceased).

Fortunately for me, someone who was pretty good at helping people get their story told visited me one cold day in February 2018 on the steps of the US Capitol. Peter Duke.

Peter Duke worked with me on something called the “Storyclock” which is a helpful device in prioritizing key parts of your story and getting to the punchline.

You will be introduced to this helpful advice and many others as you read through DNC alligators. Peter Duke must have taken pity on me watching me freeze in DC from his home in Southern California.

This “storyclock” organizational method has come in handy on my occasions, especially in dealing with media.

I have used Peter Duke’s advice over and over in presenting my story. Many thanks to him. Peter has been kind enough to donate his tie again and again at our news gathering charrettes including our first one in Annapolis, Maryland in 2019.

